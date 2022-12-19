Searcy officials are changing the name of Higginson Street as a way to honor veterans.

The street will becoming Veterans Boulevard after the Searcy City Council approved a resolution last week approving the name change. In the resolution, City Attorney Buck Gibson said the city does not currently have “a road, street or way that honors uniformed veterans of the U.S. Armed Services.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.