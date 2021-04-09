The second meeting of a citizens focus group on what to do going forward after Searcy voters defeated the permanent continuance of the eight-year, 1-percent tax in February was disrupted Thursday night by loud interruptions and a confrontation with the mayor while members tried to stay focused on the task.
One member of the audience was escorted from the room by Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez, while Searcy attorney Robert Hudgins, who ran Searcy Baseball Inc. before Mayor Kyle Osborne had the city take over the youth baseball program, got into it with the mayor over the amount of revenue Osborne says the city needs to function.
Osborne organized the focus group, inviting any resident to take part in it, after the failure of the tax measure Feb. 9 and a maximum $14.195-million bond measure that would have funded a major overhaul of the youth baseball and softball fields at the Searcy Sports Complex. Hudgins did not support either measure in the special election.
He was among a little more than 40 residents, including four city employees, who showed up for the focus group meeting, held after the Searcy City Council meeting at the Carmichael Community Center.
Osborne said the loss of the 1-cent sales and use tax, which was passed by voters in 2014, will cost the city $6.5 million a year. He said the city will have to find $6 million just to maintain what it provides now for its residents. The tax sunsets in June 2022.
“What this group is for I hope is to come together and realize one of two things: We are going to have to make some deep, deep, deep personnel cuts or we are going to get our penny back,” Osborne said. “It’s that simple.”
According to information presented, the revenue collected from the tax totaled $41,220,757 through the end of December.
Since a portion of that money has been used for one-time projects instead of ongoing expenses, Hudgins questioned how much of the revenue actually was needed for general operational expenses.
“You’re not out six million dollars,” Hudgins said. “If you sit down and tell us what you need for the city to keep going, that’s what we all need to know. If it’s a million dollars a year, but it’s not $6 [million].
“As long as you all try to keep selling the citizens this scare tactic, you’re not going to get it.”
Osborne said it is scary, and Hudgins replied, “No it’s not,” Hudgins replied.
Osborne then said to Hudgins, “The only reason you are here arguing is because you do not like me.”
A few other words were exchanged. However, they both told each other that they had made some stupid decisions, Osborne apologized to everyone in the room and the argument ended.
Other members of the focus group tried to address specific expenses.
Max Howell asked Osborne about city equipment, such as a street sweeper that was repaired. City Engineer Mark Lane said the city spent about $60,000 replacing the bed of it.
“A new machine was going to be about a quarter of a million dollars,” Lane said, adding that the bed has been replaced many times.
Osborne said the city also has a mechanic for the police department who repairs police vehicles 95 percent of the time to make them last as long as possible.
“Every year we try to replace the police cars that are just absolutely worn out,” Osborne said. “The wheels flop, the doors flop. You put 100,000 miles on a police car, it’s like having 300,000 miles on a regular truck; it gets worn out.”
Bonnie Graves wanted to know why Searcy police officers who live in the city are allowed to take their patrol vehicles home. She mentioned with the cost of gas being around $2.50 a gallon, “that is money that can be saved with the police cars staying on the parking lot of the police station.”
Osborne said officers having police vehicles at their homes makes residents in their neighborhoods feel more secure and if the officers get called in, they will already have their vehicle to head to the scene.
Dr. Cliff Ganus III, during the back and forth on the police cars, asked, “May we decide what our function is?” Graves said asking about the police cars is part of it.
Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commissioner Tommy Centola, who is also in the group, told Graves she was talking about “minuscule amounts of money.”
It was then that Donna Miller, who had been speaking out loudly with random comments, was removed from the meeting by Hernandez. Hernandez later said she told him she was actually leaving because her hip hurt.
Osborne also addressed other things the city could do with the tax revenue beyond everyday expenses.
“I get calls every week about a community center,” he said. “I get calls about an outdoor pool. People want to know when Searcy is going to get these things. Why can’t Searcy now have what these communities our size have?” He mentioned Batesville and Heber Springs as being two of those cities.
At the first focus group meeting, Osborne gave members a four-part survey. The first part asked them to state what city services they value the most or would like to see improved. The second part asked members to list activities they would like to see the city involved in, such as parades, fireworks, Christmas displays and movies in the park. Members also were asked to list what current city activities they support.
Another area of the survey covered impact projects, such as pickleball courts, a community center and a splash pad. A fourth area asked members to express themselves on how the city can better serve them as citizens. The survey can be accessed at MySearcy.org.
Osborne said when residents start talking about a community center and an outdoor pool and fixing up Riverside Park and Berryhill Park, they have to understand that it takes money.
“We want to go forward,” he said.
Adam Hart asked the mayor about surplus money if a 1-percent tax got passed.
“Mayor, let’s just say we needed four million dollars but at the end of the year if we passed the 1 percent and actually had a surplus of $2 1/2 million or $2 million, is it bad for the city to have a cushion to look at doing some projects in the future and some more capital improvements in drainage and streets? What would be bad about that?
“Yourself, the council and the past mayors and the past council have done an excellent job running the city of Searcy for 30 years on a shoestring budget. We can argue about carburetors on lawnmowers or 10 cents worth of gas for the police officers to drive from the station to their house. Let’s run a surplus; let’s have a couple extra [million] set aside a year that we can actually do some fun things and create a vision for the city of Searcy.”
Hart said he wants the city to save “every penny that we absolutely can.”
“I am 100 percent for the continuance of our one penny sales tax,” he said. “I am 100 percent for that so we can ... continue – if its three, four, five, six or seven million we need just to run the city – at least we can fund that, and guess what, if it’s less than that, we can have some surplus.”
Matt Kiefer said he came to Searcy in 2002 as a student at Harding “with every plan to not live in or return to Searcy.”
“When I got to Searcy in 2002, Searcy was a lot different than it is today,” Keifer said. “It was not a town where I wanted to stay. While I was a student, I voted on the sunset tax and I left after getting married to Nashville for a couple of years and I brought myself and my wife back.
“What has happened as a big result of the sunset tax, we are all talking about today has really helped move Searcy into a place I want my family to stay.”
He said that he feels that now “there is much more to offer as far as community.”
“We can take our kids to the Rialto and watch a video that our kids can understand because they can hear what is happening,” Kiefer said. “The neighborhoods, the conditions of the streets are much better and small businesses are wanting to be part of our economy, and I think no matter who is in charge of the budget and who is running repairs, we’ll always be able to find little things we can do better and save money here and there. But what it comes down to in my perspective is the Searcy we have today vs. the Searcy we had before this was done is light years ahead, and I find many more people like myself feeling the same way.”
Will Moore said the city’s financials that can be found at Arkansas Legislative Audit show that “the city has operated for a very long time, my entire life, on less money than many similarly situated towns, and I think that is a critical fact that has to be reiterated, and I think we can get a lot closer to doing it all than some might think.”
The next focus group meeting is scheduled for May 6 after the 6 p.m. agenda meeting at the Carmichael Community Center.
