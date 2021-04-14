The Searcy City Council made one change to the city’s street paving project list for this year, replacing Taylor Road with Remington Drive on Tuesday night.
City Engineer Mark Lane said he will have the bids for the 2021 paving project for the next council meeting in May. He said as of now the estimates stand at about $800,000 for the streets and parking lots on the list. The cost of milling some of the streets and two of the parking lots is included but not the cost of striping them.
“The mayor and I had talked about hitting somewhere around a million” for this year’s paving list, Lane said. “We think a million dollars is a pretty good number to hit.”
He said the paving project will be partially paid for by $400,000 from the state through the half-cent sales tax for highway and road projects that voters renewed in November. The rest of the money will come from the city’s street fund, which has $100,000 budgeted for it, and from the eight-year, 1-cent tax revenue.
This year’s paving project list may have streets and roads added to it, according to Lane and Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne. Osborne told council members to let him know if they knew of any other areas that needed to be included in this year’s work.
City Attorney Buck Gibson read the paving project list during the meeting at the Carmichael Community Center. In the Rolling Meadows area, Charles Thomas Boulevard and Mary Irene Lane will be paved. The entire stretch of Holmes Road. in the city limits will be done. Also to be done are West Woodruff Avenue from Main Street to Sowell Street; North Ella Street from Beebe-Capps-Expressway to Arch Avenue; North Poplar Street from Race to Moore avenues; West Country Club Circle; Stoneybrook Lane from Woodlane to Barksdale drives; Woodlane Drive from Beebe-Capps to Stoneybrook; Vine Avenue from Sowell to Van streets and the Yancey Park trail.
The parking lots being paved are at City Hall, the Carmichael Community Center, the new Searcy Public Library at the corner of West Beebe-Capps Expressway and Skyline Drive and the sanitation department.
Taylor Road was originally on the list, but Lane said the city actually “did some of that last year,” so it was deleted, which meant the city could add another “shorter street” to the list.
Council member Dale Brewer asked about Choctaw Drive.
“I’ve looked at that. We may put a drain in and repave that street,” Lane said. “They’ve had issues with that for several years.”
Osborne asked about Remington Drive and Lane told him it would be added to the list.
Council member Mike Chalenburg asked if when striping is done for the streets, an area over by the soccer fields that had been repaved could be fixed. “It’s in the north parking lot of the soccer complex.” Lane told him the city takes care of that area so he would get it looked at.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.