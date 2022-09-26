Each of the four candidates for Searcy mayor in the Nov. 8 general election gave a different top goal for the office during last week’s virtual forum.
The “In the Know” mayoral candidate forum featuring April Butler, Jason McGlawn, Mat Faulkner and Mayor Kyle Osborne was hosted by the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, with RiverWind Bank President and general counsel Casey Cullipher serving as moderator.
Each candidate was given two minutes to answer each question and if a candidate wanted a rebuttal, one minute was given to provide one. A one-minute closing statement also was allowed.
Early voting in the election will begin Oct. 24 and be held at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office at 2400 Old Landing Road and the Carmichael Community Center at 801 S. Elm St.
Cullipher: What are your top three goals for the office of mayor?
Osborne: “One, economic development. Two is quality of life, and three, believe it or not, is retention of employees. I can elaborate on that if you like.
“As far as economic development, if you look around Searcy, you see what we’re doing there. Construction everywhere you look. Parks and Rec, the addition to Riverside Park, the first time in the history of the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism that they invested money in assisting the city to purchase that property. That has never happened before ever, so the state has bought into this program. We’re working on bike trails and all kinds of things that are going to be located up in Riverside Park.
“Quality of life, we’re working on as much as we can to retain our youth. We want our kids to stay here. I want my children to stay here. i want my grandchildren to stay here. We all want the same things as far as finding a way to keep these kids here, get these high-paying jobs or jobs where they can survive. We’re not Little Rock. We’re not North Little Rock. We’re not even Conway. We’re Searcy. We love the community we live in. When I go around and visit with folks every day, they love Searcy. A lot of them like it just the way that it is. A lot of them want to see us continue to do what we’re doing as far as the expansions.”
Butler: “I think the first thing that we have to do is look at our infrastructure. Searcy has grown but the infrastructure has not kept up. We need to look at our streets and our sanitation. When I talk to people, those are the two biggest areas that they’re concerned about because it affects all of us. We’ve got drainage issues still in streets and standing water in lots of places.
“Our sanitation, they’re doing the best they can but we have limbs by the side of the road turning brown, grass growing up through them. We’ve got to do better. We’ve got to equip both streets and sanitation departments to do better and I know that there are some things in motion that are hopefully going to help that, but you know if our entire city was underwater, we’d find a way to get out and get the water off, so that’s what we need to do, we need to think outside the box a little bit when it comes to streets and sanitation.
“We’ve got to look at our recreational facilities. We’ve got to open up more green space. Our bike and walking trails are great but we need to update them. We need call boxes. We need lights. We need way-finding signage through town. Our parks, we can do some challenge courses. There are lots of things we can do to our recreational facilities. They are lacking compared to cities that are smaller than us, and I am like Mr. Faulkner here and I don’t like being compared to Heber [Springs] and Batesville all the time.
“There’s no reason why we can’t have some type of community center in our community in Searcy. We’ve got to look at opening up more dog parks. I have a dog myself and he’s a large dog. I can’t put him in the car myself and take him to the dog park all the time, but we’ve got to look at opening up more things for our quality of life and our recreational facilities.
“And, of course, economic development is always going to be a concern. Like Mr. Faulkner said, we have a lot of jobs that are unfilled right now and we need to get those jobs filled and we need to grow more jobs, more business and industry within Searcy.”
Faulkner: “It is hard to narrow it down to the top three because there’s a lot, but I would say on our campaign, communications. We’re really trying to express listen, plan and lead and so I would say my top three are going to be what I have heard as I have discussed over the years and recently with our community.
“So their tops needs are – and it’s basic stuff y’all – they would like No. 1 to feel like we live in a safe and clean community, so that needs to be a priority and there are ways we can continue to strengthen our relationships between our police department, and I think Jason, you are doing a great job with this, our police department and the community, to strengthen those relationships, to build trust there. I think we can do a better job of keeping our community clean and pretty.
“Secondly, we have got to address workforce development. This is not just an issue locally but around our state and nation, and there are innovative approaches that we can pursue toward that and a lot of collaboration but we’ve got to fill these jobs and we’ve got to recruit in a qualified workforce. We’ve got to market to those who have connections to Searcy, to Harding to ASU [Arkansas State University] to families here and try to get them back home and bring their families with them.
“We’re doing that also through STEM {Science, technology, engineering and math] education. We’re working toward getting Searcy known as a robotics hub – and that’s a collaborative effort – and if we can get families to move to Searcy to be a part of that and their parents are coming along with them so that’s going to help with workforce development.
“Honestly, we need to work to address mental health and substance abuse in this area. 100 Families, ARcare, Unity Health, there are so many groups that are working to make improvements and headway in this area. We’ve got to make sure that all of our residents are being taken care of – those that have mobility issues, transit issues, getting to work, getting to the grocery store. Sidewalks are a big deal that affect so many people in different ways. For some, that is their main way of transportation, walking or biking. It’s a necessity not just a luxury, for some it’s for fitness. but our sidewalk situation is in desperate need and so we’ve got that.
