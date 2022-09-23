The four candidates for Searcy mayor got to make their case Thursday in a virtual forum for being chosen for the office in the Nov. 8 general election.

Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne, April Butler, Jason McGlawn and Mat Faulkner all participated in the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce’s “In the Know” mayoral candidate forum. It was moderated by Casey Cullipher, president and general counsel at RiverWind Bank.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first part in a series of articles on the candidate forum so that the candidates’ answers can be presented in their entirety. The chamber is expected to share the invitation-only forum with the public at a later date.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.