Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne was hoping to start holding town-hall meetings this week concerning the city’s special election Feb. 9, but figuring out the logistics with COVID-19 guidelines caused the start of the meetings to be pushed back to next week.
On Monday, the city will begin hosting eight town-hall meetings at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St., to discuss voters making the city’s eight-year 1 percent sales and use tax permanent and allowing a $14,195,000 capital improvement bond issue for major changes to the Searcy Sports Complex.
The first two meetings will be held Monday, followed by two Tuesday, Feb. 1 and Feb. 2. There will be hour-long meetings at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on each of those days. A PowerPoint presentation will be shown about both of the proposals.
Early voting for the election also begins Feb. 2. It will be held at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, 2400 Old Landing Road, through Feb. 8 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
The town-hall meetings will be limited to 50 people. After information about the two ballot issues is presented, a question-and-answer session will take place.
He said it is good to have residents present to ask questions. “Some of them already know the answers, but they want to ask the questions.” He said he gets several calls from residents thinking the city is trying to pass an additional tax and people on Facebook are getting bits and pieces of wrong information.
Osborne said the city has to limit participation in the town-hall meetings because of the state’s COVID-19 guidelines. The city has to submit a plan for gatherings of 10 or more people. He said the original plan was to have a meeting at each of the city’s fire stations, but the problem with those kind of meetings is anywhere from 25 to 250 people will show up.
“We are doing everything we can to get as much information out there as possible,” Osborne said. “The plan was to get started [with the meetings] this week. The problem is they [the Arkansas Department of Health] are asking, ‘How many people?’ If I say 60 and we have 200 show up … .”
He said the city will probably get roasted anyway for having town-hall meetings during the pandemic.
Lillie Cook, assistant to the mayor, said masks will be required and COVID-19 screening questions will be asked at the door. Cook said between meetings, the meeting area will be clean and sanitized. There is no advance registration.
Osborne said Searcy Parks and Recreation will be streaming the meetings on its Facebook page. He said more videos to highlight the ballot issues would be coming out as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.