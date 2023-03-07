Whenever the plans for a new Searcy dog park come together, Searcy Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons thinks it has a chance of being one of central Arkansas’ top ones.

Parsons and Parks and Recreation Facilities Manager Will Walker sat down with The Daily Citizen to talk about a trip they took recently to six dog parks in central Arkansas with Mayor Mat Faulkner and Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford.