“We’ve got this 20-year plan going on, as we’re thinking about making progress with this 20-year plan we are also on the cusp of a possible recession so we’ve got to be very cognizant of what we do when so that we are respectful of how we’re spending money.”
McGlawn: “As I mentioned before, No. 1 is making sure we take care of our employees. They’re the backbone of our city and if we don’t have those basic workers to fill these positions, then things get left undone.
“Another goal of mine is just to be more accountable, accountable in many different ways such as how we spend our money. Another goal is to have progress but not doing things excessively, not spending an exorbitant amount of money on things like ... I’m all for pickleball but a lot of people were very upset about how that went down, how we spent so much money even after the initial cost rose by a million dollars, it just keeps going up and up. And I understand there’s going to be inflation and different things like that but making sure we spend things realistically but with the accountability part, we need to think of, kind of have a new playbook because the way we have always done things has not worked.
“The issues we are talking about, the streets, the drainage, trash and limb pickup, these are problems that have gone on for years and years and years and we need to have a new vision for that of how to work together to make these things work better, because if we just keep relying on the same playbook, we’re going to get the same results, the same limbs not being picked up, the same trash not being picked up, the sidewalks not being fixed, drainage, streets. It’s just amazing to think of the possibilities we can have in this city if we all work together and having that accountability to make sure we are spending our money correctly and taking care of our priorities is the No. 1 goal like I said,”
Cullipher: The annual operational budget for the mayor’s office is approximately $16 million to $17 million. It includes approximately 250 employees spread over 13 departments plus the mayor’s office staff. What is your experience that gives you confidence in your ability to manage a budget of this size?
Butler: ‘Well, managing a budget of that size is just like managing a household budget, a little bit smaller. I have managed budgets for my home and I have managed budgets at school. I manage multiple budgets at school. It’s the same principle.
“You have to use the same principles in managing any size budget. You have to be again accountable to the residents in how their tax dollars are being spent and you have to look at the big picture for the city at the same time. When it comes to managing departments, I manage 120 to 135 14- to 18-year-olds every day. I think if I can do that, I can handle adults as well.”
Faulkner: “Basically you look at it first of all, I have run a business for over 20 years and we’ve also worked with over 2,000 business in helping them with managing their marketing budgets and then also walking through business development. If you consider each department as almost its own little business, you break that down, They have their own objectives, goals, expenses, so it’s not a problem or a worry whatsoever.
“Also, we’re throwing public events all the time. I help manage the budgets for those, very familiar with negotiations, trying to get grant money, trying to help save money through partnerships and get creative on how we can make the most out of what we have and approach it from a conservative point of view. So yeah, it’s not an issue whatsoever.”
McGlawn: “As I mentioned before, I was a former small business owner and so I dealt with every aspect of that business from budgeting to paying our employees. But then mostly I got my master’s of business administration where we learned to make plans for the different businesses.
“But even more so than that, I mentioned also that I’ve been working with grants for the last few years and I’m currently managing over a million dollars worth of grants and that comes with the fact that you’ve got to be able to budget what is approved through that grant. They are very specific in the items we can spend money on and they are very specific on things that you can’t spend money on.
“So just taking into account all of the different departments, kind of like Mat said, kind of breaking that down into different departments and put them all together, but just being able to use the grant funding idea of bringing in more money in as grants but also then operating that and just being responsible for the money that we’ve got and making sure that we don’t overspend or underspend and still taking care of our priorities.”
Osborne: “As the CEO of 250 employees for the city of Searcy, we do have slightly over a $17 million budget. And working at the police department for several years, handing a multimillion-dollar budget, just the police department alone, and then after been elected mayor the last four years, working with a budget here, I feel like I am more than qualified.
“And you know what you’re not hearing is every year the state performs a mandatory audit, the finances for the city, and they check down to the penny, where every dime is spent, where every penny is spent, and we have to show them. We pull our records, We’re there with the auditors and we show them where every dime is being spent and, I mean, if you’re off by any amount, they sit down with us and they want to find out exactly where that money may have went and it’s all public record. The other candidates know all this. I feel like I am more than qualified with my training to handle this budget, and I’m prepared to go forward with it.”
Cullipher: The position of mayor of Searcy is a full-time job, how will you manage the balance of the city with any outside professional obligations?
Faulkner: “Well, we’re busy already, that’s for sure. No, it is a full-time job, I expect it to be a full-time job, and I’m going to give it my full attention. It deserves my full intention, but we’re highly involved already. We’ve got three active boys and I will tell you, missing their activities is a top concern of mine, and that is something I’ve already spoken with council members about.
