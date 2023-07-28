Searcy officials are relocating their Parks and Recreation maintenance warehouse further down Veterans Boulevard to another building and out of the Searcy Sports Complex area.

In a special Committee of the Whole meeting Monday, the Searcy City Council approved the $475,000 purchase of a building at 1800 Veterans Blvd. that will be used for the warehouse. The seller was listed as Hard Knock Holdings LLC.

