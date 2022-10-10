The Freedom Fighters of Searcy asked the Searcy mayoral candidates to address government overreach, crime and mental health at a forum held last week at the Carmichael Community Center.
All four candidates – Searcy High School English teacher April Butler, businessman Mat Faulkner, Searcy Police Department Sgt. Jason McGlawn and incumbent Kyle Osborne – participated in the politically conservative group’s forum, which was open to the general public and moderated by Sam Jeffrey, director of Harding University’s criminal justice program.
An invitation-only forum with the candidates is scheduled to be held Thursday by the Searcy Board of Realtors, with early voting in the Nov. 8 general election set to begin Oct. 24 at the Carmichael Center, 801 S. Elm St., and White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, 2400 Old Landing Road.
Overreach
Jeffrey: How would you address the citizens’ concern that our government is overreaching its role?
Osborne: “Yes, we provide trash pickup to our citizens at lot less rate than a private industry could supply that. We have movies in the park and the city was donated the Rialto [Theater] years ago and through grants funds, we have been able to remodel, update and provide monies for folks for next to nothing.
“All we’re trying to do is pay our way. If I’m not mistaken last years they had a profit of $20,000 at the Rialto. We’re not trying to make a lot of money; we’re just trying to break even. We started the movies in the park sometime ago just to give the people that maybe they couldn’t afford to go to a movie or maybe they wanted their kids to be outside at Berryhill Park. These are programs that I feel as a city that we should supply.
“There has been talk time and again about leaves and limbs and garbage pickup, and where’s the line? How far do we go? I think the services that we provide right now in my opinion are necessary services that we should provide.”
McGlawn: “So the overreaching of the city, I think, it’s more about being accountable for the money that we do spend and what we spend it on. So if we are spending it on services such as trash pickup, that yes, we could hire individual companies to come in and do that, but like the mayor said, we’ve made a good deal to keep a cost savings to the community.
“The movie theater, for instance, they show a lot more family-related movies at the Rialto than they do at the Searcy Cinema, so I know that’s one option here, but I do know they charge admission for that and they’ve got the option to go see movies that aren’t available at the other theater.
“And so the matter of overreaching is we need to look at the community and how we can provide better for our community, whether it ... if there is a service providing that thing to the community here then we need to look at it and work with those services that provide it to try to come up with a better plan of how either the city can help them succeed or how they can succeed alongside the city with what they are providing.”
Faulkner: “I’m going to go quickly. The point that I was [previously] trying to make is we don’t have to be in a money race with other communities. We need to focus on points of differentiation. What I mean by that, real quickly, is if we are going to put turf on every single field and we’ve got six fields and then Conway or Jonesboro gets eight turf fields, then we’re losing that race. That’s not a race that we need to run. We need to focus on points of differentiation, what can make us unique and how we approach it differently.
“As far as the actual question for this one, overreaching, it’s got to come from the community up, so our job is to research other communities, find out what they are doing that works, bring ideas back, make a proposal, have a process for the community to add their input and then ultimately, the community decides. And then along the way as we’re working forward have some benchmarks of what’s working well. Is our population going up? Do we have more businesses moving in ? And then ask the community, ‘Hey, are we doing a good job? Are we doing what you want us to do?’ Get that feedback, pivot and then keep improving.”
Butler: “As far as overreaching with sanitation, I think that every taxpayer expects their trash and limbs and things to be picked up. I wouldn’t want a community where it all just sits out at the curb and collects and collects, but I agree we have to look and ask the community what do the taxpayers expect. ‘What do you expect from the city government with your tax dollar? What are we looking at here? As a community, what’s important to you?’”
Crime in Searcy
Jeffrey: According to the FBI, the amount of crime in Searcy has increased over the last five years. As mayor, what would you do to reverse this trend?
Osborne: “Anytime there is an increase in crime – and I’m not familiar with what type of crime; I’m guessing it’s petty crime – you have to increase patrols. We currently have more police officers than we’ve ever had and my answer to that would be to have more of those officers on patrol and patrolling the neighborhoods and the businesses and do what we can to combat it.”
