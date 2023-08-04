Searcy officials are looking into digging in and shifting some from strictly street overlay work this year to doing some sidewalk work as well, with Engineer Bear Davidson mentioning honing in on the downtown area as a starting point.
Davidson told the Searcy City Council on Thursday and he and City Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford worked together to develop a scoring method, or rubric, “and we focused on the area between Elm and Main and Race and Pleasure, so that 16-block area that kind of identifies the center of our downtown.”
The council is expected to continue discussion on the downtown sidewalk project when it meets for its regular meeting Tuesday at 5 p.m. at City Hall. A cost range somewhere between $150,000 and $180,000 for the sidewalks was mentioned.
Davidson told the council that he, Mayor Mat Faulkner, Stafford and City Engineer Mark Lane had discussed the need for sidewalk improvements.
Davidson said that he and Stafford worked on fine-tuning their rubric, and as part of their look at the sidewalks, they looked at the condition of the concrete, Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility, “if there were safety issues, pedestrian and vehicular traffic and constructibility.”
He said that if there is a bad section of sidewalk that is really difficult to fix or would cost the city “a ton of money on that one block, it ranked lower on the priority system than a block where we could spend a small amount of money and make a big improvement.” Davidson said “connectability” was also a factor.
The outcome of the work was a ranked list that was also put into a map form. The gray lines on the map were in moderate shape. The green lines were blocks that were in decent or good condition and those that were varying shades of red were blocks that Davidson said they thought need attention. “The darker the red, the worse the condition or the higher priority it fell on our list.”
Davidson and Stafford walked the areas and ranked them. A cost estimate for Pleasure Avenue was talked about by Davidson, from Main Street to Beebe-Capps Expressway.
Davidson said he, Stafford and Lane met with Debbie Smith, the city’s new grants coordinator, earlier this week and talked about this area being potentially a good option for a Transportation Alternatives Program grant from the Arkansas Department of Transportation that the city could apply for. He said that money is “generally dished out in the spring time; there’s a cycle each year.”
Davidson said Lane already has been working on sidewalk projects on Poplar and Ella streets. “I think we’re really close to having approval on those. Those were funded by the TAP program from ARDOT so if we can get that approval here in short order and the council is inclined to move forward with this project for downtown, we may decide to bump those together in the bidding process to help us get some good numbers.”
Ella and Poplar are nearest to the two public high schools in the city. Davidson said he thinks there is about $200,000 available that the city has been approved for to go toward those sidewalk projects.
In summary, Davidson said they feel they can get the downtown sidewalks into real good shape for $150,000 to $180,000 if the council is inclined to do that with the street plan.
Councilman Chris Howell asked if there was any consideration about the sidewalks pertaining to “usage.” Davidson said the score was bumped up based on how much the sidewalk were used by pedestrians.
Councilman Don Raney asked Howell about woman taking a fall on a sidewalk in the downtown area. Howell said he was downtown when it happened right in front of The Soda Jerk, at 119 E. Center Ave. He said it was the second or third fall he had hear about. Davidson said there is a raised curb in front of the business.
Stafford said another area that is interesting as far as how the scoring system worked is on Arch Avenue from Elm to Gum streets. He said the city has “had some concerns about” that area “from folks going to church and tripping hazards because the western half of that is in terrible shape but the eastern half of the block is in perfect shape.”
Raney and Rodger Cargile said they received the same phone call about an area by Trinity Parish Church. “I went down and looked at it,” Raney said, “and I can see where someone in a wheelchair could fall over, but I didn’t think about the fact that we’re going to have to lower the sidewalk.”
Lane said that would need to be done to “make it ADA accessible.” He said they would have to probably go back 40 feet in each direction, and that he has met with someone from the church already about it.
Raney said the other place he gets more comments about is on the corner of Pleasure and Elm streets.
Faulkner said the challenge right now is how much the city wants to pare the paving program to be aggressive as it can to address the “safety, walkability sidewalk issues.”
Faulkner said both the paving program and downtown sidewalk projects are coming out of the street fund budget.
Lane said the streets he has identified for the program come to about $1.5 million for paving. “We probably won’t have this much money available,” he said.
“There’s $2.8 million currently in cash in the street fund,” Faulkner said. “We’re anticipating about $565,000 in operational [costs] still. There’s a skid-steer about to come in. That’s $125,000.” In addition to adding the sidewalk project, he mentioned that the Carmichael Community Center parking lot and walking paths that were discussed earlier this year will come to around “$310,000 or so.”
Faulkner said boiling it all down, “if we reserve around about a million dollars in the street fund, just to have some money in there for unforeseen, that may take this [street] list from a million and a half and reduce it down to about $750,000 if we are wanting to be more aggressive on the sidewalk program. So that’s just something to take into consideration.”
Lane said he would need to take the list he came up with and pare it down by about half. Faulkner said the list right now covers about five streets in each ward.
Lane said he would have to go back out and see “what really needs to be done and what can wait until next year.”
