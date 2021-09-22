A public hearing has been set for a Searcy restaurant looking to get a private club permit to be able to sell alcohol.
Venezia’s Italian Grill, 2814 E. Race Ave., has applied to the city of Searcy, and the Searcy City Council would have to pass an ordinance allowing it to seek the liquor license from the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division. It would become the seventh restaurant in the city limits with a private club permit.
The public hearing on the restaurant’s application will take place Nov. 9 before the council’s regular meeting, where the ordinance is on the agenda for a vote.
The nonprofit corporation listed on application is Central Arkansas Storage Helpers Inc. and Arben Shala is the applicant on “Behalf of the Club” that is listed. Shala gave his experience in the operation of a private club as working at Pasta Fina in Weatherford, Texas, from 2013-2018, where he served beer and wine with meals.
The seating capacity of Venezia’s is listed at 90-95 people. The locations of the nearest public or private school, day care center, church, hospital or medical facility and residential areas also is required information on the application, so Sidney Deener Elementary School and Harding Academy were listed, along with Cloverdale Church of Christ, Searcy Faith Assembly of God, Unity Health-White County Medical Center, Searcy Medical Center, Cloverdale subdivision and Kids First day care.
In addition to Shala, Girish and Swati Patel were listed as the owners of the premises and any other persons holding a leasehold interest in the premises. Gary Patel is given as the name of the owner on another sheet of the application.
According to Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration spokesman Scott Hardin, there are 10 establishments permitted by the ABC Division to sell alcohol in White County.
“As it is a dry county, they are all private club permits,” Hardin said. “In order to obtain a private club permit, the local governing body (City Council or Quorum Court) must provide the applicant an ordinance of support for a private club application to be considered by ABC.
“If an application lacks an ordinance of support from the local governing body, the application will not proceed. This allows communities in dry counties to determine whether there is a need for additional establishments that offer alcohol.”
The state law concerning the application process was changed in 2017 to involved local governing bodies. Before Act 1112 went into effect, though, three Searcy restaurants applied for permits. The ABC granted those requests from the Rock House, El Almacen and Colton’s Steakhouse.
The first request passed by the council was in October 2018, when it allowed Rib Crib to advance its application to the ABC Division. The council has since OK’d requests from Guacamole Grill, Chili’s and two restaurants that went out of business, Whole Hog Cafe and Truth Table. The last permit was approved in 2019.
The other four private club permit holders in the county are the VFW posts in Searcy and Beebe, the Searcy Country Club and the Searcy Elks Lodge.
