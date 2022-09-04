Sunday was the 65th anniversary of the beginning of the desegregation of Central High School in in Little Rock, a "mission" that was carried out with the help of National Guardsmen in Searcy, according to Harding University associate professor Dr. Shawn Fisher.
Fisher, chairman of Harding's Department of History, wrote a 400-page dissertation on "How federalized National Guardsmen from Searcy protected the Little Rock Nine and helped advance the cause of racial justice.” He said he serves on the Arkansas History Commission, having been appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in 2020. He also has taught high school and middle school at Bradford and taught at White County Central for a few years.
“Somehow I just made my way over to Harding and I have been teaching there since 2010 so I have been around local, never moved away,” he said.
The Central High School crisis actually began in 1954, Fisher said, when the Supreme Court ruled on Brown v. the Board of Education in Topeka, Kan. “That court case said that separate but equal was not equal,” Fisher said. “That had been in place since the Plessy vs. Ferguson case, 1896.”
He said the question coming of that 1954 case was what do you do now? “If things were separate but not equal, what do we do? And no one knew," Fisher said. "How do we unspool this thing that’s been that way for so long? That was the real question.”
Fisher said there were a lot of changes in Arkansas. For example, he said Walnut Ridge integrated its school around 1955 “without any incident whatsoever and they integrated at the elementary school level.” The Charleston School District in western Arkansas integrated with no problems. ‘Dale Bumpers was the lawyer that did that,” Fisher said. And Fayetteville integrated in 1956 with no real problems, Fisher said.
Segregationist trouble
However, the White Citizens Council was created by segregationists and made it its business to raise as much trouble as it possibly could across the South, Fisher said. “And in Little Rock it was called the Capital Citizens Council. They got the mothers involved and the mothers of Central High created the Mothers League and the Mothers League was involved in this sort of business, and so this is what caused the crisis.”
Had the Citizens Council not gotten involved and the segregationists not gotten organized, Fisher said, there might never have been a problem at Central High, “but that’s just how it turned out.”
He said there was a legislator named Jim Johnson who was “kind of a notorious segregationist,” and the segregationists said “terrified Orval Faubus [the state’s 36th governor]."
"You know Faubus’ dad was a communist up in Greasy Creek, up in the Ozarks,” he said. Faubus went to “a little school in the Ouachita Mountains. I believe it was called Commonwealth College and I think it had less that 100 students, but it was a communist school during the 1930s and it was eventually shut down and he denied every going to that school. He was there about one semester, maybe a year. His records were all hidden and he denied ever having anything to do with it post-World War II.”
Faubus, according to Fisher, had come back from the war and was sort of a local hero and he worked his way up to governor. Faubus was “a Democrat but he was a racial moderate and had actually helped integrate the Democratic Party in the state of Arkansas.” But he “was easily terrified by Jim Johnson and the Capital Citizens Council,” Fisher said.
Then, there was Virgil Blossom, who had been the superintendent in Fayetteville helping supervise integration there, Fisher said. “He really thought he had the formula, the secret sauce that was going to help integrate all of the South. He thought his program would work and he would end up being a U.S. senator from Arkansas.
"His program was gradual integration, not all at once but very gradual. You needed to start it at the high school level and next you would move on to phase two would be middle school level and then next you would move on to phase three and that would be at the elementary school level.”
By about 1956, Fisher said, Blossom moved to Little Rock from Fayetteville to start his gradual desegregation plan, which was approved by the district court.
Faubus also was reelected that year and there was a second court case with Robert Bork “where they said you had to integrate at all deliberate speed," Fisher said. "This was in '54 and '55.” He said he did not know what “all deliberate speed” meant, but the school districts “were simply not moving. They were waiting for a signal that they had to do it; I’m talking all across the South.”
About 20 Black parents in the Little Rock School District sued to integrate and the district was told by the judge, “You’re going to integrate. You’re not going to get out of it," Fisher said. "And they tried every kind of shenanigans you could think of to not have to integrate, mostly dealing with the idea that there might be violence.”
Fisher said that "if there could be violence at the school, then they could prove that integration couldn’t work, and if they proved that integration couldn't work maybe they would get an activity within all of that states to push back and maybe get this court case overthrown or get federal laws put in place. That was their plan. So let’s have violence. Let’s have resistance and that will scare everybody and it won’t work.”
