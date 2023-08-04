Searcy officials are looking into digging in and shifting some from strictly street overlay work this year to doing some sidewalk work as well, with Engineer Bear Davidson mentioning honing in on the downtown area as a starting point.

Davidson told the Searcy City Council on Thursday and he and City Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford worked together to develop a scoring method, or rubric, “and we focused on the area between Elm and Main and Race and Pleasure, so that 16-block area that kind of identifies the center of our downtown.”

