Searcy Mayor Mat Faulkner announced the city's new Sanitation Director before a special meeting Thursday night on approving the 2023 budget. The job became open when Terry Rutherford retired. Faulkner said several candidates were interviewed.
Todd Phillips was hired for the position. He told The Daily Citizen that he lives in Kensett. Faulkner said Phillips was a general manager for 23 years for Waste Corp. of Arkansas Green For Life. He has managed solid waste disposal and operation at WCAGFL locations in Little Rock, Hazen, Searcy and Oklahoma.
Faulkner said Phillips has more than 40 years of heavy equipment experience and 30 years of solid waste experience.
Asked about the unique challenges of the job he will start Feb. 13, Phillips said "moving the facility and getting my hands around operations and just getting back into everyday things being taken care of. I just really want to prioritize having a safe and a good place for these guys to work and want to do a good job for the citizens of Searcy."
Phillips said he has had up to 40 employees before.
The Daily Citizen will have more on this story in the Saturday editions.
