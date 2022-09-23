The four candidates for Searcy mayor got to make their case Thursday in a virtual forum for being chosen for the office in the Nov. 8 general election.
Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne, April Butler, Jason McGlawn and Mat Faulkner all participated in the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce’s “In the Know” mayoral candidate forum. It was moderated by Casey Cullipher, president and general counsel at RiverWind Bank.
Each candidate was given two minutes to answer the questions and if a candidate wanted a rebuttal, one minute was given to provide one. A one-minute closing statement was allowed.
The candidates also were given the chance to introduce themselves.
Osborne said he has lived in Searcy for slightly more than 40 years and spent 30 years working for the Searcy Police Department, including the last seven as chief. “I love Searcy,” he said.
Osborne said he has attended the National FBI Academy in Quantico, Va., and the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Md., training all over the United States in management, leadership and budget.
He said he felt like he could make a difference in the community and ran for mayor, being elected in 2018.
“We have grown,” Osborne said of his time in office, although COVID-19 “held us back a little bit.
“We worked hard in 2019 and 2020, but in 2020 and 2021 we have really prospered,” he said. “If you look around, you can see all of the construction going on in Searcy, and I’m just tickled to death to be a part of it. And we have a lot of plans and I would like to see those plans come to fruition, and I’m just excited about this campaign and ready to go forward.”
McGlawn mentioned that he’s “a follower of Christ first. Faith leads me in everything that I do.”
He said he has been married to his wife, Penny, for 21 years and they have two kids, Joshua and Rachel.
McGlawn came to Searcy from Missouri in 1996 to attend Harding University, where he earned his master’s degree in business administration. Prior to getting into law enforcement as a state trooper, he owned a small business.
McGlawn has been with the Searcy Police Department for nine years and is a sergeant over dispatch, technology, accreditation. He said he manages over a million dollars in “no-match grant funding.”
McGlawn said his position has allowed him to work very closely with City Hall.
“In May,” he said, “I began literally running for mayor. I began running in the neighborhoods of Searcy, stopping to talk to those I met along the way. Since then, I have run over 220 miles and have run almost every residential street in Searcy.”
He said he has heard that Searcy could be improved with better drainage, sidewalks, more stores, more things to do and better trash and limb pickup and more resources for those recovering from substance abuse.
Butler said she has lived in Searcy for 22 years and has a bachelor’s degree in public relations and master’s degree in teaching, both from Harding University.
Butler said she has been an educator for 22 years, the last 17 she has taught English at Searcy High School. Before that, Butler was an English teacher at Augusta High School. She also was an adjunct instructor in the Department of Communications at Harding.
Butler said she and her husband have raised both of their daughters in Searcy. “We chose to come back to Searcy after we were Harding students to raise our family here,” she said. Both of their daughters are Searcy High School graduates.
Butler said she has served on the Moving Searcy Forward Committee, which pushed for residents to make the city’s 1-percent sales and use tax permanent last fall, and currently serves on the board of Young Life Searcy, a high school ministry.
“I became interested in public service at a young age,” Butler said. “My grandfather was a city councilman for his town and I would attend meetings with him, and he later became the city manager so I got to see the inner workings of city government through his eyes.”
Faulkner said he has lived in Searcy for 24 years after moving from Florida to attend Harding, where he met his wife, Shelley. The have three boys, all in Searcy public schools.
“Right out of college, we started a business, Think Idea Art Studio, it’s a marketing company,” he said. Since starting the business 20 years ago, Faulkner said they have renovated the old Robbins Sanford Mercantile Building downtown, where their studio is. “Over the past 20 years, we have been blessed to work with over 2,000 businesses and organizations, empowering them through marketing services and business development.”
He said he has worked with a lot of non-profits and is currently serving on the Searcy Regional Economic Development Corp. board. Faulkner also talked about his work with small businesses through the chamber. He is past president of Jacob’s Place homeless mission and a co-founder of Searcy Beats and Eats festivals and events.
Faulkner said he kicked off the Think Art Project with the murals located downtown and in Art Alley and Citizen Park.
