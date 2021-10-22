Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne called the funding resources for Parks and Recreation “stressed” in defending the need for $608,000 yearly in “operating revenues” from the 1-percent sales and use tax for that department.
Searcy voters will decide Nov. 9 whether to make the city’s eight-year, 1-cent tax permanent. Early voting in the special election begins Nov. 2 and will be held on weekdays through Nov. 8 at the White County Cooperative Extensive Office, 2400 Landing Road, from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The temporary tax passed in 2014 is set to expire in June 2022.
“We love our Parks and Recreation team, and they do a wonderful job taking care of approximately 300 acres and multiple facilities that the families of our community enjoy,” Osborne said. “However, maintenance on our 10-, 20-, 30- or even 40-year-old facilities is challenging and costly. The resources dedicated to this extensive work have been stressed for some time.
“The revenues allocated for Park and Recreation in the city’s 1-cent plan are greatly needed to help maintain the property, facilities and equipment we have today. We’re grateful that the citizens of Searcy have been patient as we work toward improvements and focus on needs before wants.”
According to the city’s “master plan,” the $608,000 would go toward “operating revenues for Parks and Recreation projects,” but adds that “while maintaining and investing in essential service has to be our goal, we are committed to investing in quality-of-life projects.”
Based on expenditure numbers from March, the eight-year plan had more than $1 million per year that had gone toward quality-of-life projects such as the swimming pool and downtown beautification/Holiday of Lights.
In questions sent to both the mayor and Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons, The Daily Citizen asked for an explanation for why this plan only allots about half as much for quality-of-life projects and whether it has anything to do with Parks and Recreation also being able to request money for such projects from revenue from the advertising and promotions tax passed by the Searcy City Council in 2019.
“While quality of life is very important to any town, including Searcy, the city thought it responsible to prioritize needs over wants,” Osborne said. “A few examples of these needs are police and fire safety, sanitation, roads, drainage and sidewalks. The conclusion does not have anything to do with A&P revenues.”
He explained that because the 1-cent tax revenue is needed for operational purposes, “these are not covered by A&P revenues.”
“The Arkansas state Legislature determines the laws around which cities operate and that includes advertising and promotion revenues and expenditures,” Osborne said. “A&P revenues are specifically allowed for uses which promote tourism and conventions, and not allowed for expenditures normally paid from general revenues of the city.
“Examples of how other cities use A&P funds are: investments in convention facilities like in Benton, sports facilities that attract tournaments like in Hot Springs and special events that attract visitors like in Conway.”
The Daily Citizen next asked what assurances the city can give that any quality-of-life projects would be done if the tax passes, if the city had a priority list of quality-of-life projects that would be done and to explain what they are and why they would be done.
“After careful review and community feedback, the city has determined that all revenues from the 1-cent are needed for operations and, unfortunately, not available for quality-of-life projects,” Osborne said. “The city is aware of several projects citizens are interested in pursuing, for example, redevelopment of Riverside Park, developing a new community center and outdoor swimming facility and upgrades to the sports complex.
“The city would love to explore these ideas with the citizens if we are fortunate enough to have our foundational financial needs met and we have the freedom to focus on other quality-of life investments.”
In addition to operational revenues, the “master plan” includes $86,000 in annual staffing needs for Parks and Recreation. The Daily Citizen asked the city to explain if more employees need to be hired or if the money is needed to raise pay.
“This revenue is currently being used on existing Parks and Recreation staffing, not new hires or raises for existing staff,” Osborne said. “If the 1-cent is not renewed, this is the amount that must be cut out of the city’s current Parks and Recreation staffing budget.”
The city’s plan lists the total staffing expense for 2020 for Parks and Recreation at $1,025,968.10. The eight-year plan budgeted an estimated $6,865,323 for staffing needs to “competitively hire and retain quality employees.”
