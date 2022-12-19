Searcy officials are changing the name of Higginson Street as a way to honor veterans.
The street will becoming Veterans Boulevard after the Searcy City Council approved a resolution last week approving the name change. In the resolution, City Attorney Buck Gibson said the city does not currently have “a road, street or way that honors uniformed veterans of the U.S. Armed Services.”
Mayor Kyle Osborne said Monday that the name will be changed after the first of the year and that all of the property owners on the street will be notified by letter.
According to the resolution, the city “wishes to inconvenience the fewest number of homes and businesses by renaming the city street to honor those who have served the United States in their military service.”
Gibson in the resolution said the mayor and the city also should notify the road and public safety authorities, including the White County Office of Emergency Management and others responsible for 911 mapping to advise them of the name change of that portion of the street.
The council approved the resolution unanimously, with Councilman Don Raney absent.
