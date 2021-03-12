Searcy Parks and Recreation is getting a jump on Easter with its inaugural scavenger hunt.
Those who want to participate can go by the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St., on Monday-March 31 to pick up a packet with details on the Easter Scavenger Hunt and Coloring Contest, according to Searcy Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons.
“The packet has to be completed and turned back in between the 29th and the 31st and when the packets are turned in, the citizens will receive an Easter treat,” Parsons said. “Everybody will get something and then we will judge the coloring sheets that have been colored in age groups on April first and then announce the grand prize winners on the second and we will have them come up and get their prizes and pictures and everything like that.”
The scavenger hunt will include downtown businesses.
“There will be hints on the sheet of paper that people picked up at the Carmichael Community Center that will give them hints where to go,” Parsons said. “When they find that downtown business, there will be a big egg in the window of that business when they enter. You will have an Easter joke on the paper and you will get all the letters you find in those windows and unscramble it for the answer.
“Once you get the scavenger hunt done, you do your coloring sheet and bring it back to us at the Carmichael and someone will give you a treat, some sort of candy prize. So everybody will get something and then we will judge the coloring sheets for the grand basket prize winners.”
The scavenger hunt is a new Easter event for Searcy Parks and Recreation, which usually holds an Easter egg hunt. Parsons said COVID-19 was a concern with holding an egg hunt.
