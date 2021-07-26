White County Judge Michael Lincoln is being petitioned to relocate the Confederate monument from the White County Courthouse square, but Lincoln said Monday, “I don’t plan to move it.”
A group known as the Searcy Movement delivered a letter of support last year from a group of area residents and business owners to Lincoln to begin a conversation about relocating the monument. The petition the group is now circulating asks that Lincoln remove it “from the center of town to make Searcy and White County a more welcoming community for all.”
“While monuments like this may be seen by some as a memorial to fallen soldiers or family members, to many others it is a painful reminder of a dark chapter in America’s past that upheld the enslavement of their family members,” Searcy Movement spokesperson Shantel Davis said. “To many, it is also a symbol of racism and white supremacy that is unfortunately still pervasive in our society today.”
Lincoln said the Searcy Movement group presented him with a petition months ago with about 70 to 80 signatures. He said he told the group “I didn’t have any plans to move it and it was part of history.”
“It was just like any of the other monuments that is on the courthouse – World War II, World War I, Korea, Vietnam … they want it moved and I don’t plan to move it,” Lincoln said.
The Searcy Movement is suggesting that “this statue be relocated to a more appropriate space, such as the Evergreen Cemetery in Judsonia” or to the Dogwood Cemetery in rural White County. Davis said there are Confederate soldiers buried alongside Union soldiers in the Evergreen Cemetery and she also said the Dogwood Cemetery has 33 Confederate soldiers buried there.
Lincoln said he did not realize there was a monument to the Union soldiers in the Judsonia cemetery and said he told the group that he would even consider moving that monument from that cemetery and putting it besides the one at the courthouse.
“To me, it’s just a monument to those who died in the war,” he said.
Lincoln said when he met with about eight members of the Searcy Movement, he listened to them and asked them why now? “That thing has been there a hundred years. Why all of the sudden is it offensive? I just don’t get it. It’s just a sign of the times.”
He said he thinks the first time he heard someone say something about the location of the monument was during the 2019 Searcy “Small Business Revolution.”
The petition was up to around 280 names, he said, and the group wants to get up to 500 names on it, but “that is still a very small percentage of the population in White County. We are a population of 78,000, so 10 percent would be 7,800. One percent would be 780. They are not even at representing 1 percent of the population.”
As far as petitions favoring the monument to stay at the courthouse, Lincoln said he didn’t know of any. He also said he does not keep track of how many phone calls come in, but he did have a call last week from someone who said, “I hope you’re not going to bend under the pressure of a few, and I said, ‘I don’t plan to.’”
Davis said “the relocation of this Confederate monument is not an effort to erase our history, rather it is an effort to create a future Searcy and White County that is welcoming to all. A welcoming and inclusive community is in White County’s best interest in attracting businesses that look for diverse staff and clientele, which in turn attract more diverse visitors to these businesses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.