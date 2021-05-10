Searcy officials are considering returning to the Cloverdale area for another drainage problem that would cost around a million to fix.
The ditch between Cloverdale Boulevard and Mohawk Drive reportedly has been a problem for more than 15 years. It was brought up at Thursday night’s agenda meeting of the Searcy City Council and is expected to be discussed at tonight’s regular meeting.
“In the last year, we have received numerous complaints about the erosion on that ditch,” Mayor Kyle Osborne said. “To drive down Benton Street and just look at it, it doesn’t look that bad, but when you walk into some of those backyards and see the fencings are actually starting to fall down in that ditch. I’ll get [City Engineer] Mark [Lane] involved. Something needs to be done.”
Lane said the city has “been looking at this for a long time.”
“This was in your plan from seven or eight years ago when we did a drainage study, we included this at that time, and I have been taking complaints for more than 15 years on this,” Lane said. “We got places along there that the ditch is probably 8 to 10 feet deep and it’s almost a vertical drop-off into it.”
Council member Don Raney asked if this project would involve putting a culvert in it and Lane said it would probably be an “open top box with a U-shaped concrete channel.”
“It wouldn’t be nearly as deep as it is now,” he said. “We’d have to bring fill-in, It would be wider. It would be adequate to carry the water flow that we have.”
City Attorney Buck Gibson asked about the drainage structure and Lane said “when you get down on the west end, the creek actually veers over three other properties where we don’t have any platted easement. That is where the crossing under the roads is so we don’t really have much alternative.”
Lane said he has had survey work done in the area and before it was started, he walked up and down the street to explain to residents what was going on and “everyone was thrilled that we were at least looking at this.” He said there are at least three or four lots that the city would need additional easement on.
Gibson said if Lane could get him the information about those properties it would be good “so there wouldn’t be any delays when the city is ready to do this.”
“I would like to proceed with this one,” Lane said of this project. “I think this one is probably the most critical. My initial estimate on this one would probably be around a million dollars. Five or six years ago, it was at $700,000 and costs are climbing every year.”
Osborne said it would take time to get bids for the project and Lane said the city would need to get clearance from the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality and the U.S. Corps of Engineers and that process would take from three months to one year.
“It’s actually a natural creek,” Lane said. “It will take some time.”
The council will meet at 6 p.m. at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St.
The discussion comes within a few weeks of a drainage project in the Rolling Meadows subdivision being completed that, along with work in the Cloverdale subdivision, cost a little more than $2 million in revenue from the eight-year, 1-percent sales and use tax passed in 2014.
Lane said for the Cloverdale project, “we ran a large pipe up the side of Park Avenue and closed that ditch in, all the way up to the east side of Cloverdale subdivision, and we put some laterals into Cloverdale to pick up the water in the southeast corner of that subdivision and get it out of there where we’ve had flooding, and that seems to have worked very well.”
The Rolling Meadows subdivision work included putting in large box culverts on Mary Irene Lane and Charles Thomas Boulevard because the existing culverts could not carry the water during a heavy rain.
