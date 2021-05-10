Drainage work at the Searcy Municipal Airport that is being made possible by a 90/10 Arkansas Department of Aeronautics grant will probably begin in August, according to Bob Chatman, vice president and senior project manager for Miller-Newell Engineers Inc.
“We finally got in touch with the facilities and equipment people last month and sent them a set of plans to review,” Chatman told the Searcy Airport Commission at its monthly meeting last week. “We had a meeting with two of their representatives this morning [last Wednesday] to go over what the work entailed and the closure of the runway, the turnoff of their equipment. We will be sending in the necessary notification to FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] on that.
“It’s called an air spacing notification and then we will put that out for bids in the next week and a half and have bids by next month and we will see where we are. You are probably looking at work in August, that will be the drier period of the year.”
The runway will be closed some during the work period, Chatman said.
“We talked this morning that we could open it on the evening hours for our own benefit so businessmen could get out early in the morning and get back after five,” he said. “Wo we would have the contractor working eight until five during that period of time.”
Airport commissioner Adam Hart asked Chatman how long the work would last. He said he would like to say seven days but it may very well take two weeks.
Pearson suggested that the work be done at night so the airport could be opened up during the day or have set hours daily. “That’s still not going to help our flight schools. They have so many things going on.”
Hart asked Chatman if the bids could be made for night work.
“We could do that,” he told Hart. “You would typically think that would be more expensive. We could put that in there.” Hart said by doing this, it would help the airport from losing fuel sales.
The ADA will pay 90 percent of the grant and the city of Searcy will pick up the other 10 percent. There is also an ADA 80/20 grant this year for crack repair work at the airport. Airport Manager Roger Pearson said none of the crack repair is “runway.”
Chatman said the drainage work is needed because “the north end stays so wet they can’t maintain and mow the area in front of what’s called a localizer antenna, which gives the aircraft that is landing from the south an alignment so that they know when they are in the clouds, they are lined up in that runway. When they break out of the clouds, they’d be able to see the runway that they are right in line with the center line. So it is critical that they keep the grass down and that thing gives accurate readings when it is working. They want to be able to mow that not too long after it rains and keep it mowed.”
On the south end of the airport, Chatman said water stands along the edge of the pavement and is under the pavement.
“We will be pulling that water out with some drainage to keep that dry and be able to preserve the pavement,” he said. “Hopefully, it will make it last longer. It is in front of a different antenna. It has to be turned off when they are working in that area as well. It is a different one. In the cockpit they can tell they’re descending at the correct rate to land on the end of the runway when they come out of the clouds.”
At the January meeting, Chatman said a drainage ditch was relocated to the very north edge of the property. “We filled in the old creek and rerouted around the area. It has stayed wet so we are going into that area and will put some French drains to draw the water out of the subgrade there and dry that up so that they can drive tractors over to bushhog and maintain the grass there.”
