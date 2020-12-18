Three residential winners and three commercial winners have been chosen by the six judges of the Searcy Holiday of Lights Christmas Lighting Contest, according to Main Street Searcy Executive Director Amy Burton.
Burton said the top three residential contest winners were 2215 Caleb Drive, 405 Jennifer Lane and 5-B Valley Drive. First place received $500, second $300 and third $200. The contest was made possible by private sponsorship and tax funds from the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission.
In the commercial contest, Pollard Studio and Art Oddities at 1213 E. Race Ave. came in first, receiving $500. Make.Do at 121 N. Spring St. came in second, winning $300, and the White County Assessor’s Office took third, receiving $200.
As one of the judges, Burton said she and her husband drove around with their two daughters.
“I think a lot of the judges did that,” she said. “For me, it was a family experience, which we loved, and I had the input of my kids, which was actually a very pure method of judging with kids actually having input on what the lights look like.”
Burton said just under 20 people entered the contest and the committee would like to do it again next year and hope they have a lot more entries.
“We would have loved to have more to judge from this year, but with it being the first year, we weren’t expecting this huge entry list,” she said. “But hopefully next year more people will turn in their homes for consideration.”
Speaking of her night of driving around with her family, Burton said “we listened to Christmas music. I had hot cider in the car. It was really an enjoyable experience.
“But on the other side, it really gave me a lot of joy, especially right now, because I know so many families and businesses have been hit so hard by COVID. In the big picture, it might not be a huge amount of money [for the prizes] but to be able to call and tell someone that they won $500 or $300, I felt really blessed to be the one to do that. It truly brought me so much joy to be the one to call these people and tell them they are going to get this little extra infusion right at the end of the year. It was great.”
Matthew Seibert, whose Caleb Drive residence won first in residential, said, “Amy called and we got really excited; the excitement was crazy when she told us we won.”
“We were pumped up. You should have seen us,” Seibert said. “You would have thought we won the Christmas light fight on TV. They win like $50,000. Their excitement isn’t very exciting. We were like in disbelief and jumping up and down and pumping our fists. You would have thought we won that TV show.”
Seibert said he has already planned out next year’s display. “I got some big plans; we’re doubling everything. It’s going to be huge next year for sure.”
Glenn and Loretta Pollard, who won the commercial category of the contest, said they “went a little further out” this year with their light display.
“My wife did most of the work,” Glenn said.
Loretta said for some reason she thought she would go get some icicle lights and put them up.
“The Christmas tree this year, I wanted to go with kind of a light pink and a mint green color and we ended up buying a black tree to put it on just to kind of make those colors stand out more, and that’s kind of why I went a white on the outside.”
The Pollards said they found out through their friend, Tommy Centola, who visits them at their shop frequently, about the lighting contest.
“I was kind of shocked” when she found out they won, Loretta said. “The tax office had a really good display. Make.Do had a cute one. I really didn’t have my hopes up to win. It was kind of exciting.”
A list of all the entries was not made available. However, other addresses with lights in Searcy, according to social media, include 1406 Sydney St. (synced to music), 1406 Rehoboth Drive (synced to music), 3474 Arkansas Highway 36 W., 3997 Highway 36 W., 1010 Golf View Drive, 4 Dalewood Drive, 6 Cloverdale Blvd. and 609 N. Walnut St.