McGlawn: “OK, I am going to go back to my last answer about playbook: We’ve always done certain things the same way over and over again and we need to have a new playbook when it comes to policing, which having the accreditation that we got last week is one step of it.
“Another step is last year we got a grant from the Department of Justice for opioid and stimulants and part of that grant is dedicated to creating a new program that’s going to open up our options and instead of just continuing the cycle of us taking people to jail and them getting out and coming back in, it’s going to try to stop that cycle. And getting them help instead of going to jail, we’re going to get them involved in recovery efforts, getting people involved in counseling.
“There’s so many different options that we have that if we can get them off of the drugs and help with their mental health requirements, then we will be able to help them to keep them from going to jail, which will then in turn keep the crime rate lower. because if they’re not going out trying to find drugs, having mental health issues, then it’s going to stop that crime wave. It’s a different way of looking at things, so it’s a new playbook that we are going to do things differently to try to get different results, to try to help that issue.”
Faulkner: “I agree with what Jason is saying. For one, we just got to ensure that we have appropriate training and equipment supplied to our officers so they can do the job correctly and supply them with the resources necessary. And to go with what Jason is saying, we’ve got to strengthen our relationships in the community between our officers and community members and so there’s a trust and a bond there, so we’re getting deeper to the core of the issue instead of just reactionary to these issues.
“Mental health is a big problem. Yes, we’ve got to be serious and know that we’re serious about addressing it and we’ve got to strengthen the family unit. You know, that kind of goes back to the heart of the matter. We’ve got to provide training to our families and support and counseling to strengthen the family unit so that we’re proactive in this approach.”
Butler: “I agree that we have got to have police-community involvement to help with that, but we also have to make our officers feel valued so they can do their job the best possible way they can. And we don’t need to keep losing officers because of pay issues. The longer an officer stays around in the community, the more involved that they can become and we can stop some of this recidivism rate with repeat offenders.
“And I do think we need to look at recovery efforts. We have to look at other ways to keep people from committing crimes and the police are our first line of defense, I mean, they’re our first line of defense and anything we can do to help them do their jobs better, we need to do.”
Mental health
Jeffrey: What, if anything, can a mayor do to help combat the mental health issues that have been mentioned by so many of you?
Faulkner: “Yeah. There’s a lot that’s going on and there’s a lot to celebrate right now. It is a big issue, but I think offering as much support as we possibly can to the organizations that are working on this on a day-to-day basis, 100 Families, ARcare, Unity Health and then so many others. From, you know, a city side, what type of support – whether that’s partnerships, whether that’s collaborating for grants – you know just what support can the city do that falls within the realm of the city to support these organizations that are already making a big impact on mental health and awareness.”
Butler: “I agree that our city has so many organizations that are making strides towards mental health and the city just needs to support them in any way possible. 100 Families I became more familiar with and they do a great work to support families who need mental health help, and the city just needs to try to support organizations like that and bring in other organizations like that to help the community as a whole that struggles.”
Osborne: “I think we need to continue to support the facilities and the support groups that we currently have. As far as starting another program that will grow and grow and grow by the city, I think our efforts need to go in support of the groups that are already there.”
McGlawn: “I mentioned the grant that we got last year. Part of that grant, we’re actually trying to get a centralized place that we can take mental health- or opioid-related things, to have a place that they can go where they don’t feel threatened. A lot of people are threatened by police officers. They’re scared of the police department and don’t want to go there. We want to come up with a centralized location so that we have have somebody there to be able to help find the resources that they need, whether it’s drug-related or mental-health related.
“... We’ve been in the planning process and we’re setting up a planning meeting in the next couple of weeks. If anybody wants to be involved in that, please let me know. We’re going to set up a meeting of all the different community organizations to work together and figure out the best plan for us to move forward with that. So that’s something, even if I’m not elected mayor, it’s something I’m working on now and I’m going to continue to work on it and expand as we go further.”
