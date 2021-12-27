Little Rock 53-year-old reportedly makes threat with hammer
On Sunday morning around 9:30, Dawn Johnson, 53, of Little Rock was arrested after police received a complaint that she had threatened someone with a hammer who was offering her help.
Johnson was reported to Searcy police as being homeless and was reportedly staying under the overpass at Exit 46 when the incident took place. said Lt. Todd Wells with the Searcy Police Department.
“When an officer arrived to check on the complaint, Johnson was uncooperative and ran into the street cursing,” Wells said. “Officers arrested Johnson for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental operations and public intoxication.”
He said Wells was taken to the White County Detention Center, where she was listed as an inmate Monday afternoon. There are five bonds listed for her – two at $1,000, two for $500 and one for $4,000.
Searcy 49-year-old attempting to enter into nearby, wrong apartment arrested
A 49-year-old Searcy man was arrested Sunday around 5 p.m. on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Lt. Todd Wells said officers received a complaint about Daniel Wright banging on an apartment door in the 900 block of Holmes Road “screaming and demanding to be let it.”
Wells said officers learned that Wright lived in another apartment nearby. “Obviously due to Wright’s intoxication level, he was unaware of his whereabouts and thought he was at his apartment, but couldn’t be convinced otherwise.”
Wells said Wright was taken to the White County jail for processing on the charges.
