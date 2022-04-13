Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne will be seeking reelection in November.
Osborne announced his decision after the Searcy City Council meeting Tuesday, saying he "wanted to wait until I had the council together."
"A lot of them had called because their constituents had called them and wanted to know if I was going to run, and I would tell them, ‘Yes, I am going to run, but officially I was intentionally putting it off until this meeting,” he said.
Osborne said it was “very exciting” to announce his reelection bid. A couple of weeks earlier, April Butler, a Searcy High School English teacher, had announced that she would be running for mayor.
He said COVID-19 interrupted his first term, which began in 2019.
“Right after I came into office, this COVID hit, and the next thing you know we’re having to shut down office buildings all around the city and it was difficult to do our job," he said. "We did the best we could, but you know when your doors are locked and people are having to call or tap on the doors to get serviced ... but in order to protect our employees, we had to do that, so that was a huge concern.
"That held us back a little bit."
Osborne said COVID “has let up a little bit, but we can’t be too careful."
He said the let-up should allow the city to start moving forward with plans for the 1-cent sales and use tax that was made permanent by voters Nov. 9 in a special election.
“We were having discussions — we being my department heads and the city council," he said. "We were having discussions if we should plan these projects or wait to see if the voters renewed the sales tax or what, so we were having to hold back on that a little bit. But now that the voters have renewed the tax and COVID is letting up a little bit, we’re getting things going again and I think people will be excited when they see what we’re doing.”
Osborne said something that is “extremely exciting” for the city is last week's announcement about Bryce Corp.'s five-year, $80 million expansion project that will create 142 new jobs in the community.
“It’s going to bring a lot of people to the community,” he said, adding that Matthews International also recently did an expansion.
He also mentioned the city of Searcy issuing 165 new business licenses last year. “That’s phenomenal in the middle of a pandemic. Businesses are coming to Searcy. Did we lose some? Yeah. You’re always going to lose a few, but the fact that we gained 165 new businesses is just phenomenal, and then you add that to the growth of industry that we have in Searcy. I am huge into economic development and that’s what we are working on every day."
Parks was another thing Osborne mentioned being excited about, specifically Berryhill, Yancey and Riverside. He also said it looks like the Searcy Sports Complex is going to do even better this summer than last summer with soccer, baseball and softball.
“There’s going to have to be some type of investment made out there to make room for the growth that we are having out there,” he said.
Although Osborne is in his fourth year as mayor, his service to the city goes back to the 1980s.
Born and raised in McRae, Osborne said he went to work for the White County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy in 1982 and moved to Searcy.
”I started out as a city marshal in McRae in 1980 and almost worked for two years and then the sheriff’s department hired me as a deputy," he said "I was fortunate enough to be in the parking lot of the Searcy Police Department one day when Dean Hunter, the police chief at the time walked out, and ... said 'Deputy, are you looking for a job?'"
Although he said no, "we talked for a little bit and I ended up going to work for Searcy," he said. "I started out as a patrolman on Dec. 14, 1982. I worked there for 30 years and retired [as police chief]."
"I thought retirement was what I wanted but I realized real quick that I love Searcy and I wanted to be involved anyway I could with Searcy city government," Osborne said, so he decided to run for mayor "and the good people of Searcy decided to give me a chance."
"We have worked extremely hard,” he said. ... “I have been visiting with the engineer and we’re working as hard as we can as fast as we can to try to get the services to the people that they are asking for. There is just so much going on."
He said he has a two-page list of 31 projects that “we wanted to do last year and this year with the COVID letting up and the voters renewing the sales tax.” Among those projects are upgrading ball fields at the sports complex and adding restrooms, possibly adding restrooms at Yancey Park, remodeling the Rialto Theater, shrubbery downtown, a Riverside Park bike trail, widening Fuller Lane and making it safer, drainage in and around River Oaks, hiring a grants person, economic development, hiring a city planner (which already has been done], a fishing lake at the Searcy Event Center.
He also mentioned a “second ditch project in Cloverdale and a new dog park. These are all things that I am trying to get the information together to present to the council to see if this is what they want to do.” He said a roundabout by the Searcy City Center and a beautification program for that area also are being explored.
“The list goes on and on,” Osborne said. ... "Searcy is ready to go. We’re moving forward.”
He mentioned the Searcy Beats and Eats ball drop downtown on New Year’s Eve and the Fourth of July celebration at the Searcy Event Center as two examples of fun things that are happening in Searcy.
“Hopefully, the 4th of July event will be even bigger this year," Osborne said,
"Things are going well and we’re doing great and I want another term to finish what I’ve started. I do my best to visit with the citizens every day either on the phone or in the office or at their business or at their house."