“I was fortunate to help lead Searcy as we won ‘Small Business Revolution’ [an online reality show competition],” he said. “That was a super exciting time for our community as we all pulled together in one direction.”
Faulkner said he also is the community coordinator for Global Entrepreneurship Week and often travels around the state speaking.
He also helped lead and organize park and pray events during COVID-19 and has been involved with beautification efforts and with Portraits of American Heroes for veterans, he said. Holiday of Lights is something else he talked about being involved with and he mentioned being honored in the past by the Searcy Rotary Club in 2019 as Citizen of the Year. In 2015, his business was chosen by the chamber as Business of the Year.
“My heart is for Searcy,” Faulkner said. “This has been all on the volunteer basis. A lot of the progress the mayor mentioned is because of groups we worked together with the city to collaborate to make things happen, so this is just a way I can move from a volunteer position to a full-time position and put the pedal down and help Searcy grow.”
Cullipher: Why are you running and what do you hope to accomplish as mayor?
McGlawn: “I’m running because over the past few years, I have seen how the city has not necessarily lost their priorities but we need to make our priorities back to our people. Our people as employees are our biggest resource and if we can’t keep our employees, it’s going to be very hard to continue to grow like we have.
“As a supervisor last year, we’ve been trying to take care of our employees, especially like with our dispatchers, that’s where I started at and we wanted to be able to help them get into a pay step and grade plan, and we kept presenting that and presenting that but it just keeps getting pushed off.
“They [the Searcy City Council] finally made the Personnel Committee earlier this year and it has been a very big project and I have been blessed to see that first hand ... but the process has just been getting pushed back and pushed back, so right now it’s looking like as if it will be in January. But over the last four months, I have lost four dispatchers, over 35 years of experience combined because they’ve been promised things and promised things and we can’t fulfill that. We are kind of in a breaking point, if we can’t take care of our people, we can’t continue to go on.
“Our fire department has half the department with less than two years’ experience because they come here to get trained and then they move off to other departments. So I know it has been a process of trying to get that and the City Council and the mayor have been working on that but there have been priorities that have been pursued that weren’t what they should have been. And so just trying to get that to where we put our priority first of our people and taking care of people because if we don’t have our people to continue the work then our city will not be able to proceed like it should be. I’m just trying to make a difference for our employees, and it goes even further than that – if we can take care of the people in the community as well, if we can take of them, it will help the community grow even more.”
Osborne: “I’m running for reelection because we have accomplished so much. I’m not exactly sure where Mr. McGlawn is getting his information. I mean, I took that somewhat as a jab so to speak in my administration, as far as the employees. We will discuss that more here in a minute. Four years as mayor and again, we have accomplished so much. In 2018, the year before I took over, we had $44 million in sales of building permits.This year so far we’re at $92 million. We are moving this town forward with my leaders, my department heads. We work every day. We try to meet every Monday morning. I meet with different department heads every day.
“There’s just so much to do in this community. I want to continue to move it forward the way I have for the last four years.”
Butler: “Around two years ago, I became involved by attending a town-hall meeting and through that, I participated in a focus group, and from there, I was ask to be a part of the Moving Searcy Forward Committee and I began attending every City Council meeting, every agenda meeting and A&P meeting that I possibly could.
“All of that information that I was taking in spurred my decision to run. I want to bring transparency to the workings of our city and our city finances. Currently, the way our budget is set up, I can’t tell you what the mayor of Searcy makes. I’m literally running for a position that I have no idea of what the salary is because it’s one-month sum and it says mayor’s office salaries. Our county budget, it lines out, line by line, what everyone in the county makes, and we need to be that transparent with our residents as well about where the money is going and who is getting what.
“I want to be more proactive in bringing economic growth to Searcy, working with the chamber, becoming more proactive with them – Little Rock as well – to bring more industries and tech jobs to Searcy. Searcy is an intellectual community. It’s a wonderful spot for tech jobs and I think that we really need to focus on that and be more proactive in bringing those jobs to Searcy. I want to tap into resources that are currently not being utilized or under-utilized in the city, and those are things like grants and ASU-Searcy and things that we have.
“And lastly, I want to work to improve the quality of life through our recreational facilities for young and old. I think sometime we forget about our older residents of Searcy and I think we need to remember them as well in quality of life with recreational facilities.”
