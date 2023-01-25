Searcy’s police chief has asked for “more personnel to cover the city,” noting an uptick in shootings not just in Searcy but all over the country.

The request, made Friday at a Personnel Committee meeting, follows a couple of shooting incidents earlier this month, including a murder-suicide in the McDonald’s parking lot on East Race Avenue the night of Jan. 3. That same night, Searcy police also were working two shots-fired calls at apartment complexes.

