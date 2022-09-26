Each of the four candidates for Searcy mayor in the Nov. 8 general election gave a different top goal for the office during last week’s virtual forum.

The “In the Know” mayoral candidate forum featuring April Butler, Jason McGlawn, Mat Faulkner and Mayor Kyle Osborne was hosted by the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, with RiverWind Bank President and general counsel Casey Cullipher serving as moderator.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second part in a series of articles on the candidate forum so that the candidates’ answers can be presented in their entirety. Video of the invitation-only forum was expected to be made available on the chamber’s YouTube channel possibly as early as Monday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.