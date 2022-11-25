Early voting for the Dec. 6 runoffs will begin next week, but will be held at the White County Courthouse instead of the more recent early voting sites (the Carmichael Community Center and White County Cooperative Extension Service Office) because of scheduling conflicts, according to election officials.
White County Election Coordinator Tara McKnight said early voting will start Tuesday at the courthouse, 300 N. Spruce St., in the two mayoral runoffs, Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne vs. Mat Faulkner and Kensett Mayor Allen Edge vs. Max McDonald. McKnight said signs will be up everywhere so voters know where to go.
McKnight said the hours for all days will be from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. There will not be Saturday voting or any extended hours. The last day to early vote is Dec. 5.
Voting on election day will be from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. at five locations: West Race Baptist Church, Downtown Church of Christ, Carmichael Community Center, Searcy First Assembly of God Church and Kensett Baptist Church.
Election results will be announced at the White County Clerk’s Office that night. The runoff is expected to be certified within 48 hours of the unofficial results being announced.
White County Election Commission Chairman Robert Allen said there are a lot of factors that determine how many voters will participate in the runoffs. “The main thing is [in Searcy] we had four candidates [for mayor] and you vote for the one you want. If that person loses, there are chances that you may not go out and vote because you’ve already voted and he lost or she lost. If they don’t care which one is going to be the mayor, there’s a good chance they might not vote either way.”
Allen said he hopes voters do show they care, though, “because we have two people in Searcy running for the mayor position and also we have two in Kensett. I’m hoping that people at least come out and vote and decide which one they want to be mayor. Maybe the one they voted for didn’t make it but they can still pick between the other two if they want.”
The Daily Citizen gave the four candidates that opportunity to make a final pitch to voters, although McDonald still had not responded as of deadline.
Edge said that he was retiring Friday from his “full-time job at Ridout Lumber” so he is “going to be devoting my time to being a full-time mayor.”
“I’m going to make sure this city is cleaned up, things are back on track, budgets are where they should be, employees are doing what they should be, the police department is out patrolling, the street guys are out there doing it and we’re focusing on taking care of all our residents needs and want,” Edge said. “I am fully prepared and happy to be a full-time mayor, to now begin devoting my time to being a full-time mayor, being here when people need to call on me or visit with them.”
Faulkner said the “thousands in our community” whom he has met and listened to “over the past several months ... all want similar things: “a safe and clean place to live, opportunities and high quality of life for our families.”
“Collaboration is how we will get there,” Faulkner said. “Over the past 20 years, I’ve been blessed to work alongside many nonprofits, schools, businesses and organizations toward initiatives that have helped move Searcy forward. The opportunity to serve as Searcy’s mayor is a way I can transition from a part-time volunteer to a full-time focus on Searcy’s future.
“I’m excited to help build an innovative ecosystem that embraces the entrepreneurial spirit to attract jobs and industry to Searcy. This is a multifaceted approach to develop a qualified workforce so employers can fill the hundreds of jobs currently available, while also empowering and supporting entrepreneurs to start and grow businesses here.”
Faulkner said he believes that “Searcy has a lot to offer families. My decades of experience in marketing will help us promote our community, highlight the benefits of raising a family here and emphasize our points of differentiation. Quality education, health care, churches, community events and service organizations are just a few of our strong anchor points.”
A 20-year plan is being developed for the city by engineering firm Crafton Tulll, and Faulkner said he looks forward “seeing all the responses from our community’s input toward” the plan.
“It is imperative that members of our community take an active role in shaping our future by helping identify and prioritize our needs while casting a vision for what Searcy will be for our kids and grandkids,” he said.
“While we work toward improvements, it is also important to be strategic with how we steward funding. With a likely recession in the near future, we must be fiscally responsible and have a plan for sustainability and maintenance.”
He mentioned the need to take care of the city’s employees.
“The success of any organization always comes down to its people,” Faulkner said. “My desire is to ensure every city employee, including our safety personnel, feel valued and supported. I want Searcy to set the gold standard in employee satisfaction and retention.
“The better we take care of our people, the better our people will take care of our community. I believe this happens by crafting and communicating shared vision and purpose, setting clear expectations and processes, and providing the tools and support to perform at a high level.”
Faulkner said that he feels “a sense of peace and gratitude” as the runoff draws near to close out the election.
“I am thankful for all of our neighbors who have taken time to share their ideas and dreams for Searcy,” he said. “I am thankful to those who currently serve our community and to those who have served in the past. I am thankful to all of those who have volunteered their time to help us lead a campaign based on positivity and integrity. I am grateful to my family who is walking every step of this journey with me. And ultimately, I am grateful to the Lord for His guidance and provision.
“I am running for mayor to serve the people of this community and to create a hometown where our children will want to raise their families. too. I truly believe ‘Together, we can do so much.’”
