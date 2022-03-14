A Searcy 32-year-old was arrested this weekend because of damage done to grave markers in the Oaklawn Memorial Gardens cemetery, according to Lt. Todd Wells with the Searcy Police Department.
Van Allen Hodge remained in the White County Detention Center on Monday afternoon after his arrest Friday night on a $7,500 bond. He has been preliminarily charged with criminal trespass, fleeing from an officer, public intoxication, destruction or removal of a cemetery or grave marker.
“Officers were doing a nightly security check at the cemetery when they noticed Hodge on the property and the damage,” Wells said. “Hodge ignored the officers’ commands when confronted and tried to leave the property.”
He said Hodge was “quickly apprehended.” Wells also noted that Hodge had recently been criminally trespassed from the property.
“Our officers do a lot of patrols through all of our city parks and cemeteries day and night for reasons like this incident,” Wells said.
Last July, Hodge pleaded guilty to class D felony possession of a counterfeit controlled substance and was four years of probation. He was found guilty concerning probation revocation Jan. 27 and sentenced to 120 days in jail, with 94 served.
