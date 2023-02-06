It's almost time to "take the dip" in support of Special Olympics Arkansas, according to Searcy Police Department Cpl. John Aska.

Aska is heading up the annual Polar Plunge, which will be held Feb. 25 at the pool at Sunrise Extended Stay hotel at 3109 E. Race Ave. On-site registration begins at 9 a.m. and the plunge is at 10 a.m.