“Of course, we’ve got agenda meeting and council meetings that are on Thursdays and Tuesdays. Is there an openness to discuss possibly moving those to Wednesdays because a lot of our kids’ activities are planned on those days? And not just for myself, we want to encourage a family-friendly atmosphere here so are there ways we can work together so we’re not missing those moments, but it’s going to be a full-time job, yeah.
“If you are wondering what I’m doing with [his business] Think [Idea Studio], well, we have a highly qualified staff that knows exactly what they’re doing. They’ve been servicing our clients for a really long time and I have full confidence in their ability to do so, so let’s roll.”
McGlawn: “Kind of like what I’m doing right now. I’ve got a full-time job with the police department and I’ve got multiple hats that I wear in that, so it’s been an real eye-opening experience trying to run for mayor while also working for the city, trying to balance the full-time job that I’m on call for. I have been called out at four o’clock in the morning last week, two or three times to come help in dispatch.
“And then I’ve also got a 4-year-old girl and a 9-year-old son and a wife and it’s a fine balancing thing, especially with all of the mayoral things we have had currently, but once we get past the election and the new job, then it will be very well to work together with my family. My wife does home school both of our children and that kind of just frees up a lot of time there, so there’s nothing like school-related that wouldn’t be able to put off there. So it’s kind of like anything, you find the balance of what’s important for you job, what’s important for your family, and you put the priorities where they need to be and just make sure everything is getting covered.”
Osborne: “One-hundred percent of my time is devoted to being mayor. I go to church. From time to time, I’m at the sports complex. I’m all over the city. If I work less that 10 hours a day, it’s because something has happened, and that generally includes Saturdays also. This is a full-time job and my top priority is to focus as much time as possible. I have children. I have grandchildren. They understand the commitment I have made to the city and will continue to make to the city. One-hundred percent of my time will be devoted to the city.”
Butler: “When I made this decision to run, one of the first things I did was go speak to my superintendent, Dr. Bobby Hart, and I made it clear that if I was elected, I would end my teaching career in December and focus solely on the city of Searcy and its needs. That was an agreement that we both came to and that’s what it has to be. This is a full-time job. This is not an 8-to-5 job, it is a 24/7 job, and I could not imagine taking on this type of role and still having kids at home like Mr. Faulkner and Mr. McGlawn. And I applaud you for trying to take this on with kids at home. My daughters are grown. My only concern is Searcy.”
Cullipher: What is your management experience that prepares you to lead multiple department heads as well as work with the City Council to meet the expectations of the community?
McGlawn: “Whenever I had my small business, I had multiple employees that I had managed and during that time, I actually turned it into a nonprofit at one point to try to provide technology training to the community, and so I worked under a board at that point. I worked together very closely with them to be able to make the goals of our organization and to be able to manage that to help to get it off the ground.
“Then last year, I became a supervisor for our dispatch center, and so I have been managing them for the past year while also managing various other aspects of our department such as like our technology, our accreditation and a lot of our grant stuff. And so I’ve got experience in managing multiple projects at once, and that’s the experience that I’ll fall back on like the classes that I took for my MBA, which were project management-type classes, and how to use those to better manage those departments.”
Osborne: “In 1982, when I went to work for the city as a police officer, over the next 30 years, I have worked my way through promotions to sergeant, lieutenant, captain, major, up to the rank of police chief. I attended training all over the United States in leadership and in budgeting, and then the last four years serving as mayor, having an excellent relationship with the City Council. The fact that I have also had small businesses that were very successful and I feel like my ability to lead this city is second to none.”
Butler: “Before I became a teacher, I worked in public relations and marketing. I was working for a Fortune 800 window company and I was managing a department of 10 people at that time, so I have worked in a business setting in managing other people. Currently, like I said, I manage about 120-135 14- to 18-year-olds every day.
“I think that when you’re looking at the city, it is broken down into departments and you deal with your department heads and you empower them what they need to do for their people and their department. And so working with council, I look forward to that opportunity to work with the council, we have some wonderful people serving on our City Council who have Searcy’s best interest at heart. That’s why they do what they do and I think working together, we can all do a lot more than we expect.”
Faulkner: “I have just been blessed to work in a management role every since we started this company, but not only our internal team but also numerous community initiatives and efforts over the past 20 years.
“And really for me, leadership is about setting clear expectations, having very clear communication, that we set clear goals with each department that they have input into because they are the boots on the ground, right, so they’ve got the experience necessary to make recommendations and respect them for that experience. But setting clear goals, creating clear milestones to achieve those goals and then having timelines that are clear to hit those milestones, making sure that the expectations are realistic to hit those timelines and everybody knows what their tasks are and then just spreading around the responsibilities so everybody knows what they are in charge of accomplishing and when.
“As far as working with the council, I’ve got a great relationship with the council members. We’ve worked on a lot of projects together. They’re familiar with me and I’m familiar with them.”
