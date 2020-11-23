Searcy honors Teacher of the Year
newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Virus hospitalizations again reach record high in Arkansas
- Pope book backs George Floyd protests, blasts virus skeptic
- Retail trade group sees solid holiday sales despite pandemic
- Thanksgiving lessons jettison Pilgrim hats, welcome truth
- GM flips to California's side in pollution fight with Trump
- China launches mission to bring back material from moon
- Millions stick to Thanksgiving travel plans despite warnings
- Biden signals sharp shift from Trump with Cabinet picks
Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- Drug dealer from Searcy sentenced to 10 years in prison
- Two White County men charged in Bald Knob area aggravated residential burglary
- Searcy 27-year-old gets five years in prison for striking pedestrian while on drugs
- Fleeing after traffic stop, resulting in Bald Knob officer being dragged, nets probation
- Rose Bud mourns loss of assistant fire chief, served community for over 20 years
- Memory of Malik Drummond 'lives on' on sixth anniversary of 2-year-old's murder
- Searcy church hopes to give away 600 Thanksgiving boxes Monday
- Ex-Searcy bank manager sentenced to 18 months for embezzling, must pay restitution
- 'Hard to argue with hospitalizations,' Gov. Hutchinson says
- Beebe Councilman-elect David Pruitt ruled ineligible to hold office by Arkansas Supreme Court
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.