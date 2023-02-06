It's almost time to "take the dip" in support of Special Olympics Arkansas, according to Searcy Police Department Cpl. John Aska.
Aska is heading up the annual Polar Plunge, which will be held Feb. 25 at the pool at Sunrise Extended Stay hotel at 3109 E. Race Ave. On-site registration begins at 9 a.m. and the plunge is at 10 a.m.
To take the plunge costs a minimum of $50. With that comes a T-shirt, and there are different steps to more prizes. Aska said those who donate $250, get a T-shirt and a towel. There also will be a raffle at the end of the plunge and three $1,000 drawings will be made. “The more money donated, the more tickets you get for the final drawing,” Aska said.
Those who wish to donate but don't want to take the plunge into possibly chilly water can give $25, show up to the event and get a “Chickened Out" shirt.
Aska said he started working on this Polar Plunge back in November, getting donations, and this month he is going to area businesses talking to owners about helping out with more donations.
“We’re doing very well; we have quite a few teams registered already,” Aska said. “You can also sign up as an individual, you don’t have to be part of a team. You can show up with all your donations and sign the waiver and registration form on the day of.”
One fun thing about this event, he said, is dressing up.
“At the police department, we dressed up as superheroes one year. One year, we kind of all had a funny T-shirt made," Aska said. "Sally Payne from the Sunshine School and her group have dressed up with numerous different costumes over the years.
My favorite year is one of the years that we dressed up as ‘The Price Is Right.’ Chief [Steve Hernandez] was Bob Barker and a bunch of us stepped up as the contestants on the show. It was pretty fun. I’m going to try to find something for this year. I haven’t made up my mind what I am going to do yet. I’m going to try to have something wild going probably.”
According to Aska, there are about 20,000 Special Olympics athletes statewide who participate in Special Olympics Arkansas.
“We try to raise as much money as we can through the Law Enforcement Torch Run because Arkansas is one of the only states left in the country that actually has it 100% free so to speak for the athletes," he said. "We raise enough money and the organization tries to make it where the athletes and their families don’t have to pay for anything when they come to these competitions and they go doing all these events. They want to make sure that the cost of having to do things is not a burden on the families that they don’t have to worry about, ‘Well, I would like to go but we can’t pay for it.’
"We hustle around year-round doing different events to try to raise money so we can make sure that these athletes and their families don’t have to have the burden of worrying about costs of stay in motels or getting food and things along that line.
He said he would like to see the plunge in Searcy raise about $8,000 to $10,000. “I’m kind of shooting for the moon there.”
Aska said some of the corporate sponsors come out and donate big. He said the Sunrise Extended Stay is very generous in letting them use their facility.
A registration form for the Polar Plunge may be downloaded from the Special Olympics Arkansas Facebook page and those interested may create their own “Plunge Page.”
Special Olympics Arkansas will be at Harding University's First Security Stadium on May 19-20. “Obviously, the two days before that are going to be the Law Enforcement Torch Run, where we run through the four corners of the state into the Capitol and then from the Capitol to Harding stadium," Aska said.
As far as being involved in Special Olympics Arkansas each year, Aska said, “I absolutely love it! This goes back years. When I was growing up, my mom was working at the Sunshine School and drove a bus there for the school, I have been involved with this organization for a long time and even helping out when I was a kid.
"I can remember making the ribbons and the awards that they hand out at the state games. I can remember sitting at home and putting the strings through the ribbons and stuff and helping out, and once I got into law enforcement and found out about the Law Enforcement Torch Run and the Polar Plunges and all the different events, I kind of just felt like, ‘Oh man, this is perfect. This is a right where I need to be kind of a deal.’ That’s kind of like how all the dominos fall in life ... to where you go where your supposed to be led to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.