The Southern Manifesto, according to Fisher, was signed by the federal representatives in Arkansas and other states. They all agreed to resist integration until the very end — "We'll do everything possible, we'll stop it any way that we can."
However, the Southern Manifesto ran "afoul" of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, who said "the court said do it, you're going to do it." Fisher said Eisenhower said that "we are a nation of laws. The court has ruled, we are going to follow the law."
Come August 1957, Fisher said the U.S. Army in San Antonio was the command that was in charge of Arkansas, and the general there started to pay attention of what was going on since the Army was the branch that was "charged with being the one who put down civil disturbance."
"A load of Army agents were sent to Arkansas," Fisher said. These were not FBI guys but included criminal investigators." He said the agents camped out in Little Rock and took pictures and observed what was going on. Little Rock had now become the focal point of integration resistance because of the court case and the governor. He said there wasn't much of a plan, though, because "who has ever conducted a riot operation at a high school?"
At the time, Fisher said those in the Arkansas National Guard were being asked would they be willing to get involved. Fisher said there was fear that "their guys may quit or go AWOL [absence without leave]." He mentioned a survey that said 75 percent would being willing to get involved, meaning one out of four wouldn't. Fisher said going from 100 guys to 75 guys, "that's going to hurt you."
On Sept. 2, Faubus "really steps in and it looks like integration is going to be happening at the school." Fisher said Faubus got on TV and said that there are "caravans full of segregationists driving to Little Rock Central High. There will be blood on the streets." Fisher said Faubus got that from Johnson and the Capital Citizens Council, but it was proven that there were never any caravans, rather it was just a "scare tactic to frighten Faubus." The National Guard ended up being called out by Faubus that day.
On Sept. 3, the Mothers League of Little Rock Central High, aligned with the White Citizens Council, showed up at the school to have a sunrise service with prayers and singing about "protecting the school." Fisher said they were "flying their Confederate battle flags and trying to gin up some kind of riot, some type of protest."
The school district, the governor and other parties, according to Fisher, "were going back and forth to the federal judge [Ronald Davies] in Little Rock, saying it is going to be violent and really a terrible situation." Fisher said Davies told them, "No, integrate. No, integrate. No, integrate. He just keeps telling them, keeps their feet to the fire and they can't wiggle out of it."
Beginning integration
The integration of Central High began Sept. 4, 1957. "You have the first time that the Little Rock Nine — at that time it was the Little Rock 10, at that point one of the young ladies would step out. I don't think anyone would blame her for not wanting to be involved in that riot."
The National Guard was there, having been sent by Faubus "and their job is to prevent integration." Fisher said part of the men whose job it was to surround the building were security police from the Air National Guard and some of them, Fisher said, he believed were from 3rd Battalion, which he thought at that point was based in Conway. He said they were there for a few days to prevent violence.
At around 8 a.m. that morning, Fisher said, Faubus calls them and says, "'No matter what, don't let the Little Rock Nine in,' so it wasn't really about preventing violence, it was about preventing integration. That is what it was all about."
When the Little Rock Nine started to approach, Fisher said, there pictures of Elizabeth Eckford walking down right in front of the school and "she was followed by a large crowd of segregationists who were calling her names and mistreating her and spitting on her and really just threatening her life. She believed she was in danger of a lynch mob grabbing her."
Fisher said there were officers walking beside Eckford and she walked a whole block with "this crowd roaring behind her and gets down to the end of the block where she sits down at a bench at a bus stop."
"The National Guard puts two soldiers at her bench and says don't let anybody mess with her," Fisher said. She was there about 35 minutes "and then the bus pulls up and she gets on it."
The story for years, from multiple reporters, Fisher said, was that is was journalists who saved Eckford. Fisher said it really was the guardsmen who prevented violence and prevented Eckford from being hurt.
Eisenhower had to address what was happening at the school and had to address Faubus, Fisher said. He basically said, "We have to talk, you're violating federal law. There is even a rumor out that the president will send federal mMarshals out to arrest the governor, which is not a good thing."
On Sept. 9, the president signed the Civil Rights Act. "It's the first act that really gives the federal government teeth to go after segregationists," Fisher said. "It gives federal officials the power they need to get involved."
