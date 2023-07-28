Searcy officials are relocating their Parks and Recreation maintenance warehouse further down Veterans Boulevard to another building and out of the Searcy Sports Complex area.
In a special Committee of the Whole meeting Monday, the Searcy City Council approved the $475,000 purchase of a building at 1800 Veterans Blvd. that will be used for the warehouse. The seller was listed as Hard Knock Holdings LLC.
Councilman Rodger Cargile was given permission by the council to negotiate the purchase. Mayor Mat Faulkner said, “We’re looking at a closing date of 30 days out. It has been inspected.”
Code Enforcement Director Jeff Webb was asked by Faulkner to give an update on the property. Webb said that he “took the electrician, our city plumber, myself and Phil Watkins out there. We did an inspection on everything. There was a little question about the roof. It looked liked someone changed two or three shingles and didn’t put the same color in so it kind of stands out, but other than that, the roof looks like it is good for five to 10 years maybe, barring any storms like we had last Friday. I think it will be fine.
“Everything else checked out fine,” Webb said. “There’s some electrical upgrades I would suggest we do but everything is working fine.”
Faulkner said the purchase price does not include reporting fees, premium for mortgages, title insurance policy, preparation of loan documentations, one-half of the escrow fees, one-half of the document stamps and any other “customarily fees paid by the buyer, as far as closing costs.” He said the city was not appropriating funds, just seeking approval to move forward.
Councilman Don Raney made the motion to approve the purchase and it was seconded by Councilwoman Tonia Hale and passed unanimously.
The purchase is the latest being made by the city involving land near the sports complex. The complex covers about 145 acres and another 100-plus acres to its west have been acquired by the city, along with property next to the Black House, this year by using $2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, “making this area a good candidate for a new community center,” Julie Kelso said in June at a public input meeting. Kelso is vice president of planning for the Crafton Tull engineering firm that is developing a 20-year master plan for the city.
“We recommend moving the entire sports complex to that southwest corner and locating the community center in this area as well as expanding the aquatics center with outdoor uses and all the soccer fields,” Aaron Schlosser, a planner for the firm, added.
City officials agreed in March 2022 to pay Crafton Tull $335,000 to develop plans for parks, active transportation and infrastructure. The plans are expected to be presented to the city later this year.
In 2021, the city also purchased a piece of property next to the youth baseball/softball fields for $275,000 to add more parking. However, then-Mayor Kyle Osborne said last July that the city needed to find a place to dump the mini-storage material before tearing it down.
