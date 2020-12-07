An offensive show by Sylvan Hills quieted the Searcy crowd early and led to a dominating 84-39 win over the Searcy Lions on Monday night in Searcy.
The Bears did not take long to show that they were the quicker of the two teams. By the five-minute mark of the first quarter, Sylvan Hills already held a 10-2 lead.
The athleticism of the Bears was on display early as well as the Bears had two tone-setting dunks in the first quarter by junior Corey Washington and junior Nick Smith Jr.
For Searcy, senior Landon Hambrick was the bulk of the offense in the first quarter recording six of the Lions' eight points.
“Landon is a tremendous young man,” Searcy assistant coach Jacob Futrell said. “He practices with great energy and focus and that shows on the court in games. He takes a lot of pride in putting on his jersey and representing himself, his family and our school. We are lucky to have him.”
At the end of the first, the Bears led by 13 with the score 21-8.
In the second quarter, the Lions made a little bit of a run to cut the lead down to nine thanks to a three-point shot from junior Braden Watson along with a free throw.
Two layups from Ckyler Tengler made the score 26-17, but that was the closest the game would get.
The Bears then went on a 12-point scoring run without a Searcy answer.
During that run, Smith scored on a one-handed windmill dunk and Washington scored on a two-handed dunk.
The dunks kept on coming at this point. At the end of the second quarter, the Bears scored on four dunks, including two off alley-oops to Washington.
“My philosophy has always been that this game is for the kids and the fans,” Sylvan Hills coach Kevin Davis said. “We try to play a style that the kids like to play and the fans like to see. I think it’s what it’s all about. I think when you come to watch us we hope the fans and the kids are having a good time out there.”
At the half, the Bears led 48-22 behind Smith's 10 points. For Searcy at the half, Hambrick led the team with eight points.
In the third quarter, the Lions put up their best offensive quarter of the game with 14 points.
Hambrick had four points in the quarter while Watson had three points at the end of the quarter on a layup and a free throw.
Smith for the Bears was the driving force for Sylvan Hills in the third with 14 points in the quarter by himself, including a reverse putback dunk off a missed three-point shot.
At the end of the third, the mercy rule was in effect with the Bears leading 67-36.
Sylvan Hills did not let up with a running clock in the fourth quarter. On what was his last two points of the game, Smith delivered one of the angriest dunks of the season that even got the Searcy fans to react.
He finished the game with 24 and none louder than the last two.
