Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne was given approval Monday night at a special meeting to begin negotiating on a long-term master plan for the city with the Crafton Tull civil engineering firm.
Crafton Tull, which has offices in Arkansas and Oklahoma, presented results last week to the Searcy City Council from a visioning workshop it held last August at the Carmichael Community Center with 18 “community members of varying backgrounds and professions.”
The council also decided Monday on two other companies to keep under consideration if negotiations do not work out with Crafton Tull. The other companies are McClelland Consulting Engineers Inc. and Halff Associates Inc., both of Little Rock. Osborne said nine companies were on the request for qualifications list and council members ranked them, coming up with the top three.
Councilman Don Raney said he didn’t rank Crafton Tull as high as the others because “I’m just really concerned that we spent $15,000 on the report, with them not contacting the city to correct information on what the city needs. I realize they contacted the city of Searcy on what those citizens want but I have a real problem with that.”
He said he also had real concerns about the cost of the project. Councilman David Morris said he shared the concern that the price would have to be pretty high.
Council member Logan Cothern wanted to know exactly what would be part of the negotiations. Osborne said, “How much work they will do for the city and the price for what we ask them to do. If there is something in the presentation that could be left out, what would the price be by leaving that out. Until we actually get in there, that’s a hard question.”
Cothern said the reason he asked the question was that he wanted to know “have we reached that point that we are ready to do this, I guess is my real question.”
Osborne said the negotiating begins with him reporting back to the council, unless there is something he is unaware of. Basically, Osborne said the city would find out what it had to have in the plan and what it would cost. He said after it is reported to the council, the council could vote to allocate money for it or not to allocate the money.
“I’m not hiring them per say,” Osborne said. “I’m telling them I will get back with the council” concerning approval.
“I think it’s important to keep in mind when we’re looking at this is this plan encompasses the future of Searcy for the next 20 or 30 years,” Councilman Chris Howell said. “I know the cost is expensive but to have a plan in place and a vision for what we want to go and what we want to be, I think if it’s relative to the time frame or relative to where we’re going, I know $300,000 is a lot of dollars, but I think having a plan is every penny worth it.”
Morris asked City Engineer Mark Lane how long it has been since Searcy had a long-range plan, “much like we’re proposing to get.”
“I don’t know that we’ve ever had one,” Lane said. “We’ve had a master street plan; we’ve had that but that’s even outdated. It’s 27 years old. As far as a real master plan like this, no, we’ve never done that. Certainly not since I have been with the city.”
Council member Dale Brewer told Osborne, as part of the negotiations with whatever firm the city chooses, he thinks it is important that the communication is constant to see “If their steps are in step with the direction we want to go. I think that will be an important item.”
Brewer said it was important that the residents of Searcy be heard with their input.
Howell said the actual plan would probably take 12 to 18 months. Council member Mike Chalenburg suggested that the council received some kind of status report from the firm at least every couple of months.
Morris said when Osborne and/or his designee is negotiating with the firm, it’s his opinion that they should “spell out the scope, how in-depth this plan went. You may be thinking fishing boat, they may be thinking of an aircraft carrier.”
Raney asked about the negotiations time frame and Osborne said “by the next council meeting. We’ll probably call a special meeting. hopefully if everything goes right, next week sometime.”
Howell asked City Planner Richard Stafford to give some insight on the planning process. Stafford said the proposal from Crafton Tull is “a pretty detailed deal.” He said it was broken down to five specific sections, “which is good.”
As far as communication, Stafford said Crafton Tull was talking about proposing walking tours around the city. He said it mentions three steering group meetings/presentations and three public meetings in one of the proposals.
“Six total basic meetings here, then I would imagine constant reports whenever they get to a certain place along the project when they feel like that’s the time to come to the board to present it to you guys as well,” Stafford said. “I will never not advise you to get a plan. I think having a plan, especially a comprehensive plan like this. is something like Mark said that we haven’t done in the city ever. It’s a good time, selfishly a great time, for me to step on board.”
He said it was something to be super excited about, “and Crafton Tull, I’ll just say, is cream of the crop.” Stafford said he was available to the council if anyone had any questions and he would help out all that he could.
