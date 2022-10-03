The four candidates for Searcy mayor shared what they believe distinguishes them from each other in the race to win the position in the Nov. 8 general election.
The candidates – Mat Faulkner, Mayor Kyle Osborne, April Butler and Jason McGlawn – participated in a virtual forum last month held by the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce.
They also were set to participate Monday night in a public forum held at the Carmichael Community Center by the conservative group Freedom Fighters of Searcy. A private forum also will be held Oct. 13 by the Searcy Board of Realtors.
The chamber’s “In the Know” Zoom forum was moderated by RiverWind Bank President and general counsel Casey Cullipher.
Cullipher: What distinguishes you from the other candidates?
McGlawn: “I think whenever I first started, I put in for running for mayor, I wanted something that would draw me apart from everyone, so that’s when i started my ‘literally running for mayor.’ And I believe I have got seven days worth of runs coming up and I will have run 99 percent of the residential areas, and I’ve still got some time before the election time to get the rest of it done. Just the caring that I have for the people that I have met along the way. On my runs, I have run into people I have previously arrested and seeing how I have touched their life seven or eight years later, a long time ago. That one instance, changing his life and him saying ‘thank you;’ he runs into me now.
“I have learned so much in the last four months. I have grown so much and I know that God has been calling me to do this. Whether I win or lose, I know that I’m a better person for have gotten into this race this year. And I just look forward to working with our department heads, our employees to make the community a better place, and I just want to do that, be salt and light to our community.”
Osborne: “I think it’s three things: I have the experience, the leadership, the managing the people, the ability to manage the people. I mean ,that’s it. The experience that I have within the police department, three years as mayor already and the fact that I live here. I’ve lived here for years. My family is here. I love this city and I’m not going away. I’m going to be here for the rest of my days and I want to do everything I can to help this city grow in any way it can.”
Butler: “Besides the obvious that I’m the only female, I have a unique perspective on Searcy because I see Searcy through the eyes of my students and their parents, and that perspective really opens me up to a lot of different ideas and a lot of different thinking. I have a ton of energy. Mr. Faulkner and I were talking before, I’ve got a lot going in right now. I have a ton of energy and I have a heart of service for this city.
“I chose to come back here after I graduated from Harding [University]. My husband and I chose to come here to raise our family because we fell in love with Searcy when we were Harding students. That love and commitment to want to better the quality of life for everyone in Searcy, and because i see it through a different lens than most, I think that’s really what kind of makes me different.”
Faulkner: “The Lord has blessed each person with different skill sets, different experiences, life experiences, different connections, and I think that’s what we all bring to the table, right? I think that we have tried to run a very friendly and encouraging race, and we plan to continue to do so. My experiences have afforded me to work with over 2,000 businesses, to be involved with most of the nonprofits in town, to work with the chamber, the SREDC [Searcy Regional Economic Development Corp.], the city of Searcy, parks and recreation, with different towns in various aspects from tourism, and marketing and HR and business development, so that’s what I bring to the table.
“I am doing this because I feel called to serve and I’m willing and I’m doing it for our families so our families will stay close, but as far as points of difference it’s just very important for the public to take the time to get to know each candidate and our backgrounds and our experience, talents. And you know, the mayor position is kind of a jack of all trades position, so I think just the well-roundedness that I’ve been blessed to have helps just differentiate.”
The candidates also were given one minute to make a closing statement.
Osborne: “I love Searcy, there’s no doubt about that. My family loves Searcy. I support small business. The department heads know when we have to make purchases, one of the first things that we do is check local business, always. My campaign materials, everything I purchased, was right here from Searcy. I support this city. I support everything about this city, and anything I can do to make this city better, I’m here. I’m going to try. I’m going to do my best.
“Earlier, something was said about transparency. We’re as transparent as we possibly can be. I think she [Butler] mentioned the mayor’s salary was grouped in with some other things. These things change a lot and we try to keep as small a staff at City Hall that we can and when we start changing payroll slips ... what I’m trying to say by that is when you have 250 employees in the city, you’re always changing payroll slips. People come, people go and in order to be transparent, it’s easier if you pick up the phone and call City Hall and ask a question. We’ll have you an answer in a matter of minutes. If it’s not on our website, we’re a phone call away. I’ve said that all along and I’ll continue to say that.”
Butler: “For the past 17 years, the residents of Searcy have entrusted me with what they consider most valuable, their children, and because of that, I have a unique perspective because I see Searcy through their eyes and their parent”s eye.”
The moderator told Butler that she could not be heard because her audio went silent. Picking things up to where she left off, she said, “I do think that all of us here have one thing in common, we love Searcy. It’s a very special place. But just like every other place, it has its problems and I am a problem solver. That’s what I do, and so I just truly want to help Searcy be the best Searcy it can be.”
Faulkner: “My desire to serve Searcy is not dependent on me winning this election or having a particular role or a position. Just like the last 20 years, whether I’m in that seat or not in that seat, I fully plan to continue working hard for this community, collaborating – nothing gets done by yourself – ... with various groups to see what we can do to create an awesome community where families want to live and their kids and grandkids want to stick around. And if I can leave one lasting thought it would be this – and I shared this with EAST [Environmental and Spatial Technology] students a week or two ago – we have positive messages on our yard signs around town and one of them is ‘Love you neighbor as yourself.’
“If we can view everything through that lens, then I think our community and world would change, and what I mean by that is if I love my neighbor as myself and put myself in their shoes, if I see a mom pushing a stroller in a ditch because there’s not a sidewalk there, then I view her as my wife or my daughter or my aunt and we get a sidewalk there so she can get to the Dollar Store or wherever she’s headed to. Likewise, if I love my neighbor as myself, if I have no intention of using a swim center because I have a pool in my backyard, which I don’t, but if I have no intention of using a public amenity but if love my neighbor as myself, even if I don’t plan on using ballparks, I’m still wanting that for another family. So I think if we can view these things through the lens of loving your neighbor as yourself, you know our police and fire, they’re trying to raise their families just like we are, put yourself in their shoes, they deserve to be valued, they deserve to be compensated fairly. So I just want to leave you with that. Love your neighbor as yourself.”
McGlawn: “For the last 10 years or so, I have put on a vest and a badge to protect our citizens. I serve each day trying to make this city a better place. Each citizen in this city is important, and I believe we need to treat everyone as our family members. I love this city and I have chosen to raise my family here, and we just need to work together to continue to strive to be the city that we need to be.
“Most importantly, we need to keep our priorities in line and take action when it’s needed, not keep putting it off for another day, to take care of it when we know that we can take care of it because our people should be our priorities. Our employees are our best resource and if they are not made a priority, they’re going to leave, as we have seen in dispatch the last few months. As the future mayor, I pledge to do what’s right. I want everyone to know they can brings their concerns, cares and ideas to me so we can work together to make them a reality.
“I’m going to listen to people’s needs. I’m going to serve hard long with the citizens of Searcy to make each day better and I’m going to lead by example because if I’m not accountable, If I’m not trustworthy, then I don’t need to be in that position. Thank you all for your time.”
