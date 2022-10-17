Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne

Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne visits with a community member before the Freedom Fighters of Searcy mayoral forum at the Carmichael Community Center last week.

 Photos by Al Fowler / Special to The Daily Citizen

Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne’s salary is set to be increased to $95,000 in 2023, even though Osborne told the Personnel Committee at one of its meetings that he did not need a salary increase.

The increase for Osborne, who is up for reelection, would be $3,141.22. The raises proposed by the Personnel Committee formed this summer were passed by the Searcy City Council last week.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.