Mike Parsons

Parsons

Most of the equipment requests last month by the newly formed Searcy Buildings and Grounds Committee for Searcy Parks and Recreation and Code Enforcement had to do with vehicles.

The Searcy City Council approved more than $150,000 in maintenance and equipment budget appropriations for the two departments at its August meeting, among nearly $1 million in total requests made by the committee, which was formed in June at the request of Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne and is headed by Councilman Don Raney.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the final in a series detailing the nearly $1 million in equipment and maintenance requests made by the Searcy Buildings and Grounds Committee that were approved by the Searcy City Council.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.