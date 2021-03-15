A Searcy mom and stepfather have been arrested on manslaughter-related charges in connection to an unresponsive 10-year-old who was pronounced dead Nov. 25.
Malissa Kay Feavel, 36, and Christopher Lee Feavel, 40, had a bond hearing in White County Circuit Court on Monday morning and both were given a bond of $400,000. They remained in jail Monday afternoon after their arrests Friday. (Malissa Feavel was taken into custody at 3 p.m. and Christopher Feavel at 8:35 p.m., according to the White County Sheriff’s Office.)
On Nov. 25, deputies and detectives responded to a residence at 2500 Arkansas Highway 16 for a report of an unresponsive child. The unresponsive child was taken to Unity Health-White County Medical Center. Sheriff Phillip Miller said due to the suspicious nature of the death and after confirming a cause of death with the Arkansas Medical Examiner’s Office, an investigation was opened regarding the incident.
During the investigation, Miller said interviews were conducted with the child’s mother and stepfather, who both provided a statement regarding their actions and involvement that later resulted in the death of the child.
Miller said Malissa Feavel was booked into the White County Detention Center and initially charged with manslaughter. Christopher Feavel is being held as an accomplice to manslaughter.
Lt. Chancey Warden, in a statement to The Daily Citizen on Monday, said detectives worked alongside the Arkansas State Crimes Against Children Division on the case.
Warden stated that the case is ongoing and additional charges may be pending.
Miller said he could not provide information at this time about how the 10-year-old was killed.
