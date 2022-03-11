“I started last year’s speech saying, ‘2020, thank God that’s over,’” Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne said in his state of the city address Tuesday. “Little did I know what this year would bring. We’re still dealing with COVID-19, but it’s never hit this close to home.”
Osborne, who went through hospitalization and rehabilitation after contracting the virus, had been on oxygen for the Searcy City Council’s agenda meeting Thursday, with Councilman Don Raney assisting him in presenting the agenda items so he could save his voice for his state of the city address.
Osborne also had missed a special meeting on the city’s budget at the end of January and February’s regular meetings while recovering from COVID. City Clerk-Treasurer Jerry Morris had been chosen by the council to serve as president pro tempore at the meetings in Osborne’s absence.
The mayor thanked the council members for “going above and beyond, especially in the last couple of months” in their call of duty to the community.
“You stepped in and helped us as I recovered from COVID-19, and I am truly thankful,” Osborne said, adding that he’s also “thankful to say that cases continue to drop and this has allowed our community to begin moving forward.”
According to the Arkansas Department of Health, there were 71 active cases in White County as of Friday afternoon. Active cases in the county have been under 100 for more than a week after soaring above 2,000 in late January, fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant. Now, there are barely more active cases (2,334) in the state than the county’s peak.
At the Local Emergency Planning Committee meeting in Searcy on Wednesday, it was announced that in the north-central Arkansas region, covering 13 counties, including White, COVID patients in the major hospitals were at 15, and as far as American Rescue Plan Act hospital beds with COVID patients, there were five.
The U.S. daily average of cases has dropped about 40 percent in the last week and hospitalizations nationwide are down nearly 30 percent.
Deaths related to the coronavirus spike, though, have continued to rise, going from 218 in the county during the January peak to 275 Friday afternoon. Globally, the death toll from COVID eclipsed six million Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University, even as people are shedding masks, travel is resuming and businesses are reopening around the world.
Remote Pacific islands, whose isolation had protected them for more that two years of the pandemic, are just now grappling with their first outbreaks and deaths.
Also as death rates remain high in Poland, Hungary, Romania and other Eastern European countries, more that 2.5 million refugees have fled from war-torn Ukraine, a country with poor vaccination coverage and high rates of cases and deaths, to those regions and elsewhere.
And despite its wealth and vaccine availability, the United States is nearing 1 million reported deaths on its own. About 65 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated, and about 29 percent are both vaccinated and boosted.
The Geneva-based World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic March 11, 2020, and it will decide when enough countries have seen a sufficient decline in cases – or, at least, in hospitalizations and deaths – to say the international health emergency is over.
The WHO has not yet announced target thresholds. But officials this week responded to questions about the possible end of the pandemic by noting how much more needs to be accomplished before the world can turn the page.
People in many countries need vaccines and medications, said Dr. Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization, which is part of the WHO.
In Latin America and the Caribbean alone, more than 248 million people have not yet had their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Etienne said during a press briefing with reporters. Countries with low vaccination rates likely will see future increases in illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths, she said.
“We are not yet out of this pandemic,” said Dr. Ciro Ugarte, PAHO’s director of health emergencies. “We still need to approach this pandemic with a lot of caution.”
