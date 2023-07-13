U.S. Department of Agriculture Food & Nutrition Administrator Cindy Long visited Southwest Middle School on Thursday because “we just wanted a chance to see how these nutrition programs are serving communities here in Arkansas.”
Long said she was there for the summer feeding program, “and this particular program was really only established in the last few months. It allows schools and others to provide meals for families to take home for the whole week, and Searcy just jumped right on the opportunity. They’ve got this incredibly efficient system and I think they are intending on serving 800 families today.”
After her visit in Searcy with her USDA team, the next stop was Our House in Little Rock that uses a “multigenerational approach,” Long said. “They serve parents that are experiencing homelessness and their kids. They utilize our SNAP [Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program] program, our SNAP training program and all the programs to feed kids in early child care and after school, so they’re a great example of how to serve your community with these programs.”
Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart said in the SWMS cafeteria to loud applause that “our most important people in the room” during the visit were the district’s food services employees. “The work that you do is helping kids and families be able to work through difficult times and I know they are grateful.”
Hart said as the leader of the district, he is grateful, and knows the Searcy School Board is, too, for the employees’ hard work.
Long called having the opportunity to get out and see how the nutrition programs are utilized by schools and community programs “wonderful.” She said she wanted to start off “with a huge, huge thank you to the school nutrition team, folks that are here, preparing and packing the meals, for letting us interrupt what is clearly a well-oiled machine on a distribution day.”
Long said the USDA has had a program for a lot of years that tries to reach kids with meals during the summer “because we know that there are a lot of families that depend on school meals and as they say, ‘Hunger doesn’t take a vacation.”
The challenge, she said, was “that the program always required the kids to come somewhere, sit at a table like this and eat their meals, breakfast and lunch every day. That was great for the families for whom it worked but we were only ever able to reach about 20 percent of the kids who got free and reduced-priced meals and especially in more rural communities, where transportation is an issue, whatever the challenges are for families getting to a site every day.”
“We were thrilled, and thrilled is the right word ... at USDA when earlier this year, Congress on a bipartisan basis, in large part due to the leadership of Sen. [John] Boozman [R-Ark.], modified the program and said, ‘OK in rural areas, you can have a pickup program. They don’t have to come every day, families can come and pick up up to two weeks of meals, breakfast, lunch, and it really solves that challenge of transportation.”
She said she “really wanted to commend Searcy and the team here for jumping in. I said this only happened a few months ago, you know, and then USDA had to tell people kind of how it would work and the state kind of had to tell folks how it was going to work, and this team here just took the opportunity to serve families.”
“I understand you’re expecting like 800 packs to be distributed today; that’s a pack of five lunch and breakfasts,” Long said. “That’s making a huge impact on your community, so I want to encourage you to share your story with other school districts around the state, around the country, what you were able to do with this fabulous program, and I just can’t commend you enough.”
Corey Irwin, director of dining services at Chartwells K12, the district’s food service, gave an overview of the “pack-out” meals being distributed. “We started out doing the preschool and we were doing that and we realized we had a goal of about 25 percent increase.
“We were using last year’s numbers, looking at COVID, and then we saw that first week of pack-out, doing the five breakfasts and five lunches all together, it was a huge turnout and it was really popular. The parents really appreciated it, so it just blew the doors off of the 25 percent. We ended up increasing by about 75 percent and we just kept on steamrolling from there.”
He said the food services team “has been amazing at adapting and getting better at the whole process and getting more efficient. When we first started off, we were handing out five to six bags per child every time they were going through and then we adapted and now we’re doing those in one big bag, which makes things a lot easier, and then we were able to get shelf-stabled which made the refrigeration storage a lot better, so we’re able to adapt to that.”
Irwin said each child will get a bag that has a packet that will have safety instructions, cooking instructions and then the menu will be lined up. He said they always like to hand out some coloring pages and puzzles as well.
The first time the kids come, their parents and the family get a card to fill out to let those working the pickup line know how many kids they are feeding so the next time they know how many meals are needed.
Searcy’s program ends July 20.
