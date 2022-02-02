Searcy officials and first responders were preparing Wednesday for icy weather with winter conditions predicted to enter the area that night and last through Thursday evening.
“Obviously, the Searcy Police Department is a 24/7 operation no matter what the weather conditions are. That goes for our emergency vehicles as well,” Lt. Todd Wells said. “If it’s an emergency call, we have to and will respond. Of course, response times can slow down because of the bad road conditions, but as we always say if we don’t make it there safely, we’re not helping the circumstance.
“We have up to 10 vehicles with four-wheel drive, all-wheel drive or with studded tires we can use for wintry weather conditions. Searcy Police Department is fortunate to have an outstanding Support Services Division dedicated to help keep our fleet running in any weather conditions.”
Wells said non-emergency calls the department receives “when the roads are bad” will be handled by an officer likely calling the caller back. “We still make our security checks on businesses and homes.”
“I know it sounds like a broken record, but if you don’t have to get out on the roads in the wintry weather, please don’t,” he said.
According to the National Weather Service, freezing rain was expected to start in central Arkansas before midnight. Its forecast for Thursday shows freezing rain before noon, snow and sleet being likely between noon and 3 p.m., then snow being likely after 3 p.m. “New ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.2 of an inch possible.” Thursday night, there is a 50 percent chance of snow, according to weather service.
On Wednesday, the storm moved across the central United States on the same day famed groundhog Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter.
For the White County Sheriff’s Office, winter weather preparation is “somewhat unique ... compared to other agencies,” said Lt. Scott Seiders, public information officer for the sheriff’s office.
“Unlike other law enforcement agencies, we have 200-300 inmates that must be taken care of by staff, so there is no staying home and riding out the storm,” Seiders said. “During extreme weather events, it is all hands on deck, meaning sheriff’s office administrators and detectives join patrol on the street, first of all to help get jailers, bailiffs and clerks to work.
“Sheriff’s office vehicles are all-wheel drive or 4x4, but jailers, bailiffs and clerks drive their personal vehicles to work and many of them simply could not get to work on their own, so we pick them up and take them home. That can be upwards of 20 people being taken home or picked up twice a day just from the sheriff’s office, not counting the assistance we provide to other essential county employees such as White County 911dDispatchers.”
Turning to other issues related to significant weather events, Seiders said “as you might imagine, vehicle accidents and stranded motorists increase exponentially during winter weather and patrol would be overwhelmed with calls for service. In past winter storms, we have had as many as 80 accident calls in a 12-hour period on top of our normal call volume. By having admin and CID [Criminal Investigation Division] ‘dress out’ for extreme weather, we more than double the number of personnel available to respond to calls for service.”
He said that having such a “large increase in personnel power” also helps because it takes longer to respond to calls “due to driving conditions.”
“With more units spread out across the county taking calls, we keep response time reasonable even when safe driving speed is greatly reduced,” Seiders said. “Beyond that, deputies are instructed to keep their units fully fueled and dress warm.”
NorthStar EMS Director of Operations Tonia Hale said the ambulance service has employees who live all over the state, “so normally those guys come into our stations that have extra rooms and stay the night, which gives us extra crews if we get bombarded because of the weather.”
“We put studs on our trucks, so we try our best to get to every emergency call,” Hale said. “Last year when the ice was really bad, there were some places with the hills. The units are just like a vehicle – if a vehicle won’t make it up a hill, we won’t either. We’re going to do our best. We’ve got that inclement weather policy and we hope every year we don’t have to use it, but the last few years, we’ve had to.”
Searcy Fire Chief Brian Dunavan said his department also has firefighters come to the station the night before their shifts sometimes to make sure it has personnel on hand.
“All of our engines have chains, automatic chains,” Dunavan said. “We don’t really dp anything to the engines or anything like that. Mainly in the past what we have done if there was an area, like when we had flooding on North Main years ago, sometimes we would stage on the other side of the creek. We would have an engine and have guys staged in it for fire protection until that went down. But as far as ice and all, it’s just a matter of just making sure all of our engines are ready, which we do that anyway.”
Dunavan said if the police need help, they call the firefighters and they will lend a hand. “We are always ready to help them.”
As far as how residents should handle winter weather, Dunavan wanted to remind everyone to not use extension cords with space heaters, keep an eye on the cords, don’t cover them up to where the heat can get absorbed and catch the rug on fire and keep them away from curtains. He also said to make sure chimneys are kept clean.
Searcy Municipal Airport Manager Roger Pearson said the airport doesn’t have the funds “to do precautions like pre-ice and de-ice,” so instead what its personnel does is “wait and see and if it is an accumulation we can work with, we have a snowplow that we got last year, we will work on trying to clear it.”
“If it’s just slick ice, there’s nothing we can do and we will simply issue a note,” Pearson. There is a thing called NOTAM – it is a notice to airmen and it’s a nationwide FAA project – and any time a pilot plans on flying, say he wants to fly from Walnut Ridge to Searcy, he looks for NOTAMs for Searcy and he may see a note that says quarter-inch ice on the runway. That doesn’t mean it’s closed, that means you’re going to land on a quarter-inch of ice, you better be good at what you do.”
City Engineer Mark Lane told Michelle Pugh, media relations support for Searcy, that “the street department is on stand-by to treat the roads with sand and calcium chloride as needed. The sand will aid in the traction and the calcium chloride will help melt the ice. We do ask that the public stay off the roads if they are icy until we can treat them.”
According to City Hall, trash and recycling pickup may be affected and city office hours may be adjusted. Information will be released on the city’s social media pages as it becomes available.
Pugh said the Searcy City Council’s agenda meeting scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. has been moved to Monday at 6 p.m. at City Hall in the Council Chambers. The regular council meeting will be Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the same place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.