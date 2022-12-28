Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne was involved in a fight the night after Christmas with his son-in-law, a former Searcy police officer, according to a police report obtained by The Daily Citizen.
Four police narratives and witness statements were included as part of the report from the class A misdemeanor third-degree battery incident that occurred at a residence on Billy Davis Drive.
Lt. Todd Wells said Tuesday that “officers determined the reported crimes to be misdemeanor [and] informed both parties of the affidavit warrant process.”
“The affidavit warrant process is where an individual can press misdemeanor charges on another individual which an officer didn’t observe by writing an affidavit through the Searcy District Court, and if signed off on by our local city prosecutor and district court judge a warrant will be issued for their arrest,” Wells said.
As of Wednesday, no charges had been pressed.
The fight reportedly took place when Scott Thomas, his wife, Christina, and their two children along with Osborne and his wife, Nora, were returning to Searcy following a cruise they took to Cozumel, Mexico. Searcy police officer Haley Dinapoli wrote in the principal narrative that she responded around 7:35 p.m. to the 300 block of Billy Davis Drive in reference to a fight in progress.
She wrote that when she arrived, she “made contact” with Thomas who told her that that his father in-law had hit him “several times” She also was told that Osborne had left before her arrival.
Thomas reportedly refused medical attention when NorthStar EMS, but filled out a statement and photos were taken of his injuries. Thomas had scratches on his forehead. He told The Daily Citizen on Tuesday that he didn’t know if a rib was broken but he couldn’t move it and purchased a sling. He said he was planning on going to a clinic to be checked out.
Sgt. Brandon Moody made contact with Osborne in the 100 block of Tara Court and took his statement at 8:15 p.m. Monday. Photos also were taken of his injuries, which included scratches/abrasions from his left elbow to his wrist. A suspected child abuse hotline form also was completed due to a juvenile being at the residence at the time of the incident.
Osborne wrote in his statement that he “confronted Scott about drugs. We wrestled against my truck and on the ground. Christina and Nora got between us.” Osborne wrote that Thomas was being “loud and vulgar” in front of them in the garage. “I told him to shut up and he came at me again. The girls got between us again. Scott went to the neighbors to call because his daughter locked him out of the house.”
Christina wrote that she went outside to get luggage out of the back of her vehicle and saw her mom run from the back of her vehicle to her dad’s truck. She wrote that she ran to see what she was running after and saw her dad holding her husband to the ground “while Scott was swinging up at my dad. I pulled my dad off of Scott, and my dad said, ‘Christina, he swung on me first.’”
Moody wrote that after he had responded to the Billy Davis Drive residence to assist Dinapoli, Christina said that during their vacation they found out that her husband had a “pill addiction problem.” She said her father asked Thomas to come outside Monday and talk to him. Then, she heard a commotion outside and could see Osborne on top of Thomas while Thomas was swinging up at him. She reportedly pulled Osborne off Thomas while her mother pulled Thomas away. She said Osborne told her that he only wanted to talk to Thomas but Thomas swung at him.
Osborne, according to Moody’s narrative, said that during the entire vacation, Thomas had been “strung out.” Osborne said he had asked Thomas to step outside so he could confront him about his drug addiction and how it was affecting the family. He said Thomas got upset, asked, ‘Are we done?’ and attempted to walk away. Osborne put his arm up, though, according the Moody’s report, so that Thomas could not walk away and said, “No, we aren’t done yet.”
At that point, according to Osborne, Thomas threw a punch and Osborne pushed him away. Osborne said he was able to wrap Thomas up and they fell to the ground. Then, Christina and Nora were able to separate the two. He said Thomas ran toward the house saying, ‘He tried attack me.’ He then tried to enter the residence but it was locked because Thomas’ daughters were afraid of him, according to Osborne.
Officer Isom Wells told Moody that Thomas claimed Osborne had property that belonged to him. Moody said he asked about the property and Nora stated that she had Thomas’ belongings such as a phone, wallet, truck keys and multiple pill bottles. She said that he gave them to her to hold. Moody retrieved the property to return to Thomas.
One bottle had no name on it except Farmapram (alprazolam) so the bottle and its contents were logged into evidence as found property with no owner.
Thomas stated that he wanted burglary charges filed against Nora Osborne for stealing his property from his luggage inside of the residence. Moody said he told Thomas he was told by Nora that she was asked by him to hold it for him. Moody then explained to Thomas that all of his property was returned to him except the bottle of Farmapram. Moody then stood by while Thomas prepared to leave with his father.
After leaving the residence, Moody said police received a call from Christina that Thomas was possibly on his way to Osborne’s house to fight. Moody said upon arrival he talked with the Osbornes “who were clearly frightened by the situation.” Moody said he explained that he would request extra patrol for the area.
In Thomas’ statement, he wrote that when his family and the Osbornes were on the cruise, he took a pill one time while in Mexico that was supposed to be a Tylenol. He said when they arrived home, Osborne called him to his truck and started cussing him and calling him every name, “every word that you could imagine.”
Thomas wrote that he tried to walk away but “he immediately started punching me numerous times. I was able to get him on the ground and defend myself when I could. I have injuries and cuts to my head, reference wounds to my hand from trying to block his punch and his wife took my phone so I could not call 911. I was able to rip my shirt off [while being held by Nora] and run to the neighbor to call 911.”
Thomas told The Daily Citizen that he broke his back two years ago so he has to take medication for it. He said his back was hurting badly while they were on the cruise and there was a pharmacy on an excursion. He said he bought a $2 Tylenol and took it to his wife and asked her if it looked kind of odd because it looked kind of purple. He said they asked another guy that worked there if it was good and was told it was. He said Tuesday that that was two or three days ago.
“I think what happened is I went to get a massage because my back was hurting so bad and after that, I don’t remember anything,” Thomas said. “I think they put something in my drink, that’s what I personally think. Kyle thinks I was strung out on drugs. ... He thought I took a bunch of drugs on the trip and said I ruined the whole vacation.”
Thomas said everything on the trip was great except for the excursion that he remembers nothing about. “I blacked out. I would love to take a drug test and show him that there’s nothing in my system.”
He said Monday night after Osborne called him over to his truck, he grabbed Thomas by the shirt, jerked him to the other side of it and proceeded to tell him that he is a “worthless piece of [expletive].” Thomas said Osborne, who heavily outweighs him, then “beat the crap out of him” and had “a little scuff on himself,” an abrasion on his knee, since they both went to the ground.
Thomas described the marks on his face as claw marks. He said he thinks he hit Osborne in the face to get him off of him. “My pec is hurting so I don’t know what that would be,” he said.
Officer Isom Wells wrote that when he arrived at the scene of the fight, Thomas “was extremely irate and appeared to be under the influence of some sort. Thomas was yelling and not cooperating. Thomas wanted us to go arrest Kyle Osborne for beating him up and leaving or he was going to deal with it hisself.”
Wells also wrote that while Thomas was writing his statement, his wife said that he was “bad strung out on pills.”
“I do not do drugs,” said Thomas, who worked as a Searcy officer from 2007-18, when he was fired because drugs missing from the Searcy Police Department evidence room were found in the then-lieutenant’s desk. Thomas said he had removed the pills from the evidence room with the intent of destroying them at a later date, according to a “summary of findings.”
The 17th Judicial Prosecuting Attorney’s Office determined that October that there wasn’t sufficient proof that missing drugs gave criminal liability to the department or Thomas. At the time, Kyle Osborne was a candidate for mayor.
