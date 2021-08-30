A 20-year-old Judsonia man was arrested “right at midnight” Monday after a robbery at the Main Street Valero gas station Sunday night, according to Lt. Todd Wells of the Searcy Police Department.
Aaron Masiker remained in custody in the White County Detention Center on Monday afternoon. He was arrested shortly after the robbery call came in, Wells said.
“Officers were able to locate Masiker, who matched the suspect’s description,” near the station at 2000 S. Main St., Wells said. He added that a “very small amount” of cash was taken.
Wells said the Searcy Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division was notified and responded to take over the investigation.
Masiker was booked on preliminary charges of robbery and theft of property and given a $12,000 bond. Wells said “the incident is still an active investigation.”
