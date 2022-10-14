The possible legalization of marijuana for recreational use was one of the subjects brought up at a forum held for the four Searcy mayoral candidates by the Searcy Board of Realtors on Thursday.
Annexation and leaf and limb pickup were among other topics addressed by businessman Mat Faulkner, Searcy Police Department Sgt. Jason McGlawn, incumbent Kyle Osborne and Searcy High School English teacher April Butler. The forum was moderated by Larry DeGroat, a member of the Searcy Board of Realtors and Searcy Planning Commission.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election begins Oct. 24 at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St., and White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, 2400 Old Landing Road. It will take place from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays through Nov. 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 7.
Legalizing marijuana
DeGroat said he would like to know each candidate’s stance on the proposed constitutional amendment that is Issue 4 on the November ballot. If passed, the measure would legalize marijuana use for residents 21 years of age and older and authorize the commercial sale of marijuana.
Osborne: “I don’t even know how to answer that one. Being a police officer for 33 years, I cannot sit up here and make up an excuse. No, I am not for legalizing marijuana. A lot of people are and if you are, I apologize but I’m not.”
DeGroat: What do you think if it did pass, what kind of effect do you think it will have on Searcy?
Osborne: “No. 1, if the state passes this, the federal government is not going to pass this. The possibility exists for you to be in violation of federal law, even though the state makes it legal. The people in Colorado, California, where they legalized this, recreational marijuana, from time to time there’s federal drug raids. They lose everything. The banks legally cannot put drug money in their banks, so you have cash. You have cash wherever these drug houses are and crime is going to go up. Unless they’re going to funnel money to the cities in some type of tax revenues, there’s no way that the police departments can benefit from this. And like I say, we can talk about this all day long but that’s my opinion and I believe in it strongly.”
Butler: “I am against the legalization of marijuana for numerous reasons. As an educator, I know it can affect your brain functions and we’ve got some people out there that have got impaired brains already. We don’t need to make it any worse for them. I think that it opens a floodgate if it’s legalized. It opens a floodgate to crime and other issues that communities really and truly don’t want to deal with.”
Faulkner: “I’m not in favor of it, and there may be some downstream financial benefits but I don’t think money is everything. I think that again, we’re trying to create a very family-friendly community here and even if there are financial benefits from it, I don’t think that’s something we need to go down.”
McGlawn: “I’m also not in favor of it. A few weeks ago at the chiefs of police conference here in Arkansas, one of the guys had spoken about it and said the amount of tax revenue that was allotted to go to law enforcement was like half of a half of 2 percent, and so the individual departments would not see a good turnover from that, so the funding, yes, in theory we might get some but it would not be nearly enough as what we would need because we would have to step up enforcement of DU.
“Currently, we got driving while intoxicated or driving under the influence of drugs and we’ve already got enough problems with those situations here in town that those numbers would go up because if you smoked marijuana, say within 12 hours, you’re still under the influence of that and there’s not a set limit like there is for alcohol of .08 and you still test positive, you will get charged with DWI.
“... And if you look at Colorado, whenever they first legalized recreational marijuana, their crime rate skyrocketed as well because people get on the drugs and it affects their psyche and they start going out and doing more property crime stuff. But also it goes back to staffing for the police department. If marijuana is legalized in Arkansas that means whoever has smoked it within I think it’s three years can’t apply to be police officers, and that really hurts us because right now, it’s hard enough to find people but it we got to work around more drug tests, then that’s going to influence it even more.”
Annexation
DeGroat: What are your thoughts on annexation and do you think the city of Searcy needs to move forward with that?
Faulkner: “Yeah, and one thing that just came to mind that we were actually speaking about yesterday is, this can go along with zoning codes I guess, is how can Searcy be a more dog-friendly community because you can’t take your dogs to the parks and that type of thing, so I think we can lean into that a little bit better.
“As far as annexation, we have to, we’ve got to look into what direction Searcy is going to grow into. There are some subdivisions right now where I believe there’s a majority of people that want to be annexed into Searcy and they can lead that effort, but we’ve got to look at what direction we are going to grow in in the next several years. I believe Searcy is going to grow. We’re not going to be a Conway or a Jonesboro, we’re going to be a Searcy and we’re going to do it in a really special way, but we’ve got to look at what directions we’re going to grow.
“I know that’s a touchy subject depending on the landowners and some feel passionately, ‘Should we be annexed or not?’ We have a bypass. I know there’s discussions we need to protect the land around the bypass so that certain businesses that we may not want here in residential areas, but yes, I believe we need to continue with discussions with annexation.”
McGlawn: “I’m not opposed to annexation but I am not for annexation. I know that we need to grow. Industrial areas we’ve kind of run out in some spots but like I said earlier, we don’t want to keep growing so much that we turn into a Conway. We like the size that we’ve got and if we can keep growing that, make it the best we can, and then we can go from there once we get to the future.
“Another consideration is fire and police coverage because once we annex in that means we have to cover them with police and fire protection and that just means more funding that’s going to be needed to be able to do that, expand that. So I’m neither for nor against it.”
Osborne: “Annexation? Absolutely. The city has to grow and a good friend of mine summed this up one day when we were talking about annexation, and he said, ‘New York, New York City one day was that big (Osborne demonstrated by his fingers slightly apart). What’s New York City today?’ Now, that was a long time ago but if we don’t grow, our businesses don’t grow. If our businesses don’t grow, we start to die. I’m not going to use Newport as an example but they’re struggling, they’re struggling.
