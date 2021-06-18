Searcy officials discussed changing the city’s fireworks ordinance to include permitting and fees, but did not take any action Thursday at a special City Council meeting because there wasn’t a quorum.
Three council members, Dale Brewer, Logan Cothern and Chris Howell, were not at the called meeting, and neither was City Attorney Buck Gibson. “Having only five [present] is not a quorum for a special meeting to vote on the emergency clause,” Mayor Kyle Osborne said.
It was decided instead to discuss the ordinance amendment but vote on it at another special meeting to be set next week. The discussion comes in light of the first city-supported fireworks display in years being planned for July 4 at the Searcy Events Center on Higginson Street.
Councilman Don Raney said he would like to get more input from Gibson before making any changes to the ordinance. The city’s fireworks ban was established in 1963.
“It just needs to be an amendment to our ban that allows for certain events under circumstances,” Raney said. “I do think there needs to be a distinction between a non-profit event and a for-profit event.”
The amended ordinance read: “For any display of fireworks, any applicant other than the city of Searcy or the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission, the applicant shall: 1. Complete an application in a form approved by the mayor and the Searcy Code Enforcement Department; 2. Pay an application fee in the amount of $500; 3. Consult with the Searcy Fire Department in connection with the development of a fire suppression plan.”
It also said that “the mayor, or his designee, may permit displays of fireworks for events generally open to the public; provided, however:
“1. Any such display of fireworks shall be generally open to the public, but the presenter of any such event may charge admission; 2. Any public display of fireworks operated or sponsored by the city of Searcy or the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission may be held at any time and shall not be subject to the payment of any permit fee as provided for further herein; 3. No fireworks display of any kind shall be permitted in any residential zone; 4. Any public display of fireworks shall be permitted only during the four days prior to or after the day designated by the state of Arkansas or the United states for the celebration of the independence Day holiday; 5. The mayor may, upon application, permit a public display of fireworks in association with a public event subject to the payment of a permit fee; 6. No such display shall be permitted in the event of any burn ban in White County without the preparation of a fire suppression plan.”
Osborne said from his 30 years with the Searcy Police Department, “I can tell you on the Fourth of July and New Year’s, they will spend all day answering firecracker calls. I mean, people in residential neighborhoods do not like fireworks. I don’t necessarily have a problem with the fireworks, but should they be in a residential neighborhood?”
Raney said the application process is needed “because we need to know who is going to do this, where they’re going to do it, so the fire department knows that.”
Councilman David Morris said, for example, if Special Olympics Arkansas, being held this weekend, wanted to do a fireworks display, he thinks it should be able to get a permit if it is regulated and approved by the fire department through the fire chief. Morris also brought up Searcy High School, saying it may want to shoot fireworks off of the goal posts for “homecoming or whatever.”
Raney, Councilman Mike Chalenburg, Morris and Councilwoman Tonia Hale all agreed that the $500 permit fee was a little steep. Raney suggested there should be no fee for a non-profit and $250 for a for-profit organization.
‘That’s fine,” Councilman Rodger Cargile said. “I think if we do that, then we should strike the fee language on the second page.”
Raney said of the ordinance, “let’s get this in shape where we can have special events and do the fireworks.”
Osborne said he would get with Gibson on Monday morning and poll the council Monday to see what the best time is for another special meeting one day or night next week.
