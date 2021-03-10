“2020: Thank God that’s over,” Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne said in his state of the city address Tuesday night before adding that the city “was able to maintain most of our revenue and continue the vital projects our community demands” last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A classic example of that is the Cloverdale drainage project,” Osborne said. “It was a long time coming.” He thanked former Mayor David Morris and city officials who put that in motion. Osborne also mentioned the Rolling Meadows drainage project that is under construction now in west Searcy.
For the Cloverdale subdivision project, City Engineer Mark Lane said in January, “We ran a large pipe up the side of Park Avenue and closed that ditch in, all the way up to the east side of Cloverdale subdivision, and we put some laterals into Cloverdale to pick up the water in the southeast corner of that subdivision and get it out of there where we’ve had flooding and that seems to have worked very well.”
The work in the Rolling Meadows subdivision has included putting in large box culverts on Mary Irene Lane and Charles Thomas Boulevard because the existing culverts could not carry the water during a heavy rain.
The cost of the Cloverdale/Rolling Meadows projects was estimated at a little more than $2 million from the eight-year, 1 percent sales and use tax passed in 2014.
Street resurfacing, which has been done each year since the tax passed, “is at an all time high,” Osborne said. He said the city tries to add more streets every year, “and this year is no different.”
In 2020, the Searcy City Council accepted a bid of $502,908 to pave seven roads. Lane said that the list of roads was comparable to the previous year’s, but was longer the previous two years.
“Hopefully in the next three to five years we can double the amount of streets that we resurface,” Osborne said. “Everyone expects that and I think it’s time we really pick up on the street resurfacing.”
Osborne took time to thank the Searcy Regional Economic Development Corp., the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission and the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism for their financial support in adding nearly 50 acres at Riverside Park.
The A&P Commission contributed $50,000 last year toward the purchase of 49.02 acres adjacent to the park while the council also contributed $50,000. The SREDC had purchased the land for $400,963.68 through private donations and sold it to the city for $300,000, even chipping in $50,000. A 50/50 grant through Arkansas State Parks covered the rest of the expense.
“The park is now approximately 150 acres, which makes it one of the largest river parks in the state of Arkansas,” Osborne said, adding that the city continues to have plans to develop the park, including pavilions, fishing lakes, basketball courts, “the list goes on and on.”
Unfortunately, these add-ons for the park are put on hold for now, Osborne said, after voters in February turned down the city’s request to make its temporary 1-cent sales and use tax permanent.
Osborne said he has drawings of the plans for the park in his office and “hopefully there will come a time when construction projects can be started at the park.”
North Main Street being widened also was discussed, with Osborne saying, “please excuse our construction mess.” He also discussed the Country Club Road project, saying it will be a gem when hopefully it is completed by the end of this year.
The city accepted a bid of $4,363,067 in 2020 to widen Main Street from Moore Avenue to just underneath the Arkansas Highway 13 overpass, turning most of that stretch into three lanes. The project also called for raising the area under the overpass by about 4 feet and putting larger drain pipes under the road to help with drainage, Lane said.
The $2 million-plus Country Club Road project included making it three lanes from Beebe-Capps Expressway to Cecil Tedder Drive and widening and improving two lanes from Cecil Tedder to Country Club East and Country Club West.
Osborne said Tuesday that the project he really wanted to talk about was the Searcy Public Library relocation. The library is being moved into the former Searcy Athletic Club building at the corner of Skyline Drive and West Beebe-Capps,. “from 9,000 square feet to approximately 30,000 square feet with three times the parking” that the current location has at 113 E. Pleasure Ave,” he said.
“We are all excited, along with the community, about this project,” Osborne said. “We have Mr. Barry Hoffman, our local architect, and the library board working on the remodel. Hopefully, maybe it will be one of the most beautiful libraries in the state.”
Osborne thanked White County Judge Michael Lincoln and the White County Quorum Court for financially support of the remodel of the building. The court approved $250,000 last year and $250,000 this year to help the city of Searcy and the White County Regional Library System board with the cost.
Hoffman Architectural was chosen as the project’s architect in February. The library system and city each agreed to pay $850,000 last year for the purchase of the building, while the city contributed $175,000 to waterproof it as a flood precaution.
Other highlights of 2020 that Osborne talked about included the purchase of a new fire truck for the Searcy Fire Department, the construction of a new airport hangar, the replacement of “old, 40-year trucks” for the street department and a new asphalt roller for potholes.
In December, Osborne said the city started the procedure of trailers picking up leaves and he expected that to make a huge difference with residents now expecting that to be done. ‘We will continue everything in our power to do so,” Osborne said, referring to keeping the leaves getting picked up.
“This is home, we all love it. Help us make Searcy thrive,” he said. “Get involved. We got a lot of work ahead of us in order to get back on track, but this is Searcy. With your help we will be the city where thousands live and a million wish they could.”