“There’s several ways that we can annex and that’s a miscommunication. A lot of people are under the impression that the only way to annex is for the City Council to vote an annexation in. You can petition. Most of you have dealt with that before. You can petition the City Council or we can put in on a ballot and let the citizens vote. And when I say a miscommunication, some people feel that if we put it on a ballot, only the city folks get to vote. That’s not correct. The people who would be annexed get an opportunity to vote on that also. I believe the business people in here, the business professionals in here, you would for the most part agree that annexation is good. Growth is good and it’s great for our community.”
Butler: “Annexation should happen when it’s fiscally responsible, and by that I mean we do have to provide city services like sanitation, streets, police, fire to those areas that are annexed. That has a dollar amount attached to it, and so the revenue generated from the annexation has to at least cover those areas that have to be served. I am for annexation when it is fiscally responsible to the city. when it does not cause a burden on the city finances which in turn would cause a burden on taxpayers.”
Limb and leaf pickup
DeGroat: One of the big things if you’re on any kind of social media stuff is limbs and leaves pickup. What’s your solution for that?
McGlawn: “My solution is everyone I’ve talked to has always had a problem with their limbs and leaves and trash pickup and we’ve known about it for years and years and we’ve always done the same thing and it has not fixed it. We need to get together with the department heads over there and try to figure out a plan that will work because that old playbook that we’ve used, it’s not working.
“If you keep doing the same things over and over again, it’s insanity. We need to make changes to the way we do these things so that we can continue to grow and be able to pick up the trash in a truck and take care of the equipment that we got and keep them on a maintenance thing and if one breaks down we need to get if fixed before it goes all the way down. But we definitely need to look at that and do things differently than we always have because that’s the way we’re going to solve the problem.”
Osborne: “I love it when Jason answers that question that way. Our limbs and leaves and sanitation ... our sanitation is a very hard-working group of individuals down there that do the best they can with what they have. And since leaves and limbs was the first topic that was brought up, for years, there has been a problem with leaves and limbs in Searcy.
“If you live inside city limits, you pile your limbs and leaves to the side of the street, you realize that it may be two weeks, it may be a month before they get picked up. If you call sanitation, they will try to scoop that up a little bit for you but there’s no guarantee. The reason I say that is because, we only have so many leaf and limb vehicles, trucks, equipment. It takes CDL drivers to operate those, CDL drivers. When you can’t hire CDL drivers then some people will say, ‘Pay ‘em more,’ but we try to do that. When we don’t have CDL drivers applying to go to work, you can’t put non-CDL drivers in those vehicles.
“It has been an issue. It was an issue 10 years ago. It was an issue 20 years ago. It was an issue 30 years ago. This is nothing new. We don’t need a new playbook. We need to build on what we have. When I took over as mayor, I swear to God folks, 90 percent of the complaints I received every day had to do with leaves and limbs and your thinking, Tthe mayor actually takes those calls?’ Yes, you do. You take all calls. Ninety percent of my complaints was leaves and limbs.
“We worked and we worked and we worked, trying to fix that problem, trying to hire CDL drivers, trying to keep the trucks on the road. It still wasn’t working. We bought trailers, and you’ve probably seen them., you pull them with pickup trucks and they have big billygoat vacuums on them that anyone can drive. If you have a driver’s license, you can operate a truck and suck up the leaves; that cut our problems in half. My complaints last year from leaves was zero. I went from 50 a month to zero complaints on leaves.”
Butler: “Eighty-five percent of people I talk to, limb pickup is a problem. In my neighborhood, limb pickup is a problem. I drive past limbs that have been sitting out for at least four weeks that have not been picked up, every day. I feel for those people because they are frustrated. I think our sanitation workers are a little frustrated as well. I do know that City Council approved a boom truck that doesn’t have to be driven by someone with a CDL. It’s a lighter-weight boom truck to pick up limbs. We don’t have it yet but that’s a step in the right direction.
“We have to start thinking outside the box a little bit to get these things taken care of. These are just basic things. You pay for sanitation on your water bill every month, you expect your limbs to be picked up when they’re put out. I think that as we do a weekly trash route, we have to do a weekly limb pickup route as well. We have to start thinking differently about getting the city cleaned up.
“I always say you can’t expect people to come out and hang out in your yard when your yard is a mess. We can’t expect people to move in here with new businesses when they drive through town and see limbs piled up in neighborhoods and trash piled up in places. That’s a turnoff and we have to start working toward getting that taken care of, and I think a weekly limb pickup is not out of the question here until we get things straightened up how they should be.”
Faulkner: “I agree. As we’ve been going through neighborhoods meeting with lots of people, I would say the No. 1 comment is leaf and limb pickup so it is a problem. I’m not going to propose a solution to the problem today because that needs to be a collaborative effort. We can look at what other communities are doing, how they’re approaching it and what works, but I would say the greater concept is beautification in general and I think that’s something that we can really emphasize and have some creative programs to address beautification along with solutions for leaf and limb pickup.
“One example is landscape templates, what I mean by that is sharing with businesses and residentials just ideas of what flowers you can plant or what shrubbery or how you might can lay that out anf just educate people on how they can beautify their business or residential area. Business and residential beautification awards where we’re celebrating people kind of having before and after pictures annually, just emphasizing beautification.
“One of the initiatives I helped kick off several years ago is Searcy’s Big Blooming Weekend, and that’s just basically a weekend where we’re promoting local businesses that sell plants and supplies for paving and landscaping and that type of thing, so you’re encouraging everybody to get active and you’re really just promoting shopping local at the same time.”