Osborne, who had previously served as Searcy’s police chief before retiring, said that his “love for Searcy is what inspired me to run for mayor four years ago, and my experience in city government is what has made me a strong leader.”
“It was an honor to serve our community for so many years as a police officer and then as chief of police,” Osborne said. “I was able to get to know so many in the community and that has only grown since becoming mayor. We have had a challenging few years because of COVID but if you look back on what we have been able to accomplish, you would be surprised to see that it all happened during a global pandemic.
“My goal as mayor has been to create a community where businesses want to open, families want to live and community members work together to improve the city. It has also been important to me to do this in a fiscally responsible manner.”
Osborne said because inflation reached a 40-year high this year and has remained close to that level, “it’s more important than ever that we get creative in the way we use our funds. With unlimited dollars, anyone can move a community forward but it takes someone with experience, relationships and knowledge to do it in a fiscally responsible way.”
“I have focused on developing unique partnerships and plans that bring innovative opportunities to Searcy without the full financial burden being on the citizens,” he said. “For example, I collaborated with the White County [Regional] Library System to purchase a building for the new library. The city invested $85,000 in this project and this will result in a multi-million-dollar library for our community. Renovation funds for the project are coming from private donations being collected by the White County [Regional] Library System.
“By collaborating with the SREDC [Searcy Regional Economic Development Corp.], the Searcy A&P Commission and the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, the city was able to invest $50,000 to purchase additional land for Riverside Park that was valued at $400,000. I was also able to secure a new facility for the Streets and Sanitation Department which will move the current facility off of Beebe-Capps and allow the city to sell it. The current facility is estimated to sell for more than the cost of the new property.”
He said the community sometimes doesn’t see “all of the details that go into these purchases. They see a headline that shows the dollar amount allocated to the project and don’t always see all of the value we were able to bring through our efforts. If reelected to mayor, I will continue to be committed to doing just that.”
Osborne said he has been “keenly focused” on “improving streets, drainage and infrastructure.”
“Since taking office, the budget allocation has more than tripled for streets and drainage,” he said. “For example in 2018, the city had only $300,000 allocated towards street resurfacing. Now the allocation is $1,500,000. When construction on sewer lines and fiberoptic is complete, the budget is likely to increase even more.
“The city is also partnering with Searcy Wanter and Sewer to use a matching grant that will give sewer access to 600 homes that are currently on septic systems.”
Dan Newsom, general manager for Searcy Water Utilities. told The Daily Citizen the application has been submitted and grant announcements are expected to be finalized Dec. 2.
“In addition, the city recently passed an ordinance that will ensure all new subdivisions will have sidewalks and is working to develop a long-term plan to replace and repair sidewalks throughout the city,” Osborne said. “I understand that no one likes to spend money, but I think we can all agree that we have to invest in our streets and drainage. Quality infrastructure is vital to our community.”
Osborne also brought up raises that “were recently approved for city employees.”
“I spent my entire career as a city employee so I understand firsthand the importance of taking care of our people,” he said. “I wish we could pay our employees even more, but I am very proud that during my administration we have been able to give more raises and bonuses to our employees than ever before.”
He said his administration also has been able to lower the cost of business licenses, and “there has been collaboration with local businesses and community members, improved communication through the website and social media and revitalization of parks and recreation among other highlights as my time as mayor.”
“I’ve spent the past four years really trying to listen to our citizens and then coming up with a solution for their concerns,” Osborne said. “For example, we recently purchased more land for the [Searcy] Sports Complex for additional parking and a maintenance shop. This was a request from many in our community. We are also currently working on a 20-year plan that will be entirely focused on citizen input. We are using a third party to conduct the research to ensure that everyone’s voice is heard equally and we can finish with a plan that we all can get behind.
“I am proud to see the growth and development of our community. In the first year as mayor in 2019, building permits issued by the city were $44 million and this year to date, they are already over $100 million.”
He said the development can be seen “everywhere” in Searcy.
“Atwoods is nearing completion, Bryce Corp. is expanding. Multiple subdivisions are being built. Ttractor Supply is building a new facility, Central Housing Authority is building a new complex that will have up to 120 units. A new car wash is being built,” Osborne said. “We recently received received permit requests from Whataburger, and we have more exciting announcements to come soon.
“There has been collaboration with the City Council, city employees and community members. I have said so many times throughout this campaign that we have done so much over the past four years because we really have. Sometimes it’s hard to even put into words the amount we have been able to accomplish and the foundation we have built to do so much more in the future. I hope voters can see that we are really in a good spot to move our community forward and I hope that I get the opportunity to lead those efforts. I will continue to be committed to focusing on the city full time – nights, weekends, holidays, whatever it takes to make Searcy the best place it can be.”
