Dr. Shawn Fisher

Dr. Shawn Fisher, chairman of Harding University's Department of History, explains the role of National Guardsmen in Searcy in protecting the Little Rock Nine during the integration of Central High School in Little Rock in 1957.

 Amber Walker/Special to The Daily Citizen

Sunday was the 65th anniversary of the beginning of the desegregation of Central High School in in Little Rock, a "mission" that was carried out with the help of National Guardsmen in Searcy, according to Harding University associate professor Dr. Shawn Fisher.

Fisher, chairman of Harding's Department of History, wrote a 400-page dissertation on "How federalized National Guardsmen from Searcy protected the Little Rock Nine and helped advance the cause of racial justice.” He said he serves on the Arkansas History Commission, having been appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in 2020. He also has taught high school and middle school at Bradford and taught at White County Central for a few years.

