“It is getting time to replace stuff,” Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne said about the city’s need for its temporary, 1-cent sales and use tax to be made permanent.
Osborne mentioned “maintaining” over and over again in discussing the tax, which will go before Searcy voters Feb. 9, with early voting starting Feb. 2. Voters passed the eight-year, 1 percent tax in 2014, increasing the city’s sales tax to 1.5 percent.
On Monday, the city began holding town-hall meetings at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St., to give a PowerPoint presentation and offer information on the 1-cent tax renewal and a bond issue to overhaul the Searcy Sports Complex that will be on the ballot. Two more meetings will be held today at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. and there will be four more next Monday and Tuesday at those times.
Seating at the town-hall meetings is limited to the first 50 people. No advance signups are being done. Masks are required and COVID-19 screening questions will be asked at the door. The Searcy Parks and Recreation Facebook page is live-streaming all of the town hall meetings.
Osborne said one reason the eight-year tax was passed was because the city’s garbage trucks “that dumped the overhead bins were so old and dilapidated that the cabs were rusted out and the guys actually wore raincoats that drove those trucks. The trucks were that bad.”
He said the city also had “dilapidated fire equipment, dilapidated police equipment, our leaf vacuum systems were bought used, old beverage trucks when they purchased them because we couldn’t afford them, and people expected us to provided these services.”
The 1 percent tax allowed the city to purchase new equipment, but Osborne said “this was 6 1/2 years ago.”
“We go out and use this stuff every day. You have different drivers operating them,” he said. “Some of it needs to be replaced again.”
Osborne said some residents think that since that tax was passed and the equipment was purchased, “now why don’t we let the tax go away?”
“We can and in a couple of years we are right back where we were eight years ago,” he said. “Everything is worn out and then we have to go back to the voters again and ask for another tax.
“All we are trying to do is maintain what we have. We don’t want a new tax, just let us keep what you already voted for once and let us keep what we have. Right now, we are able to purchase either four or five police cars every year, a new fire truck every five years instead of every 20 years.”
Right now, Osborne said the city is working on sanitation. He shared that the street department has been using some old vehicles, including a flatbed truck used for fixing potholes that is 30 years old.
“It was embarrassing when you would drive by as the mayor and they are out here scooping up asphalt off of it filling up potholes,” he said. “The paint has wore off of it. ... So we have to replace all this. They spend more time working on these [vehicles] than using them.”
Osborne said sanitation vehicles are the “big ones” when it comes to costs for the city.
“We have seven old garbage trucks that we are going to put on govdeals.com and hopefully somebody will come get them and get them out of down there,” he said. “We get rid of seven and we try to purchase two and that will give us a couple of spares. This happens all the time. They get out, get ready to run their route and the hydraulic pump has gone out or something has happened that the truck is not operable.”
Osborne said residents still call on holidays when the trash service does not run. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day last week, he said, “my phone blew up from people who wanted to know why their garbage wasn’t picked up. It’s a holiday!”
He said calls come in when leaves, limbs and recycling aren’t picked up and that happens when trucks break down. “We have to replace those vehicles.”
The city’s overhead bin dumpster trucks have suffered a lot of abuse over the years, Osborne said.
“People put chemicals, paint, everything they don’t want to put in their garbage containers, they will sneak around and throw them in the dumpster somewhere,” he said. “When these [trucks] pull up and hook on and start dumping the dumpsters, all that stuff runs down the cab and over the windshield so it eats a hole in the cab.
“We had one that had holes in the cab and they [city employees] had taken plywood and bolted over it, and the driver wore a poncho so he wouldn’t get wet or paint on him. That is not right. We have to replace those.”
The street sweeper the city bought used works great, Osborne said, but he added that the city needs two of them. “These streets need to be spotless.”
He mentioned that other services around the city also have to have vehicles, like the airport, the fire department and the police department if they wreck a police car.
Police vehicles now involve additional costs, like getting computers in them, radar guns and GPS systems, the mayor said. “When you equip a police car now, you just don’t run out to Orr and buy a car and call it a police car.”
Going over a list of current police vehicles, Osborne said some of them date back to 2005 and 2006.
“We just purchased three used police cars from the Chicago Police Department,” he said. “We buy used cars that probably have 50-60,000 miles on them. Their budgets are set up to replace those cars when their mileage is up. We can buy that car for half of what another car costs us. The way we baby them around, we can try to get another four, five, six years out of them.”
Osborne said he “tried to increase that [the money spent on purchasing police vehicles] to $200,000. ... For us to continue, the council to continue for police, to purchase five or six new cars a year, that’s what it is going to cost us now.”
The Searcy Public Library also was mentioned with the city paying utilities and insurance for it. And street improvements and drainage projects are always things the city is faced with, Osborne said.
He said the average sales tax for a community the size of Searcy, currently listed as having a population of 23,767, is 1.85 percent. According to dfa,arkansas.gov, the next two cities with a higher population than Searcy are West Memphis (1.5 percent) and Bryant (2 percent) and the next two with a lower population are Van Buren (1.5) and Bryant (3 percent).
“We are at 1.50 – sure, we can use 1.85, we could use 2 but we are not asking for that,” Osborne said. “All we want to do is maintain what we have and try to add a little bit.”
The misconception about the 1 percent tax, according to Osborne, is that the city wants to get it passed to start “all these new projects that we can’t afford. I don’t know how that got started.”
“The one-cent renewal is for us to continue to function with what we have,” he said. “It is not to go out and try to build a bunch of new stuff. It’s just to continue to provide the services that we are already providing.”
Osborne said he is proposing creating a reserve and opportunity fund – if the 1 percent tax passes – that goes straight into the general fund. “Say we needed to purchase a three million-dollar facility to move the sanitation department. It’s going to take some money to purchase the property, build a building, to set it up. Right now, we have nothing to do that with.”
Staffing needs is another thing that the money would be used to address. Osborne said there is a misconception that part of the eight-year, 1-cent tax was never intended to go for salaries. “That was always part of the plan,” he said.
“We can’t build an indoor swimming pool and hire lifeguards and maintain the facility without paying for it somehow. We have to have it,” Osborne said. “We lose policemen, we lose firemen, we lose people to other communities constantly because North Little Rock, Cabot, some other community is going to pay more.
He said the council gave city employees a 2-percent raise – “basically the cost of living every year” – in an attempt to keep them around, but “there’s no money in the other sales tax, which is the half-cent sales tax, to pay for that so it had to come out of there. When people say, ‘They are paying salaries out of that and that was never the intent,’ yes, it was. It’s part of our doing business.”
The city also is mandated by the state to pay into the Arkansas Local Police and Fire Retirement System (LOPFI). “We don’t have the money in our little half-cent that we get that is in our general fund,” Osborne said. There is not enough money there. By law, it has to be paid.”
Early voting starts will be held at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office at 2400 Old Landing Road from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. until Feb. 8. Voting on election day, Feb. 9, will be from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.