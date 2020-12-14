A Searcy police officer who was on patrol, took a call of an “unresponsive, non-breathing child” and performed CPR on him successfully has been recognized by the Arkansas Chiefs of Police Association, receiving the 2020 Victorious Service Award for Outstanding Law Enforcement Service.
Officer BJ Rouse, who is also the chief deputy coroner for White County, accepted the award last week at the Searcy City Council meeting from the association’s representative, James Kuchenbecker, who is the Bull Shoals police chief.
Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez also was present to honor Rouse. He said Rouse has also been named White County Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office as well as the Northeast Arkansas Officer of the Year and is one of five finalists for Arkansas Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, which will be announced in January.
Kuchenbecker said before he got started with Rouse’s award presentation that he wanted him to open Rouse’s shirt “because I thought there was a red ‘S’ on it. When I saw what this police officer did, I thought for sure you guys just don’t have cops here, you have super cops ... .”
He called Rouse’s life-saving effort “a testament to your leadership as a community as a mayor and council to providing the equipment and training necessary so that things like this happen. Your chief is exemplary and is certainly an exceptional leader because he has developed an officer that can do some incredible things.”
In regard to Rouse’s actions of performing CPR on the child, Kuchenbecker said, “Those are the kind of calls every police officer dreads. You wonder what it’s going to be. As of today, the child is still alive because of the actions of this brave and heroic officer you have working for you. You got a really good one here.”
Kuchenbecker also noted another action by Rouse earlier in 2019 after a calls was received of a complaint in progress.
“He began to check the area for the offender and the suspects and to figure out what was going on,” Kuchenbecker said. “Through his initial investigation, he learned that one of the suspect was armed with a handgun. He continued to check the area and ultimately located the suspect, who was holding another male subject at gunpoint.
“With complete disregard for his own safety and well being and to protect the community as a whole, he took chase of the suspect and apprehended an armed suspect without incident.”
Kuchenbecker said Rouse quite possibly prevented a homicide from happening.
Hernandez told The Daily Citizen that “BJ was put in these two situations and asked to make a decision, a split-second decision that just happened to save two lives. The city of Searcy is lucky to have an officer like Officer Rouse.”
Rouse, 31, who graduated from Bald Knob High School in 2008, said, “I didn’t do anything that I know like anybody in Searcy wouldn’t do. We’ve got a great set of officers; I’m really glad that I work there. I am really humbled that they thought enough about me to give me that award.”
Rouse said every year at the Searcy Police Department Christmas party, which is not being held this year, an officer of the year, a patrolman of the year and an investigator of the year is recognized and commendations with medals are also awarded.
“Last year in December, I got a commendation for stopping a potential homicide in May and that very night that I got my medal, about 30 minutes later I had received a call of a child not breathing and I responded. They had just handed me that medal,” Rouse said. “Luckily, I had been an EMT [emergency medical technician] before I was a police officer, so I was a little more prepared than most. Searcy provides great training and everything we ever need.”
The 2020 Arkansas Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Luncheon will be held Jan. 29 at the Benton Event Center.
