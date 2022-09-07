Most of the equipment requests last month by the newly formed Searcy Buildings and Grounds Committee for Searcy Parks and Recreation and Code Enforcement had to do with vehicles.
The Searcy City Council approved more than $150,000 in maintenance and equipment budget appropriations for the two departments at its August meeting, among nearly $1 million in total requests made by the committee, which was formed in June at the request of Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne and is headed by Councilman Don Raney.
The appropriations, which come from 2014 eight-year, 1-cent tax fund unappropriated reserves, included $86,000 for Parks and Recreation. The expenses approved were $50,000 for a backhoe/excavator, $22,000 for additional building and equipment repair needs and $14,000 to purchase a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle.
Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons told the committee at one of its meetings that the department’s backhoe could normally be charged overnight and do just fine, but recently it was charged and did not work the next morning. It started to run for five minutes but then went down again,” he said. “It’s in rough shape. It’s just old. It’s on its last leg.”
Parsons said three vehicles, a Mule, a small four-wheeler and a Polaris side-by-side, also “are on their absolute last leg.” He also mentioned needing an extra work truck or two if there was any money available. “We have some reliable ones but we have two or three that the catalytic converters are missing because they got stolen and they are in rough shape, no AC and no heat.”
The Code Enforcement Department received $70,000 in appropriations from the tax fund, with $35,000 to purchase a utility van, $32,000 to purchase a truck/sport utility vehicle and $3,000 to go toward landscape the front of the code enforcement building.
Regarding the passenger van, Code Enforcement Director Jeff Webb said, “We’ve been trying to get this van for quite a while and we still haven’t found one, but we are actively looking for one.” He said the same thing holds true when it comes to finding a truck or SUV. Now, with the money appropriated for these vehicles, Webb said they won’t have to wait to go through a process to get them.
Webb said his department kind of got behind on vehicles. “Our newest vehicle was 2018, which was probably our least-used vehicle at that time and the one before that was 2012. We have had [new] one vehicle in the last 10 years.”
Concerning the landscaping, Webb said, “We’ve already torn out our old landscaping that’s on the south side of our building that was really old. We had some real bad looking crepe myrtle bushes there and they had this black mold stuff all over them. They were about dead honestly. We pulled those out back in the spring and then it just got really hot.
“We didn’t know really what we were going to do there but we would like for it to match the other side of our building on the north side, the Race Street side. We’re just going to plant some azaleas and things to match the ones around front, put some mulch in there. We’ll be doing that probably within the next month. We’ve been kind of waiting on it to cool off a little bit.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the final in a series detailing the nearly $1 million in equipment and maintenance requests made by the Searcy Buildings and Grounds Committee that were approved by the Searcy City Council.