Faulkner: “This is not a new passion of mine. As I’ve stated, the past 20 years I have been fortunate to be involved with so many groups. I love he collaboration. I believe we are supposed to be the they. What I mean by that is that when people say, ‘I wish they would fix this’ or ‘I wish they would do this to improve our town,’ well, I believe we should roll up our sleeves and be the they. Don’t just wish things are better but actually get involved and make things better. Help work together to help make things better.
“On a personal level, my boys are getting older and so I want to help Searcy to be their No. 1 choice to plant their roots and raise their families, and not just for my family but for everybody else’s family as well. And so yeah, there is progress being made but we’ve got a long ways to go and I’m tired of Searcy being compared to other towns. I think we need to lean into our points of differentiation; there’s a lot we can do there. My focus is going to be on community development, economic development and quality of life, and we can kind of dive into each of those different segments a little bit.
“Our fire, police and city personnel need to feel respected and valued and not just monetarily, but value their ideas especially if they’re different than our own ideas. I’m open to collaboration and also hearing other people’s ideas that may be different from my own, makes us just that much stronger. I am a proponent for a family-friendly environment; that goes for all city employees.
“Personally, I don’t want to miss my boys’ activities with school and from an empathetic point of view, I think we can be creative on how we can work together so we don’t miss these special moments, all of our employees missing special moments that we won;t get back. I expect excellence and I think we can step it up. I think we can do better with beautification and I think we can do better with making sure that the city represents ourselves well as the front door step to the state as people come here.
“I think we need to have a strong marketing approach to our community so that we can help fill these 300 to 400 jobs that are currently available. We collaborate with our school systems, both our K-12 systems as well as with ASU and Harding, but we need innovative programs so we can really address this workforce development issue and fill these jobs. We need to be more aggressive with economic development. We’re going to work on that. We need to plan for Searcy’s growth in the future, insuring we have infrastructure that’s planned so that we know where we are growing and we are prepared for it.”
Cullipher asked for rebuttal statements.
Osborne: “Well, this is one of the statements that Mr. McGlawn had made about the employees and losing dispatcher and firemen. Losing firemen to other communities has been an age-old problem in Searcy. This is nothing new. We have worked with salaries for our fire department for years and years – even back when I was at the police department they were working on that, trying to retain firemen, also the dispatchers.
“Searcy has one of two PSAPs [public safety access points] in the county. PSAP is where when you dial 911, it rings into that PSAP. The state is shutting down our PSAP in Searcy and it will go to the county, which in essence would do away with our dispatch center at the police department for 911, and what I have been told is none of the dispatchers have approached me, none of the supervisors over there have approached me … ”
Time ran out on Osborne’s response, but Faulkner asked if he could speak to what Osborne was talking about.
Faulkner: “This just has to go with HR [human resources] and losing staff and employees. Just because that may have been a topic or an issue for years, I don’t believe that it’s all completely monetary based. I think that it comes down to creating a culture where expectations are clear, that communication lines are open and also that there’s an honest desire to find out what is important to our employees and where they are in their stage of life because it changes as time goes on and then being able to get creative on ways that we can help lean into how to accommodate to what’s important to each of those employees. That all goes down to employee satisfaction, in addition to monetary.”
McGlawn: “Let me just talk about the PSAP consolidation. We were made aware of that in April, that we were going to have to consolidate and they’ve had meetings since June but they have not invited the supervisor from Searcy dispatch to have any influence on that to make any decisions and so it’s hard for the dispatchers to know that we’re taking care of them if their questions are not being answered. And so I have talked to our dispatchers and just because the state had mandated that we consolidate together doesn’t mean that we have to have just White County running our dispatch center. We can work together to make an awesome thing, if we all work together on it, and that’s where a lot of the frustrations come from, not listening to the needs of the dispatchers. Yes, money is a big part of it but having their questions answered is another huge part.”
Butler: “The only thing that I really have to add is that yeah, our city employees need a competitive wage and research shows that it is less expensive to retain employees rather than to hire new ones and train them so job satisfaction and competitive wage all plays into factor there.”
