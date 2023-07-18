Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons expects his department to begin working on repairing playground equipment soon at the city’s parks.
Parsons said new equipment was ordered last Wednesday after the Searcy City Council approved a $19,708.36 appropriation from the general fund unappropriated reserves to the Parks and Recreation Department “Playground Equipment Repair” expenditure account for playground equipment repair/maintenance.
“Over the past few years, we have not been able to get parts for playgrounds and so we have been putting things together, just making things work with not the right equipment,” Parsons told the council. “We’re able to finally get some of the stuff, and yes, it is a safety concern. We’re not going to bring anything in front of you that is not a safety concern.”
He said there were a couple of things that were not in dire need but they total only about $1,000. “Everything else [is] broken slides, broken swings, broken musical instruments at Berryhill Park, things where kids could actually get cut. We just had to shut down the slide at Spring Park because it has gashes in it that we just cannot get fixed and someone is going to slide down there and really get injured.”
On Monday, Parsons told The Daily Citizen that he had been asked by a community member the other day who has a special needs child about a broken swing at Berryhill Park. He said she was thrilled when she heard it was going to be fixed.
“I told her the council approved it and we ordered and she was thrilled,” he said.
Spring Park and Berryhill Park are the two main places this equipment will go, Parsons added. His staff will be doing all of the installation and repairs, and the money is just for the equipment.
“If you go to some of the parks like Yancey Park, you have the metal equipment and the plastic equipment. The metal equipment is old and you just can’t buy parts for it anymore,” he said. “Some of this stuff has been stolen for years, off this playground equipment.”
Parks and Recreation also received an $8,000 appropriation from the general fund unappropriated reserves to the department’s “Grounds Maintenance” expenditure account for repairs/maintenance to the city’s disc golf course near the Searcy Event Center between Veterans Boulevard and Queensway Street.
The new disc golf equipment was ordered Monday, Parsons said.
“Our disc golf course is one of the oldest ones around,” he told the council. “It is almost 20 years old right now. It is not in great shape. If you have been out to the event center during April, it’s under water.
“We had a gentleman come to us that is really interested in disc golf and has sponsorships that help for the sign designs and whatnot. He has come up with a course layout for us. Obviously, he would do the installation.”
Parsons said the funding is being used to “buy the 18 baskets that we would install while keeping in mind that these can be moved. If the land was to sell, we can relocate this to another park or another facility. These are not permanent structures, we can move these around. All 18 [of the current baskets] are not going to be salvageable but there are a handful that we could save and move to a different park.”
The baskets are $500 a piece, Parsons said. Parks and Recreation Facilities Manger Will Walker said some of the current ones have been painted over and over and “they look horrible.”
The disc golf course in Searcy does not get very good reviews online, Parsons said, “compared to other ones, which we can fix with this solution. But it’s very, very well used. If anyone was out there [at the event center] for the setup of Beats & Eats [the Fourth of July celebration], there were people out there playing in the middle of the setup.
“And when Harding is in [session], there are people there every single day, large groups. You just don’t see them all the time because they are spread out, but it gets used a whole lot.”
Walker reiterated that “a lot of people use it” even though “the course was pretty much built 20 years ago and then nothing has been done since.”
Parsons said he wasn’t asking “for signage and all of that” because those things will be handled in his budget.
