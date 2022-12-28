Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne was involved in a fight the night after Christmas with his son-in-law, a former Searcy police officer, according to a police report obtained by The Daily Citizen.

Four police narratives and witness statements were included as part of the report from the class A misdemeanor third-degree battery incident that occurred at a residence on Billy Davis Drive.

