Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne’s salary is set to be increased to $95,000 in 2023, even though Osborne told the Personnel Committee at one of its meetings that he did not need a salary increase.
The increase for Osborne, who is up for reelection, would be $3,141.22. The raises proposed by the Personnel Committee formed this summer were passed by the Searcy City Council last week.
Because the budget for the mayor’s position is set each year, if any of Osborne’s challengers in the Nov. 8 general election – Searcy Police Department Sgt. Jason McGlawn, businessman Mat Faulkner and Searcy High School English teacher April Butler – is elected, the new mayor would start off at Osborne’s current salary and be included in the salary increase unless the measure is amended, according to the city.
Personnel Committee Chairman Rodger Cargile told Osborne at a committee meeting that Osborne deserved a raise. Establishing the committee, along with a Buildings and Grounds Committee, was approved by the City Council in June after it was suggested by Osborne, who said then that he “just wanted more input on personnel matters and grounds matters.”
The raises also include Searcy Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford, hired earlier this year, going up by $2,000 to $70,000 and $40,000 being set for hiring a grant writer for the city.
Among other elected officials, City Clerk-Treasurer Jerry Morris’ salary increases to $75,000 from $72,000 and City Attorney Buck Gibson goes from $46,004.40 to $48,304.62.
Code Enforcement Director Jeff Webb goes from $62,372.70 to $65,491.34. City Engineer Mark Lane will make $92,000, up from $89,027.12. Street Department head Sam Watson will be increased from $84,899.36 to $87,446.34. Information Technology Director Steven Gifford will make $69,404.52, up from $66,099.54. Parks and Recreation Director will go from $62,372.80 to $65,491.44. And Airport Manager Roger Pearson will make $65,000, up from $62,372.80.
Sanitation Department Director Terry Rutherford’s salary for 2023 is listed at $67,616.64, although he is expected to retire later this month. He’s currently making $64,396.80. Police Chief Steve Hernandez goes from $75,353.51 to $79,123.20, and Fire Chief Brian Dunavan increases from $72,425.60 to $76,046.88.
