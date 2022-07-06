The Searcy Planning Commission is “talking about regulating short-term rentals on some level” in the city limits, according to Chairman Steve Jordan, but has not reached a final decision on how it would be done.
A public hearing was held Tuesday at City Hall to discuss regulations for short-term rentals. Planning and Community Development Director Richard Stafford said there are about 28 known short-term rentals in the city.
“We are going and taking another swing at it in a sense,” Jordan said, regarding short-term rentals. “The caveat today is that the Planning and Growth Committee has not finished with this. We talked about this hard a month ago in hopes that we could come to a final definitive thing that we could have before us today and we didn’t get there.”
Stafford said he thinks he will be taking the short-term rental discussion to the Searcy City Council agenda meeting today at 6 p.m. at City Hall so the council members can get their eyes on the draft copy and add input. “Hopefully maybe in August we will have a draft that we can bring back here for voting purposes.”
Stafford said there was a previous draft that was sent to the council but didn’t make it to the voting point. He said some of the things he talked about were from that draft.
“The idea is, short-term rentals are here – this is a trend, just like with vehicle sharing that we are going to see,” he said, “and if we don’t have some sort of regulations ... the main thing we’re trying to do is protect the health, safety and welfare of the people who are renting those places, the neighbors who live next to them, the resident communities themselves that they are in, so that’s the purpose.”
Stafford said said the sentiment now would be to allow short-term rentals in any district and regulate their use. “We got an overnight occupancy of two per bedroom plus two, so on a three-bedroom house, that would be eight.”
According to Stafford, there is a concern from some in the community that these short-term rentals will be used to have parties. “We felt that occupancy overnight is a good way to address that and then following state, local, any taxes that they are required to pay. We need to make sure that they pay taxes and then enforcement, we need to make sure these are enforceable.”
One way to do that, he said, “is a licensure process so they would have to come and get a business license.”
Stafford also mentioned the importance of having a local contact person from the short-term rentals if any issue were to arise such as a noise violation. He said the city could call the representative during times like that. “Some people own these houses from out of state so the property owner themself isn’t anywhere locally.”
Having an inspection and meeting any fire codes is another thing Stafford talked about for the short-term rental owners. Keeping ,maintaining and updating their local contact information on a yearly basis was discussed also, as well as making sure the short-term rental has an advertising and promotions tax permit.
The next section of the draft concerned items that need to be displayed on the property for the person renting the place, such as information on parking, fire exits and neighborhood trash pickup.
A “revocation section” would state that the city could take the license away if anything illegal happened on the property. He mentioned as an example, repeated noise ordinance violations or misrepresentation in a license application or not keeping contact information current.
Not responding timely to the city in regard to any complaints would also be a way for a person to have the license taken away. An appeal process would be in place for the owners.
Commission member Larry DeGroat asked Stafford to address parking. Stafford said parking is a big concern with neighbors. He said the standard would be one parking spot for each bedroom. So if it were a three-bedroom house, it would have to have off-street parking for three vehicles and that could be in a parking lot or in a garage. The owners have to show they have enough parking for whatever particular size the short-term rental unit is. If it was “common-parking” renters would be using, they would have to be informed of that.
Only one community member showed up to speak at the public hearing. Anna Lawson said her family owns Cabin 6 on the Knoll in Searcy.
“Our cabin has been awesome as an Airbnd,” she said. “We’re mainly hosting Harding [University] families. We are hosting people coming in for Searcy events. We are hosting a lot of business people.”
Lawson said she and her family read over the proposed zoning code amendments. and are familiar with short-term rental licensing since they actually have an Airbnb in Fayetteville and are in the process of opening their second one.
“I think all this is fine with us,” she said. “The only question I would have is that in Fayetteville we have a grace period in order to get all the inspections done and everything like that and I guess my question would be, how long would we have in order to get all that done? I’m just making sure we have some time because we have guests still coming.”
Stafford told Lawson a grace period to allow them to meet the standards is something that has been discussed. He said, for example, if the City Council passed the regulations in August, it might be January 2023 before they have things in place.
Jordan told Lawson that when a legislative body enacts something, there are usually dates associated with it.
As far as parking, Lawson said they only allow two cars and keep in close contact with the neighbors and if there are ever issues with the people using the short-term rentals, the neighbors usually let them know.
Lawson said she appreciated the opportunity to come before the commission.
Massive growth the in the short-term rental industry has led to many cities addressing them. Last October, Eureka Springs banned short-term rental in residential areas because of nuisance complaints and concerns that the limited supply of housing was being bought up by investors.
Last spring, Fayetteville began requiring operators to obtain a permit and established “density caps” on how many short-term rentals can operate in any single multifamily building and in the city as a whole. Hot Springs, which threatens unlicensed operators with fines of up to $500 per day, has created a new “compliance officer” position specifically to identify violators.
According to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat, the Bella Vista City Council postponed a decision in June on two proposed ordinances having to do with the legislation of short-term rentals. Reportedly, 30 people spoke on the pros and cons of the ordinances and the short-term rentals. The June 27th meeting had a “near-capacity crowd.”
The Arkansas Short Term Rental Alliance, an advocacy group, claims short-term rentals generate local jobs, increase property values and improve communities. ASTRA lobbies city officials with the mission of promoting fair and reasonable regulation of short-term rentals in Arkansas.
“Many members of our group vehemently oppose any regulatory framework,” said ASTRA President Logan Humphrey, who operates a short-term rental property management firm in Fayetteville. “But others welcome regulations to keep neighborhoods safe and to protect the professionalism of the industry.”
Humphrey said private hosting allows individuals and families to earn a living. Some hosts rent out vacation homes, which otherwise would go unoccupied for many months out of the year. Humphrey said more investors are buying up vacant residential and commercial property to develop as lucrative short-term rental real estate.
Cities often welcome the tax revenue short-term rentals generate, but have had to reckon with growing nuisance complaints from neighbors. And critics say that, without regulatory oversight, short-term rental hosts may dodge taxes, worsen local housing shortages and avoid inspections applied to traditional accommodations, such as hotels.
“The number of short-term rental operators in the state seems to increase minute to minute,” said Scott Hardin, a spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. All lodging providers, even those operating without a local permit, are required by state law to register with the state revenue agency, and remit applicable state and local taxes, he said.
