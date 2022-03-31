The owner of a Searcy mental healthy agency is being accused of submitting fraudulent claims to Medicaid totaling nearly $20,000.
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Thursday that Pamela Townsend-Bell, a licensed clinical social worker from Judsonia, had been arrested on two counts of class B felony Medicaid fraud. She owns I'm a 10 Wellness Center LLC.
According to the Attorney General's Office, Townsend-Bell billed Medicaid for individual outpatient mental health services provided by unlicensed staff, including office staff and unpaid interns. She reportedly listed herself as the performing provider. It was noted in the news release that Medicaid requires those kind of counseling services to be provided by licensed therapists.
Townsend-Bell reportedly submitted more than 30 fraudulent Medicaid claims between 2018-21, totaling more than $18,600. She also made false statements for payments that violated the Arkansas Medicaid Program's rules and provider agreements, according to the Attorney General's Office. False entries in medical records reportedly were purposely made by her indicating she provided services to Medicaid recipients.
Townsend-Bell, who was booked in Pulaski County, appeared in the Pulaski County District Court on March 18 and has been released pending further proceedings.
