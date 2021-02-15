While many businesses struggled or even closed in 2020 because of COVID-19, the Searcy Municipal Airport had its “best year financially for the city of Searcy,” according to Searcy Airport Commission Chairman Matt House.
The total revenue for the airport in 2020 was $643,009 and the total expenses were $556,857, making the combined gross profit for the airport $86,141. However, House said while that was good, something that governmental accounting does not take into account is any receivables on the books.
“The city doesn’t accrue those things,” House said earlier this month. “Our cash carryover, Roger [Pearson, the airport manager] ended the year with $132,976 in the bank in our airport checking account. We have fuel inventory that we carried over of $43,436.” House said in small items inventory there is $1,500 and the airport had $10,852 in accounts receivable owed that were expected to be received in the next 30 days.
“When you take our gross profit of $86,141 and you add those carryover items to it, we had a very profitable year at $274,905,” he said. “You can look back at our previous years, there were years that we were a cost to the city. There were some years we made a profit like last year, but we have never been this successful.”
According to House, even if you take out the $69,000 of federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act money that the airport received, it still has the airport at an over $200,000 profitability mark.
“There are very few city departments that can say that they made that kind of money for the city of Searcy,” House said. “We couldn’t do without the city and their partnership and their matching on the grants in what we do.
He said hopefully someday the airport may be at a point where it could possibly fund its own grants. “That would be our goal,” House said.
Pearson said he didn’t know what kind of year the airport would have because of COVID-19. “We didn’t spend like we normally do as far as maintenance and repairs and stuff like that.”
He also mentioned a grant that was received for emergency lighting, which allowed the airport to keep its lighting fixed throughout the year. “So I have zero expenditures. Between our ability to get some parts from the Stuttgart Airport and to utilize that grant, it really helped us out toward our cost. It may not happen next year [in 2021].”
Pearson said he has been slowly but surely getting all the LED lights replaced, and while the runway lights have not been replaced, everything else has been replaced.
He also mentioned that fuel prices had been low and stayed steady.
“The south-central sales have maintained pretty well. We haven’t had to adjust fuel,” Pearson said. “You are always trying to sell it for what you can sell it for without hurting people yet still trying to do good. This year, it is already happening; it [the price of fuel] is already going up, so we try to absorb that difference so they [those who use the airport] aren’t constantly in shock.”
