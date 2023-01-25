Searcy’s police chief has asked for “more personnel to cover the city,” noting an uptick in shootings not just in Searcy but all over the country.
The request, made Friday at a Personnel Committee meeting, follows a couple of shooting incidents earlier this month, including a murder-suicide in the McDonald’s parking lot on East Race Avenue the night of Jan. 3. That same night, Searcy police also were working two shots-fired calls at apartment complexes.
According to information provided by Lt. Todd Wells to The Daily Citizen, Searcy police have received 27 shots-fired calls so far this year, compared to 13 last year from Jan. 1-25, 10 in 2021 and nine in 2020.
“Obviously, that’s a trend upward,” Wells said. “But on the night of Jan. 3rd into the morning of Jan. 4th, we had eight of the 27 shots-fired calls so far this year.
“... On a few of the responses to some of the shots-fired calls we received that night and morning, an officer would be in the area it was heard and another call would come out of shots fired in the same area. Officers were able to determine some of those calls unfounded. Most of the times we respond to shorts-fired calls, we determine them unfounded. That means officers responded to the area and didn’t find any evidence (shell casings/victims/hearing shots/or property damage.)”
Hernandez told the Personnel Committee the department was lucky that there was a “shift of men willing to come in and help out.” He said that may not always be the case, and he would love to see the city add one officer per shift, which means four because there are four shifts. “Not to get too crazy but I’d love to see another detective,” Hernandez said, “to work these cases.”
Hernandez said the department’s Criminal Investigation Division does a lot more than work cases. He said the officers screen all the new hires, and with all of the people hired over the last year that could have been a full-time job for them.
The Searcy City Council has scheduled a special meeting Thursday at 5:15 p.m. at City Hall to review and approve the operating budget for this year.
Councilwoman Tonia Hale, who serves on the committee, asked Hernandez how many officers he has now. He said there are 28, with seven patrol officers on each of the four shifts.
Mayor Mat Faulkner asked Hernandez if the additional position would have an effect overtime and comp time. Hernandez said, “100 percent if we had the people working, we could say take people and put them off to burn comp time.”
In the early 2000s, Hernandez said the department had a strike force that would take care of all the shootings and the areas where the problems were occurring. He said back then, officers would be pulled to take care of this duty, but right now “those resources are not available.”
Assistant Police Chief Maj. Brian Wyatt said the department also used to have a bicycle patrol and it was very effective in the neighborhoods, including in the downtown area. “That was huge in the summertime as far as the criminal mischief and the car BNEs [breaking and entries]. Right now, we haven’t been able to do that in the last couple of years due to having people in the academy and that sort of thing.”
Hale asked how many calls officers responded to in 2022. “We had roughly 38,000 calls come through dispatch,” Hernandez said. However, he said they were not all calls officers responded to “because some of them were medical calls.”
Wyatt said in the first three weeks of this years, the department already had received around 2,500-2,600 calls for service. Hernandez said last year they received just over 100 calls per day.
