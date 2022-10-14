Searcy mayoral forum at Searcy Board of Realtors

A forum for the four candidates for Searcy mayor in the Nov. 8 general election is held by the Searcy Board of Realtors on Thursday. The candidates are (from left) Mayor Kyle Osborne, Searcy High School English teacher April Butler, businessman Mat Faulkner and Searcy Police Department Sgt. Jason McGlawn.

 Greg Geary / newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com

The possible legalization of marijuana for recreational use was one of the subjects brought up at a forum held for the four Searcy mayoral candidates by the Searcy Board of Realtors on Thursday.

Annexation and leaf and limb pickup were among other topics addressed by businessman Mat Faulkner, Searcy Police Department Sgt. Jason McGlawn, incumbent Kyle Osborne and Searcy High School English teacher April Butler. The forum was moderated by Larry DeGroat, a member of the Searcy Board of Realtors and Searcy Planning Commission.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This the first of two parts on the Searcy Board of Realtors forum for the candidates.