On Sept. 14, Eisenhower and Faubus met in Newport, RI, for about 20 minutes, Fisher said. He said all of Eisenhower's men said not to meet Faubus and Eisenhower said, "What's the harm in meeting him? I'm very charming. I am the president of the United States, I have the whole U.S. military behind me. I can probably charm the guy into doing what I want."
According to Fisher, Eisenhower left the meeting thinking he had "convinced Faubus to play ball." However, Faubus left convinced that he has tricked Eisenhower into giving him more time. Fisher said they both left the meeting "upset."
On Sept. 20, Davies gave a direct order to Faubus to remove the National Guard, and the National Guard was sent home.
When Sept. 23 came around, "there's going to be integration," Fisher said. "A mob of about 1,000 Whites shows up at the school, pandemonium breaks out. The Little Rock Police Department and members of the Arkansas State Police escorted the Little Rock Nine into school.
"They are only able to stay there for about three hours and then the cops decide there are too many people, there's too much violence, we need to get the Little Rock Nine out, so they don't even last until lunch time and they are escorted off campus. They put them in cars and drive them through crowd, and it's a very dramatic moment."
Fisher said Eisenhower saw it on TV and he didn't like that. Little Rock Mayor Woodrow Mann sent him a telegram saying "the mob has caused threats to the peace of the city, and that's cause enough for Ike to begin thinking." That evening, Fisher said, Eisenhower went on TV and warned Little Rock, saying, "If you go out there again, I'm going to consider that insurrection and we're going to do something about it."
Army's plan
On the early morning of Sept. 24, around 7 o'clock, Fisher said, the demonstrators arrived back at the school. However, the Army had a plan, he said. The 101st Airborne from Fort Campbell, Ky., was flown in, and it was a rapid response unit that could go anywhere in the Cold War.
"They thought they were going to either Beirut or Cuba," he said. "They got on their planes. They got all of their equipment. They didn't tell them where they were going until they got airborne. An officer stands up at the front of the plane and everyone's looking. There's 200 or 300 guys on these planes and he tears open the manila folder and gets out the presidential orders and reads that 'You are hereby ... sent to Little Rock, Ark.' and the whole plane busts out laughing. They thought it was a joke."
The unit landed in Little Rock and there was a convoy of trucks that took them from the airport to Central High in the middle of the night, Fisher noted. Although teenaged kids who had muscle cars were throwing rocks at the troops as they went by and shooting at them with BB guns and slingshots, Fisher said, the unit made it to the school and surrounded it.
There were about 100 Black paratroopers among the group of 1,000 soldiers who had been deployed. FBI agents totaled 100 and were in Little Rock monitoring phone calls and paying close attention to things in the city. The FBI, according to Fisher, said if the Black paratroopers were allowed to stay on the perimeter around the school "that may illicit gunfire."
So the individual paratroopers were put on trucks and driven out to Camp Robinson in North Little Rock. Fisher said the Black paratroopers "were flabbergasted" since they thought they were going to be involved in the integration. Fisher said these men were so mad they decided the next morning that they were going to have a mutiny and march through Little Rock down to the school and participate.
Fisher said he talked to one of the Black sergeants who was there and he stood on his bed and said, "Stop, stop. We don't even have bullets."
On the morning of Sept. 25, Fisher said there is famous picture that everyone thinks of with the Little Rock Nine going up the steps surrounded by paratroopers. Fisher said the paratroopers stayed to protect the Little Rock Nine up until late November. He said the Army wanted its paratroopers back and "ultimately" what it did when it sent the 101st Airborne into Arkansas was to federalize all 10,000 men of the Arkansas National Guard. "They are all on federal orders," Fisher said.
The paratroopers were replaced one by one by members of the guard. The unit that had turned the Little Rock Nine away was now there to protect them and Fisher said the Little Rock Nine were "terrified."
Guarded effort
The unit that was sent in "was the battalion that ran from Beebe to Searcy to Augusta to Batesville to Walnut Ridge. Searcy was the headquarters company and had all the trucks.
"The only trucks in the whole battalion were in Searcy and they needed somebody to take over the job of getting the Little Rock Nine from their homes to school," Fisher said. "That had been a job of the 101st Airborne but they are being replaced, so who do they get? Right here in Searcy, they go and get [Col.] Bill Cook [who died in September 2009]. He was the general sales manager for Yarnell's Ice Cream."
