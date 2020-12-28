In an unusual year, Searcy experienced an unusually high number of homicides, totaling seven through Monday, according to Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez.
“It is unfortunate that we have had as many as we’ve had, and obviously that’s not something we want to do next year,” Hernandez said. “We have had seven and with all seven we have had someone in custody within minutes or hours; there hasn’t been a time that we were sitting here a week later saying, ‘Who did this?’
“All seven of them have been within hours, and even the last two or three, within minutes we had someone in custody and were talking to them.”
Two of the homicides were stabbings. One was at the Mayfair Hotel in the 100 block of North Spring Street on Dec. 15. The victim was 38-year-old Bryan Holt of Searcy.
Searcy police responded to a medical assist call and were informed that a physical altercation had taken place that resulted in Holt being stabbed. He died at Unity Health-White County Medical Center as a result of his injuries.
Hernandez said this stabbing happened during a fight that broke out between two individuals. No other information has been released about the perpetrator.
The other stabbing death occurred Aug. 17 in the 100 block of South Oak Street, claiming the life of 74-year-old Van Stevens. Stevens had “multiple stab-type wounds to his body and blunt force trauma to the top of his head.”
Christopher Coy Gamble, 33, of Searcy was arrested Aug. 18 and officially has been charged with capital murder, aggravated residential burglary, breaking and entering and as a habitual offender, according to a warrant issued from the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Gamble is being held at the White County Detention Center. He is due in White County Circuit Court at 9 a.m. Jan. 6 for plea entry.
Looking back on Searcy’s homicide history, Hernandez said there were a few years the city went without one. Last year, the city had two. “This has just been a bad year,” he said. He did not say whether he felt the COVID-19 pandemic had an effect on the number.
White County Deputy Coroner BJ Rouse said the homicide rate in Searcy and the rest of the county “went up like 400 percent, something like that, and there are still a few more days left in this year.”
Searcy’s first homicide of the year was April 29 on Randal Drive. The victim was identified as 38-year-old Eric Kalas.
Robert Unique Hurd, 18, of Searcy has been charged with capital murder and theft of a firearm valued at less than $2,500 and also is being held at the White County Detention Center.
Sgt. Todd DeWitt, public information officer for the Searcy Police Department, said officers responded to a call of shots and when they arrived found a black man, later identified as Kalas, lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Kalas was taken to White County Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and interviewed a witness who said he was at the residence at the time of the murder and saw Hurd shoot Kalas multiple times. According to an affidavit, the witness said he and Hurd had been staying at the residence with the homeowner for a while and Kalas had come by to visit with the homeowner.
The witness was reportedly told by Hurd, “I am about to crash out today.” He reportedly responded, “Bro no, quit with that [expletive].” The next thing he looked over and saw, according to the affidavit, is Hurd pointing a red Tec-9 at Kalas and Hurd saying, “Give me yo strap before I kill you.”
The witness reportedly said that Hurd said it two times, and that is when he saw Hurd shoot Kalas. The witness reportedly explained that “crash out” is a street term for shooting someone and “strap” was a handgun. The detective working the case wrote that the witness said Kalas previously had shown them a Springfield 9mm handgun and was known to carry it for self-defense.
After the shots were fired by Hurd, the witness reportedly said Hurd ran out of the residence and “he was scared for his life.” When officers arrived, “the handgun that Kalas was know to carry was missing” and was entered into the ACIC/NCIC as stolen, according to the affidavit.
Hurd was found at the residence of a family member in West Memphis and arrested by police there. Hurd was out on bail for two counts of attempted murder in a separate case.
The second homicide recorded in Searcy this year was May 15 on Horton Street. The victim was 23-year-old Maddison Clevenger, who was reportedly shot in the head with a handgun she had purchased four days earlier.
Hunter Dean Bishop, 26, of Searcy was arrested on the evening of May 15 and has been charged with capital murder, possession of a firearm by certain persons and theft by receiving.
Officers responded to the residence for a welfare check when Clevenger did not show up for work and wasn’t answering phone calls. Clevenger was found dead in her bed. Bishop was convicted in March 2016 of shooting a Plainville, Kan., convenience store clerk during an attempted robbery.
Searcy police found Bishop, who was wanted for questioning in the Clevenger case, driving a 2008 Chrysler 300. During the traffic stop, “an empty gun holster was located on Bishop,” according to an affidavit. Bishop reportedly said he didn’t have a firearm. The Glock was found during a search of the vehicle. “The handgun was loaded with 9mm rounds that resembled the projectile located at Clevenger’s residence,” it was written in the affidavit.
After being sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab, it was determined that the projectile removed from the crime scene was fired from the handgun recovered from Bishop’s vehicle.
Searcy’s fourth homicide was on Oct. 18 when Searcy police responded to “an unknown trouble” call in the area of Auto Zone on East Race Avenue. Upon their arrival, police reportedly found 28-year-old Johnny D. Williams Jr. laying on the ground unresponsive. NorthStar EMS took Williams to White County Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
A responding officer noticed broken chrome plastic pieces and other debris near Williams’ body. Detective Laurel Sexton of the Searcy Police Department received information from an anonymous source that a 2007 maroon Dodge Nitro was the vehicle that hit Williams and the vehicle was said to have been driven by Twyla Glass, a Searcy woman.
Five witnesses reportedly were interviewed by detectives. Glass turned herself in to police and was reportedly released on $100,000 bail the next day around 10 a.m. She is due in court Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. for a pre-trial hearing on charges of first-degree murder and leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury or death.
Homicide No. 5 happened at the Country Meadows Apartments. Police responded to reports of shots fired and when they arrived discovered a black man dead of apparent gunshot wounds. Police originally said they had a person of interest in connection with this homicide, but no further information has been released.
The other Searcy homicide is being pursued as misdemeanor negligent homicide by Searcy Prosecuting Attorney Buck Gibson.
The shooting occurred May 15 at a gas pump at the Walmart Supercenter at 2509 E. Race. Ave. Wendy Phillips, 53, of Searcy reportedly was with her husband, Chris, when she was shot by him on “her right side, through the lungs.” Phillips’ body was taken to the Crime Lab.
Chris Phillips pleaded not guilty to the class A misdemeanor Nov. 20 and has a bench trial scheduled in Searcy District Court at 9 a.m. March 26.
Hernandez said most of the homicides in Searcy this year “were probably in some form or fashion domestic related.”
He was asked about the toll having so many homicides takes on his department.
“A homicide case is very complex; there’s a whole lot that goes into one of those cases,” Hernandez said. “On top of that, they [detectives] are looking at vehicle breaking and entering cases and home breaking and entering cases, so they’ve got all that stuff and you throw a complex case like a homicide on it, that will work someone to death.”
Rouse added that with the increase in homicides and suicides also “pretty much” doubling, “the weight on the coroner’s office has increased so much this year.”
