The Searcy Personnel Committee is questioning the way the Searcy Fire Department responds to medical calls.
At a committee meeting last Friday, Councilwoman Tonia Hale asked Searcy Fire Chief Brian Dunavan where the department was on having a special response truck to respond to medical calls.
“There’s no way we could do it right now with what we’ve got,” Dunavan told her, “not and keep the engines staffed.”
When new Mayor Mat Faulkner asked to be caught up on the topic, Hale told him that when the committee started, the thought of the committee members was that they didn’t want to send an engine with three firefighters to a medical call “because their primary response is not medical.”
“We have an ambulance service for that, right?” said Hale, who is director of operations for the NorthStar EMS ambulance service. “So we asked them [the fire department] to look at a response truck that would only tie up one, maybe two firefighters instead of three or four that’s on an engine. So, we haven’t done that yet.”
Faulkner asked if changing how the department responds to medical calls would require acquiring a vehicle. “We worked on that,” Hale said. “Don’t ya’ll have an extra now?” Dunavan said his department has a vehicle it could use.
Hale said she is thinking that if there is a structure fire, the engine is tied up anyway if there is a medical call. However, Dunavan said when the firefighters leave that scene, they would have to go back to the station to switch vehicles so that would prolong the response.
Human Resources Director Kim Gordon said it was her impression that former Searcy Fire Chief Andy Woody was the one who wanted firefighters to go on medical calls. She asked if maybe there was some way the amount of medical calls they go on could be looked at.
In the fire department’s 2022 report provided to The Daily Citizen, it lists that it responded to 2,677 calls. Rescue and emergency medical service calls were listed at 1,616, or 60.37 percent of the total calls. A detailed breakdown of those calls included that medical assist and EMS totaled 167, emergency medical service (other) were 12, EMS calls, excluding vehicle accident with injuries, totaled 1,212 and assist invalid calls came in at 153.
“We still miss several calls because of our dispatch system,” Dunavan said, “and we’re about to lose it in a year” when White County has to reduce its 911 call centers to one.
Councilman Rodger Cargile, chairman of the committee, said he thinks the conundrum, previously discussed by the committee, is “when to go and when not to go [on medical calls]. Whose call is it to say, ‘Send them, don’t send them?’ That was hairy to try to figure that part out.”
Hale told Dunavan that “you guys graciously started doing lift assists in the city as a service to the people in the city. At some point when they’re continually overutilizing the fire department, we’re going to have to do something about that.” She said something is going to have to give.
Lift assists come in cycles, according to Dunavan, who said they could have two or three a day or none for a week. He defined a lift assist as getting somebody out of their car or out of a seat at their house when they are not able to get themselves up unassisted.
“If they need any assistance at all, even if it’s getting up out of a seat to go get to their walker, we’ve had to do that before,” he said. “Or it may have been that they got dehydrated or were not physically able to get up. We usually send an engine company, three of four guys, usually it’s just three.”
“... We want to give the best service we can to the community, to the people, and they are used to us doing that.”
He requested from the committee to have three positions that were cut “reinstated” to put the department back at its original staffing of 17 per shift. He said that is the National Fire Protection Agency standard that is recommended for a “single family dwelling” fire. He called it the “effective response force.”
Dunavan said the department has gone from 600-700 calls to 2,600 calls a year in the last five years.
Cargile asked Dunavan how many out of the calls last year required 15 firefighters to be on scene. Dunavan said 27, but they were for structure fires. He said Searcy usually has an average of 25-35 structure fires per year.
Cargile said earlier that day he watched two fire trucks, a battalion truck and an ambulance go to a car that had run off the road and hit a pole. “I see a lot of overkill,” he said, referring to the number of firefighters at minor vehicle accidents.
“I’ve seen firefighters hit with vehicles coming by because there wasn’t enough protection and die,” Dunavan said. “I’d rather have 15 engines on scene and my firefighters not get hit as have one there that you can’t see, because people don’t see. You can ask Ms. Hale right here, she has seen plenty of it, too. If you’re not protecting the guys on scene and somebody gets hurt to me it don’t matter what it’s worth.”
Cargile said, “And I can argue the other direction, too,” as far as firefighters responding to medical calls and saving lives instead of someone getting hurt. He said he was referring to a person who was saved in a swimming pool by Searcy firefighters last year.
