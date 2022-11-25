Early voting for the Dec. 6 runoffs will begin next week, but will be held at the White County Courthouse instead of the more recent early voting sites (the Carmichael Community Center and White County Cooperative Extension Service Office) because of scheduling conflicts, according to election officials.

White County Election Coordinator Tara McKnight said early voting will start Tuesday at the courthouse, 300 N. Spruce St., in the two mayoral runoffs, Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne vs. Mat Faulkner and Kensett Mayor Allen Edge vs. Max McDonald. McKnight said signs will be up everywhere so voters know where to go.

