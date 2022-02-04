The Searcy Holiday of Lights Committee had around $7,000 remaining in its budget from last year’s event and wants to use that money on a web page for registration, according to committee Chairwoman Kristi Thurmon.
Thurmon told the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission, which provided $55,000 in funding last September, last week that the web page would allow the committee to “do a better job of having everything in one place, having a place for everyone to register for our events in one spot, not having to rely on eventbrite.”
Thurmon said during the Holiday of Light, there were more than 70 events in Searcy. “It’s pretty amazing for a town our size,” she said. The Facebook page for Searcy Holiday of Lights, according to Thurman, has 89,000 hits.
The money the commission granted was for additions to the annual event which included a World Championship Gravy Cook-Off, bus tours and a Frozen Princess/Toy Story Party at Berryhill Park.
Thurmon said the chocolate gravy cook-off was one of the big events being held for the first time Dec. 4, during the event called Jolly Jubilee.
“We had 21 entrees and they were from 16 ZIP codes,” she said, mentioned Desha and Hot Springs Village as some of the farther away places that had visitors involved in it. “We sold out of tickets for the chocolate gravy cook-off. We had 275 tickets [to taste the entries] and that was from 37 ZIP codes around Arkansas.”
At another Holiday of Lights event, Thurmon said 425 books were given to kids, and at another kids event Dec. 11, called A Very Berry Christmas, around 250 kids were expected and 800 showed up. Thurmon said the events were fortunate to have nice weather.
Turning to the Christmas parade, Thurmon said she thinks “we owe a lot of the credit to Dr. [Jim] Citty because he was the grand marshal this year, so a lot of people came out just because Dr. Citty was there. We feel like we had double attendance over 2019, the last parade.”
She said the synthetic ice skating rink at Spring Park also drew a great attendance. “They had 651 skaters from 43 zip codes.”
Thurmon said there was a junior high student who volunteered and talked to visitors at Berryhill Park to see where they were from. She said he talked to 106 people from five states.
One of the biggest draws for the city was the Living Nativity put on each year by Searcy First Assembly of God. She said the church reported 10,859 visitors and that 42 percent were first-time guests.
A&P Chairman Chris Howell asked Thurmon if she thought there was some “synergy” between the Holiday of Lights and the Living Nativity, She said she thought they drove traffic to each other.
Commissioner Rees Jones thanked Thurmon for all of the “excellent information” she presented, and asked if she thought the number of events was too many or enough. She said there were a lot of events but the community was doing a lot of them, such as the church cantatas.
“All of these other events need our support and we need their support, so it’s just a great community service to have,” Thurmon said. ‘
Howell said he was really anxious to see the December A&P tax revenue numbers and the information Thurmon provided “helps us in decisions in the future and it’s very much appreciated.”
