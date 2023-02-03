As a new mayor, Searcy’s Mat Faulkner was asked by The Daily Citizen to reflect on his first month in office.
His time so far has included several meetings with the Searcy City Council and attending a conference held by the Arkansas Municiple League.
Q: Describe your feelings leading up to swearing-in day at City Hall on Jan. 1.
Faulkner: “Jan. 1st came quickly. I don’t know that I had enough time to really get too worked up or nervous about it because it has been a steady sprint for months. This has been my first experience running for office and all that comes with campaigning, participating in public debate forums and attending all of the events and activities.
“Because the election went to a runoff and extended into December, there was really never a lull. There were only a few weeks left between the election and taking office Jan. 1st. We were also in the midst of working through the acquisition [by ARcare] of our agency, Think Idea Studio, during that same time.
“Somewhere in there we tried to squeeze in the holidays. In late December, I began meeting with city departments since the budgeting process had already begun. The night before was New Year’s Eve and I am on the Beats & Eats Committee, so we also facilitated the ball drop event downtown and by the time we cleaned up after the event and got home, it was probably 2 a.m. or so.
“The next day was Jan. 1st and the swearing-in ceremony, which landed on a Sunday, so we started the day by going to church and then hurried home to get ready. There was a special City Council meeting scheduled to take place right after the swearing-in ceremony, and I wanted that to go as smoothly as possible being my very first council meeting.
“The experience was special to me to see so many family members and friends who took time to come show their support. The whole experience felt pretty surreal. We went from the swearing-in and a special council meeting to a small reception that evening at Think Idea Studio downtown. That was a great opportunity to thank everyone who had given so much of their time helping over the past several months and a meaningful way to say ‘goodbye’ to the business we started exactly 20 years ago to the day.
“The very next day was the observed holiday for New Year’s and city offices were closed, so we used that opportunity to move into my new office at City Hall. All of of my family helped me move furniture and get things set up for my first business day in office.”
Q: Talk about the support from the public you have received in your new position.
Faulkner: “What has meant the world to me has been all the messages and cards from people telling me they are praying. I can’t express how impactful that is and how it makes such a difference. There is a lot of pressure running for office as well as making a big career change. But I have felt the prayers throughout and that brings a peace and steadiness to the pressure.
“It’s hard to believe it has only been one month, because it feels like so much has already happened in just four weeks. We’ve already held two special council meetings along with the regularly scheduled agenda meeting and council meeting. I think they have all gone fairly smooth thus far, much to the credit of jerry Morris, our city clerk; all of the team at City Hall; our council and department heads. Everyone has been very encouraging and supportive.
“There is a significant learning curve coming into office to get up to speed and there really isn’t any type of orientation process. So it has been a lot of ‘learning on the go.’ Searcy is truly blessed with fantastic people who care deeply for our town and work hard every day to serve our citizens.
“I’d also like to say that Searcy is also blessed with a very active City Council who goes above and beyond to serve the citizens. They have been a huge help to me as I have been getting acclimated and are a joy to work with.”
Q: How about some specific highlights of your first month’s actions and hirings?
Faulkner: “A few of the highlights of the first month include the council enacting much-needed raises for city employees; hiring a new sanitation director (Todd Phillips); completing and adopting the budget for 2023, establishing a finance advisory committee and a beautification committee; engaging with the Roadway Management Technologies firm, which will significantly improve how we analyze and care for our roads system; creating a support ticket process for assisting with the many citizen calls we receive every day; continued progress with Crafton Tull toward the development of Searcy’s 20-year plan; and review of Searcy’s ordinances on allowing dogs in parks, which is one of the top comments on public surveys.”
Q: We heard you attended the Arkansas Municipal League conference recently. How was that? Did you learn new things from it?
Faulkner: “The second week in office, several of us from the city attended this in Little Rock. This is a great opportunity to learn how local government works as well as meet other mayors and officials from communities around that state. It was a three-day event and we made connections with many firms who provide services to cities.
“One of the takeaways was learning that Beebe uses an air incinerator for their leaf and limb disposal. We plan to look further into this solution to see if it may be a way to improve our leaf and limb services here in Searcy, too, which is also one of the top comments we hear from Searcy citizens.
“It is also good to hear that many other communities have similar challenges as Searcy and we can share ideas and resources with each other as we all work toward making improvements. A hashtag from the conferences simply states #GreatCitiesGreatState. This concept rings true across the board. If we each take a part in improving and caring for our own home, business, school and neighborhood, then collectively it improves our whole town.
“It’s funny, but one of the hardest things to try to get used to is people calling me ‘mayor.’”
Q: Tell us about your community interaction. Have you attended any events or events since you were sworn in?
Faulkner: “One of the blessings of this role is the opportunity to interact with so many in the community. I was fortunate to be invited to the Chinese New Year celebration held at Cone Chapel on Harding University’s campus. It was a wonderful evening with music, dancing, crafts and food as I enjoyed sharing time with our Chinese and Vietnamese neighbors.”
Q: Any thoughts on the 20-year plan that is being put together for Searcy?
Faulkner: “As we look to what is in store for 2023, I am excited to see the outcomes of Searcy’s 20-year plan. I think it’s imperative community members participate in the process and I know Crafton Tull and those from the city are working hard to communicate ways to be involved through public surveys and in-person events.
“I’d also like to see us make improvements to our sidewalk system, which is something I have heard from many in the community as well. There are many improvement needs from our parks, to our buildings and facilities, drainage and many others. A challenge is always working to prioritize the needs with what funds are available.
“What I am most excited about is collaboration. I firmly believe we need to put people first. There are a lot of needs and opportunities, and we will make great strides toward progress ... because together, we can do so much.”