Fisher said Cook was about 21 or 22 years old and was "green as you possibly can be and now he has the most important job on the planet because this is 1957 and Sputnik is about be launched and every rotation of Sputnik over Little Rock, Moscow crowed about how unfree America was. There is a very important Cold War mission that they have to carry out and it falls to the National Guardsmen right here in Searcy, Ark., to carry out that mission."
According to Fisher, Cook said he would do this mission only if he got to pick his men, and he got the OK to do that. "So he went back to the other men that worked in the motor pool, but he knew these were high school kids from about 17 to 18 years old and 19 years old."
These individuals were the ones who replaced the 101st Airborne to drive the Little Rock Nine to school. Fisher said this worked and after they did it for two or three weeks, Cook was told that he and his men also were the ones they wanted to go into the school and be the personal escorts of the Little Rock Nine, walking with them step by step.
Fisher said he knew in the summer of 2007 he would be going to get his Ph.D. at the University of Memphis and he knew he wanted to do something "maybe military history related and certainly Arkansas related."
He said he went to the National Guard Museum at Camp Robinson and called the curator and asked for ideas about a dissertation. "He reaches into his drawer and he pulls out a document about this thick — thick thick book — and he throws it into my lap, and that document was all the reports from the Arkansas National Guard on what had happened at Little Rock Central High, so literally it just fell in my lap. Bill Cook lived about a mile and a half from my parents' house."
Fisher said he wondered why the Guardsmen's role in the integration was never told and was told it was "because they were afraid these 17-, 18-, 19-year-old kids would be killed back in their own communities. They were afraid the [Ku Klux] Klan or the segregationists would hurt their troops, so they told those troopers, 'Don't you say a word when you go back home on weekend leave. Keep your mouth shut.'
"... Bill Cook was writing reports that were twice a day, being on the president's desk, and they included things like 'somebody shot somebody with a paperclip. They were throwing paper wads.' This was going on. This is national security business."
'Lot of stress'
Fisher said he interviewed Roger Vaughn, one of the guys with Cook, and Vaughn said it was really difficult. "There was a lot of stress put on us because we had to watch all the time but we could not touch anybody."
According to Fisher, the school said that a soldier also did not count as a witness of an incident between students so the Army's hands were completely tied and on top of that, the Little Rock Nine thought the guardsmen were all in the Klan. "They are not helping them, they are just standing there watching this stuff happen, so some very, very difficult situations for the guardsmen and everybody involved."
Fisher said Cook said he couldn't tell him how many times he would go talk to one of his guys and he would be crying.
Eventually, Fisher said, the segregationists realized they couldn't oppose the military outside the school since the guardsmen were armed, "so they send their own kids to school to terrorize the Little Rock Nine and they punched them, they hit them, they put locks in socks and would come up behind them and smack them in the back of the head and knock them out. They spit on them. They put urine inside condoms and they'd squeeze it through the vents of their lockers. Every kind of thing you can possibly imagine."
Fisher said the Little Rock Nine fought back. He talked to one who poked stickpins through her school folder "so she had like this edge of pins and if anybody got close to her she would just kind of bump into them with her pins and they would jump away."
Fisher mentioned Carlotta Walls Lanier, who was known as "the ridge runner because she would walk as fast as humanly possibly. You couldn't run in the building but she ran as fast as she possibly could from her class to the next class, so fast that the soldiers were just exhausted keeping up with her. That reduced how much she was available to be picked on. So they figured out a way to fight back."
Little Rock Nine member Minnijean Brown was provoked and dropped a bowl of chili on one kid's head, Fisher said, so they managed to get her kicked out of school.
As this was going on at the school, Fisher said the Little Rock Nine received a call from Martin Luther King Jr., who told them they were doing a good job. The NAACP also came in to train them in "nonviolent resistance."
"Roger Vaughn was told to put on his civilian clothes, not his uniform, and essentially he walked around as a spy and would tell the colonel, 'That kid is bad,'" Fisher said.
Out of the 2,000 kids at the school, about 100 were identified as problems and the Army general told the superintendent that if those kids weren't kicked out of school, they would go on TV and say they couldn't do their job because the superintendent wouldn't kick out these segregationist kids, Fisher said. The district didn't want that to happen so two kids were kicked out and everything calmed down.
"At the end of May, Ernest Green graduates from high school," Fisher said. "He's the first Black student to graduate I think in 147 years from Central High, but to make that happen required the National Guard and it was the National Guard right here in Searcy."
