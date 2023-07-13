U.S. Department of Agriculture Food & Nutrition Administrator Cindy Long visited Southwest Middle School on Thursday because “we just wanted a chance to see how these nutrition programs are serving communities here in Arkansas.”

Long said she was there for the summer feeding program, “and this particular program was really only established in the last few months. It allows schools and others to provide meals for families to take home for the whole week, and Searcy just jumped right on the opportunity. They’ve got this incredibly efficient system and I think they are intending on serving 800 families today.”

